Len Rome’s Local Health: Foods with Vitamin D

In Sali Hughes’ article on beauty myths (Shaving your legs won’t make your hair thicker: 10 beauty myths busted, 8 January), dermatologist Sam Bunting suggested that those who cover their skin fully should be advised to take a vitamin D supplement. This is true, but it should be noted that this advice extends to the whole population, including children. The latest advice is that everyone in the UK should consider taking a 10 microgram vitamin D supplement daily, particularly during October to March. This has been even more important during the pandemic, with many people in the UK leaving home less often, if at all.
Comments / 0