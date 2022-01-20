Len Rome’s Local Health: Foods with Vitamin D

Vitamin E may just seem like something added to your lotion or conditioner, but it’s actually an essential nutrient that does more than nourish your skin and hair. Vitamin E refers to a group of powerful antioxidants that provide a variety of anti-inflammatory functions and destroy free radicals to protect your cells from oxidative damage. Moreover, since vitamin E also plays several roles in supporting the immune system and protecting against diseases such as heart disease and cancer, deficiencies can make you more prone to illnesses, infections, and inflammatory diseases, as well as eyesight impairments and muscle weakness. The recommended daily value (RDA) of vitamin E for adults is 15mg.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO