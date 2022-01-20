Pearls & Oysters: Grisel Syndrome Presenting as Pseudodystonia: A Twist in the Neck

Methods: Cohort study of 1221 men and women recruited within two weeks of stroke onset in Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. The NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) was used to assess the severity of the stroke. Other study measures included age, sex, marital status, living arrangements, function before the stroke, depression before the stroke, modified Rankin Scale (mRS), and treatment with fluoxetine or placebo for 26 weeks. Clinically significant symptoms of depression during the 52 weeks after baseline was the outcome of interest, and its presence was defined by a total PHQ-9 score of 9 or higher at weeks 4, 12, 26 or 52, a clinician diagnosis of depression between assessments, or by pharmacological or psychological treatment of depression during follow up. Participants were classified as not depressed, or as early (initial 12 weeks), late (12 to 52 weeks) or persistent depression (before and after 12 weeks). We used multinomial logistic regression to assess depression risk, with all listed measures entered simultaneously into the model.

