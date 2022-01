From outstanding universities to the great outdoors, learn why Germany is one of the most popular destinations for studying abroad. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, applying credit toward the German major & minor (or other majors), scholarships for study abroad, and living in Germany. University of Iowa students can participate in Fall, Spring, Summer, or Academic Year programs in Germany to improve fluency in the German language while taking classes with both local and international students and receiving support services from dedicated staff with years of experience working with American study abroad students.

