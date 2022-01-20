ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Delightful Speculation On The New Gold Price Needed To Back The U.S. Dollar

gold-eagle.com
 4 days ago

Gold Newsletter editor Brien Lundin today calls attention to a new report by Myrmikan Capital's Dan Oliver about the gold price that would be necessary for U.S. gold reserves to back the dollar at levels that once were traditional:. https://goldnewsletter.com/go011922/. Lundin writes of Myrmikan Capital: "This group has published...

kitco.com

Gold price reverses morning gains despite U.S. manufacturing PMI dropping to multi-month lows

(Kitco News) Gold reversed its early-morning gains after the release of preliminary manufacturing and service-sector sentiment data. The flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for January dropped to 55.0, marking a 15-month low, research firm IHS Markit said in its latest report. The January number missed the market’s expectations of a reading of 56.7.
kitco.com

Gold price is fighting to breakout

Gold, silver and platinum have rallied nicely since the trends have reversed. Silver and platinum have outperformed gold during that period. Gold continues to fight the major resistance level of $1,840. Siler and platinum have broken out and should pull back to support. As we watch the equity sell-off, which...
Seeking Alpha

Gold Stocks Surge Back

Gold stocks surging back again confirms a young upleg underway. This long-overdue next bull run higher has big potential to grow enormous. The gold miners’ stocks surged back this week, blasting higher out of early-year weakness. Those big-and-fast gains were fueled by gold’s own, which shot up without any news catalyst. Seeing battered gold stocks showing signs of life has piqued traders’ interest, starting to shift sector sentiment back towards bullish. These leveraged plays on gold have a long way to run, as they remain technically-low and oversold.
Chris Powell
gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Exclusive Update

Our proprietary cycle indicator is UP. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator provides us with a clear direction how we should be speculating.
mining.com

Gold price set for second weekly gain with inflation, dollar in focus

Gold headed for a second consecutive weekly gain, even as an advance in inflation-adjusted bond yields diminishes the appeal of the non-interest bearing asset. Bullion is fluctuating near a key resistance level of about $1,835 an ounce, after a decline in nominal bond yields from a two-year high helped gold advance earlier in the week. On Friday, the metal was weighed down for a second day by a drop in market-based measures of inflation that raises the real return of Treasuries as it generates no interest.
DailyFx

Gold Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Risk Ahead of FOMC

Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions may boost gold’s safe-haven appeal. Inflation pressures on the rise. Symmetrical triangle break looms. IG client sentiment backs short-term downside. XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. Spot gold has been on the climbing this week after markets continue with the view that a hawkish Fed is priced in leaving...
gold-eagle.com

Global equity sell-off sends European shares sharply lower

EUROPEAN STOCKS CRASH ACROSS THE BOARD (Jan 21) * Supply snafus knock Siemens Energy wind unit; shares plummet. * Rio Tinto tumbles as Serbia vetoes $2.4 bln plan. * Miners retreat from 2008 highs (Adds comment, updates prices) By Anisha Sircar. Jan 21 (Reuters) - European stocks slumped on Friday,...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Replacing The U.S Dollar With Bitcoin: Leaving The Gold Standard

Many a Bitcoin maxi have been asked the question, “Ok, but how does bitcoin replace the dollar?” Here’s my attempt to answer that question. This will be a short series, the first of which discusses what caused us to lose the gold standard, the second discusses architecture and the third seeks to offer solutions within those frameworks.
gold-eagle.com

Central Banks’ Record Gold Stockpiling

According to recently released data by the World Gold Council (WGC), as of September 2021, the total amount of gold held in reserves by central banks globally exceeded 36,000 tons for the first time since 1990. This 31-year record was the result of the world’s central banks adding more that 4,500 tons of the precious metal to their holdings over the last decade and it provides ample support for the investment case for gold, in both directly performance-related terms, but also from a big picture perspective.
gold-eagle.com

US Dollar reverses losses, shows modest gain following 10-year TIPS auction

NEW YORK (Jan 20) - The dollar fluctuated but remained rangebound on Thursday as this week's upward trajectory of U.S. Treasury yields took a breather. While the dollar initially edged lower following the release of disappointing economic data, the greenback reversed its losses after benchmark Treasury yields partially recovered in the wake of a 10-year TIPS auction which showed soft foreign demand for the notes.
mining.com

Gold price hits highest since November on falling bond yields, dollar

Gold prices rose to their highest in two months Wednesday as yields fell across the US Treasury curve and the dollar weakened. Spot gold was up 1.4% to $1,839.69/oz by 12:00 p.m. EDT, a level not seen since November. US gold futures gained 1.6% as well, trading at $1,841.10/oz in New York.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding gains as U.S. new home construction rises 1.4% in December

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding in positive territory and seeing little reaction to stronger than expected U.S. housing construction data. U.S. housing starts rose 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.702million units in December, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. The data beat expectations as economists were expecting to see an annual construction rate of 1.65 million homes. November's data was revised slightly lower to f 1.678 million units.
gold-eagle.com

Dollar holds near weekly high, sterling rises after inflation data

LONDON (Jan 19) - The dollar held near a weekly high on Wednesday after a surge in U.S. yields resulted in sharp gains this week against the euro amid growing bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Sterling edged higher after data showed British inflation rose 5.4% in...
FXStreet.com

Dollar comes back offered

Overview: The interest rate adjustment continues as the US 10-year Treasury yield firmed to test 1.90%, and the 2% target comes into view. The German 10-year yield poked above zero for the first time since May 2019 and is straddling the area now. A bigger than expected rise in UK inflation lifted the 10-year Gilt yield to 1.3%, its highest level since March 2019 before pulling back. Asia Pacific equities were a sea of red, led by a nearly 3% drop in Tokyo. It is the fifth consecutive losing session for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The Stoxx 600 is trying to stabilize after shedding almost 1% yesterday. It is up around 0.2% today, with consumer discretionary, and real estate performing best today. Financials and utilities are extending recent losses. US futures are posting small gains. Yesterday's dollar gains are being pared or reversed today against the major currencies. Emerging market currencies are more mixed, with the Turkish lira and a handful of East Asian currencies trading heavily. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is recouping half of yesterday's 0.45% decline. Gold held the 200-day moving average yesterday (~1803.5) and is firm near $1818 now. The March WTI contract reached new highs around $86.40 before consolidating. US natgas is off about 0.6% after rising 0.5% yesterday, while Europe's benchmark is almost 7.5% lower. It rose 3.5% on Tuesday. Iron ore rose 2.3% yesterday and is up another 3.3% today. Meanwhile, copper is snapping a three-day drop with a 1.6% gain.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,800 as US dollar tracks strong yields

Gold remains firmer around intraday high after a bullish candlestick formation. US Treasury yields refresh multi-day top as bond/equities’ trading resume following MLK Day off. DXY struggles to extend two-day uptrend amid mixed concerns over Fed’s next moves, Omicron. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to reverse early Asian...
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold prices edge slightly higher, US Dollar takes strain. Interest rate expectations and the upcoming Fed meeting could hold Bullion at bay. Support and resistance remain at key technical levels for XAU/USD. Gold and the US Dollar go to war - Fed meeting nears. Gold prices have continued to trade...
