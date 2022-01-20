ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearls & Oysters: Grisel Syndrome Presenting as Pseudodystonia: A Twist in the Neck

Pseudodystonia is a term that describes abnormal postures, repetitive movements, or both, where clinical analysis, imaging, laboratory or electrophysiological investigations indicate that these movements are not consistent with dystonia. Grisel’s syndrome (GS), characterised by rotatory subluxation of the atlantoaxial joint (AAJ) due to non-traumatic causes, is a cause...

neurology.org

Clinical Reasoning: A Young Man With Daily Episodes of Altered Awareness

Stretch syncope is a distinct entity characterized by transient alteration in awareness (TAA) induced by neck hyperextension during stretching. Few cases of stretch syncope have been reported in the literature. Nevertheless, this is a highly relevant diagnosis as it can be easily mistaken for epilepsy for a number of reasons. These include stereotypical motor activity associated with the events, development of ictal tachycardia, and presence of rhythmic/semirhythmic slowing on EEG in the context of transient cerebral hypoperfusion.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Guillain-Barré syndrome: What is it?

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder affecting about 1 in 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While GBS is more common in men and adults older than 50, anyone can develop it, the agency says. An estimated 3,000-6,000 people develop GBS...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 28, dies of Covid after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease while being treated at Italian hospital

An anti-vaxxer has died of Covid-19 after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease, while being treated at a hospital in Italy. The man, named as Luigi Cossellu by local media and who was admitted on January 16, reportedly denied the existence of Covid-19 and had refused to get the vaccine.
WORLD
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Measures Associated With Early, Late, and Persistent Clinically Significant Symptoms of Depression 1 Year After Stroke in the AFFINITY Trial

Methods: Cohort study of 1221 men and women recruited within two weeks of stroke onset in Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. The NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) was used to assess the severity of the stroke. Other study measures included age, sex, marital status, living arrangements, function before the stroke, depression before the stroke, modified Rankin Scale (mRS), and treatment with fluoxetine or placebo for 26 weeks. Clinically significant symptoms of depression during the 52 weeks after baseline was the outcome of interest, and its presence was defined by a total PHQ-9 score of 9 or higher at weeks 4, 12, 26 or 52, a clinician diagnosis of depression between assessments, or by pharmacological or psychological treatment of depression during follow up. Participants were classified as not depressed, or as early (initial 12 weeks), late (12 to 52 weeks) or persistent depression (before and after 12 weeks). We used multinomial logistic regression to assess depression risk, with all listed measures entered simultaneously into the model.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Sun

This a good time to learn more about Hashimoto's disease

Hashimoto’s disease, also known as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder where your immune system creates antibodies that damage your thyroid gland. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. Your thyroid produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Novel SLC9A6 Variation in Female Carriers With Intellectual Disability and Atypical Parkinsonism

Background and Objectives Variations in SLC9A6 cause the X-linked neurologic disorder Christianson syndrome in males. Meanwhile, female carriers with SLC9A6 variations may remain asymptomatic or develop intellectual disability, behavioral problems, and psychiatric illnesses. Only a few female carriers have been reported to have associated atypical parkinsonism in late life. Results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sidney Herald

Post traumatic radio syndrome

Ask any old disc jockey if they ever have the “dead air dream” and they’ll all tell you they do. Or used to. In those frenetic studios, especially if you were doing mornings, you were ripping the AP news wire, prerecording programs, and answering the phone (because for the first couple of hours, you were the only one in the building) while trying to keep records cued up and sounding chipper. It was weird. For years, the first words I spoke each day were into a microphone.
MENTAL HEALTH

