Delightful Speculation On The New Gold Price Needed To Back The U.S. Dollar

Overview: The interest rate adjustment continues as the US 10-year Treasury yield firmed to test 1.90%, and the 2% target comes into view. The German 10-year yield poked above zero for the first time since May 2019 and is straddling the area now. A bigger than expected rise in UK inflation lifted the 10-year Gilt yield to 1.3%, its highest level since March 2019 before pulling back. Asia Pacific equities were a sea of red, led by a nearly 3% drop in Tokyo. It is the fifth consecutive losing session for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The Stoxx 600 is trying to stabilize after shedding almost 1% yesterday. It is up around 0.2% today, with consumer discretionary, and real estate performing best today. Financials and utilities are extending recent losses. US futures are posting small gains. Yesterday's dollar gains are being pared or reversed today against the major currencies. Emerging market currencies are more mixed, with the Turkish lira and a handful of East Asian currencies trading heavily. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is recouping half of yesterday's 0.45% decline. Gold held the 200-day moving average yesterday (~1803.5) and is firm near $1818 now. The March WTI contract reached new highs around $86.40 before consolidating. US natgas is off about 0.6% after rising 0.5% yesterday, while Europe's benchmark is almost 7.5% lower. It rose 3.5% on Tuesday. Iron ore rose 2.3% yesterday and is up another 3.3% today. Meanwhile, copper is snapping a three-day drop with a 1.6% gain.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO