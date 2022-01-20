Corning, NEA Intermodal look to attract retail development with pilot partnership

Entrenched Retail Exec, Mark Williamson Joins CitrusAd. Mark Williamson joins CitrusAd as Senior Vice President Client Development, marking a resolute change in career paths from retailer to supplier side in an effort to serve the growth of many organizations, namely all retailers through ad technology. Over the last ten years Williamson had the fortune of building and scaling retail media programs inside two multinational retailers, Sam’s Club and Ahold Delhaize USA. Empowered as an intrapreneur at both Sam’s Club and Ahold Delhaize, Williamson converted marketing innovations into profitable realities for the respective organizations.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO