Corning, AR

Corning, NEA Intermodal look to attract retail development with pilot partnership

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow more than ever, it is important for communities to focus on smart,...

metroairportnews.com

FAA Awards $5M in Grants to Develop Next Generation of Pilots

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $5 million to educate the next generation of pilots and other aviation professionals. The Aircraft Pilots Aviation Workforce Development Grants were awarded to accredited higher-education institutions, high schools, state and local governments and flight schools. “Our investment in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hampton Times

Penn Community Bank, Startup Bucks announce economic development partnership

Penn Community Bank announced an exclusive partnership with Startup Bucks that’s aimed at supporting and growing the startup ecosystem in Bucks County. The collaboration brings together the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania and the Doylestown-based nonprofit to help entrepreneurs and small- to mid-size companies create local jobs, and drive economic and cultural growth in and beyond the region.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
roselawgroupreporter.com

Ina Capital Development closes on Marana retail site

MARANA, ARIZONA – The Ina Capital Development Joint Venture between John C. Buette and Andrew J. Robbins, announced the $2.4 million, an all cash sale of two retail parcels formerly occupied by Enterprise Rental Car and the Waffle House to Phoenix, Arizona-based DP Land Holdings IX, LLC, dba Lifted Trucks, a custom truck dealer.
MARANA, AZ
boweryboogie.com

Former Red Square Retail Demolished for New Development

Nearly six years ago, the Dermot Company purchased the former Red Square for $100 million from Michael Rosen. The residential complex was further upscaled in the interim, and whitewashed into submission. The $100 million deal included space in the adjacent one-story retail. What largely went unnoticed at the time, though,...
RETAIL
wlen.com

Lenawee Now and Hillsdale Economic Development Partnership to Receive Grant

Adrian, MI – Lenawee Now has a new resource aimed to help local businesses recover from challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lenawee Now and Hillsdale Economic Development Partnership competed for funding through the U.S. Economic Development Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce. After a competitive 15-month process,...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
austinnews.net

Vantiq Announces New Smart Retail Development Framework

Low-code Application Development Platform Provider Plans to Join Forces with IBM, Infosys, and Retail Technology Vendors in Building a Technology Ecosystem to Help Enable the Development of AI- and IoT-Powered Retail Innovation. WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Vantiq, provider of the leading low-code enterprise development...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Vast Retail Media Expansion Attracts Williamson to CitrusAd

Entrenched Retail Exec, Mark Williamson Joins CitrusAd. Mark Williamson joins CitrusAd as Senior Vice President Client Development, marking a resolute change in career paths from retailer to supplier side in an effort to serve the growth of many organizations, namely all retailers through ad technology. Over the last ten years Williamson had the fortune of building and scaling retail media programs inside two multinational retailers, Sam’s Club and Ahold Delhaize USA. Empowered as an intrapreneur at both Sam’s Club and Ahold Delhaize, Williamson converted marketing innovations into profitable realities for the respective organizations.
RETAIL
Wyoming News

#23. Surface Transportation Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 77 (11.6% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 65.8 - One-year score change: +11.2 - Agency workforce size: small Primarily focused on freight rail, this independent federal agency determines the economic regulation of surface transportation. Most employees at the Surface Transportation Board say they like the kind of work they perform, and they know exactly what’s expected of them, according to a 2019 survey.
TRAFFIC
businessjournaldaily.com

Regional Chamber Looks to Attract ‘Mega Projects’ to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– Shea MacMillan of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber discusses the Chamber’s effort to attract one of the several “Mega Projects” searching for sites in the midwest to the Valley. You can read more from the chamber in the 2022 Growth Report 1 here. Copyright 2022...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
bloomberglaw.com

Accounting Looks to Attract Next Gen CPAs, Boost Diversity

Ensuring that the next generation of CPAs reflects U.S. diversity will require a mix of social media know-how and a better understanding of what these future professionals want out of a career. The Center for Audit Quality, whose board includes the CEOs of the eight largest U.S. accounting firms, launched...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Wyoming News

Best government agencies to work for

Despite the glaring uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, employees at federal agencies appear to be highly satisfied with their jobs. Stacker delved into exploring federal agencies with high employee satisfaction and what drives the best engagement at these workplaces.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

#7. US International Trade Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.4 (25.2% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 85.8 - One-year score change: +0.6 - Agency workforce size: small This agency creates studies and reports about international trade and tariffs for the president and congressional committees. It also investigates situations related to international trade relief. It has significantly higher than average scores for effective leadership, training and development, and support for diversity.
U.S. POLITICS

