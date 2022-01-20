ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Len Rome’s Local Health: Foods with Vitamin D

By Len Rome
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WYTV)- Feeling blue as the weather gets colder? We have a menu suggestion this morning…some food ideas that can help boost your mood this winter. Try foods with vitamin D. Dietitians tell us those would...

belmarrahealth.com

Could Your Morning Cup of Coffee Contribute to Vitamin D Deficiency?

New research published late last year may come as a kick in the pants for coffee drinkers. It found that when caffeine is consumed excessively, vitamin D absorption may plummet. The study, published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research, looked at data from a 2005-2006 National Health...
NUTRITION
themanual.com

12 Foods High In Vitamin E for Your Skin, Hair, and Heart

Vitamin E may just seem like something added to your lotion or conditioner, but it’s actually an essential nutrient that does more than nourish your skin and hair. Vitamin E refers to a group of powerful antioxidants that provide a variety of anti-inflammatory functions and destroy free radicals to protect your cells from oxidative damage. Moreover, since vitamin E also plays several roles in supporting the immune system and protecting against diseases such as heart disease and cancer, deficiencies can make you more prone to illnesses, infections, and inflammatory diseases, as well as eyesight impairments and muscle weakness. The recommended daily value (RDA) of vitamin E for adults is 15mg.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Can You Get Vitamin D From Vegetables? Uh, That's Kind Of A Trick Question

Just eating your vegetables won't do when it comes to consuming more vitamin D. It turns out that the only vegetable that contains this bone health and immune-system-supporting vitamin is the mushroom.* (And the funny thing is, it really isn't even a vegetable. It's a fungi!) Keep reading to find out why vitamin D is so important and how you can use mushrooms as part of a nutrient-dense diet to up your D status and aid all sorts of systems in your body.
NUTRITION
capeandislands.org

A local men's cooking group misses the connection of food

When Charlie Moeder first got involved with the Chatham Harwich Newcomers Club Men’s Cooking group, he volunteered to run the sign-up booth at the Newcomers general meeting. “A chap walked up and said, “I’d love to join, my wife does very good cooking.” I said, hold up, this is the men do the cooking, if your wife does the cooking, that’s cheating,”
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

Is Vitamin D Deficiency Associated With Higher Oxidative Stress?

A new study published in Cureus reveals that vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased levels of oxidative stress. This novel research finding points to healthy vitamin D levels (i.e., addressing vitamin D deficiency) as a method to strike healthy antioxidant versus oxidant balance, aka homeostasis.*. Vitamin D deficiency is...
Eater

Comfort Pasta Is Only Three Ingredients Away

It’s hard for me to answer the question “What’s your favorite food?” without any caveats or follow-up inquiries (can it be a list of top five foods instead?), but I can confidently say that pasta is the food that I’m always, unfailingly in the mood for. Though eating pasta is a no-brainer (I truly don’t discriminate between boxed mac ‘n cheese and handmade-from-scratch noodles from a restaurant), making pasta at home has always felt weirdly intimidating and complicated — until now.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Vitamin D is a winter essential

In Sali Hughes’ article on beauty myths (Shaving your legs won’t make your hair thicker: 10 beauty myths busted, 8 January), dermatologist Sam Bunting suggested that those who cover their skin fully should be advised to take a vitamin D supplement. This is true, but it should be noted that this advice extends to the whole population, including children. The latest advice is that everyone in the UK should consider taking a 10 microgram vitamin D supplement daily, particularly during October to March. This has been even more important during the pandemic, with many people in the UK leaving home less often, if at all.
SKIN CARE
Bon Appétit

I Could—and I Will—Eat Silog for Every Meal of the Week

Whenever I’m in the mood for a savory breakfast (and most of the time, I am), I typically resort to the timeless equation: carb + egg + salty meat. Depending on the time and place, this can take the shape of a BEC, eggs Benedict, or huevos rancheros. It’s a remarkably flexible formula, a blueprint with a long-standing reputation that inspires endless possibilities.
RECIPES
utahstories.com

Shrimp Piccata

My first encounter with the Italian lemon-butter-caper sauce called piccata was when I ordered veal piccata in a restaurant. I love the piquant flavor of piccata and have made chicken piccata, fish piccata, pork piccata and piccata sauce just for pasta. Here, I made shrimp piccata. It’s a very quick and delicious dish to prepare.
RECIPES
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH

