The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has recently proposed three outcome metrics crafted to be both broadly applicable across neurological diseases and to function as potential tools to facilitate quality improvement. These measures should be of interest to physicians and payers due to the increasing linkage of reimbursement to quality care. However, the use of quality measures cannot exist in a vacuum as external factors outside of physician control can negatively impact these metrics. The original Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) value-based programs illustrate the necessity for iterative review and revision of outcome metrics to allow for risk adjustment to avoid unjust penalties. Accordingly, at this time, the Neurology Outcome Measurement Set is not suitable for inclusion in a quality payment program.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO