Association Between Microstructural Asymmetry of Temporal Lobe White Matter and Memory Decline After Anterior Temporal Lobectomy

neurology.org
 4 days ago

Background and Objectives: Risk for memory decline is a substantial concern in patients with temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) undergoing anterior temporal lobectomy (ATL). Although prior studies have identified associations between memory and integrity of white matter (WM) networks within the medial temporal lobe (MTL) pre-operatively, we contribute a novel study examining...

n.neurology.org

neurology.org

Enrollment of Non-White Participants and Reporting of Race and Ethnicity in Phase III Trials of Multiple Sclerosis DMTs: A Systematic Review

Background and objectives: Black and Hispanic people with MS (pMS) have been found to have different disease courses and/or worse outcomes associated with MS compared to White pMS. They are also more likely to be negatively impacted by social determinants of health, further worsening disparities in outcomes. As these disparities may affect treatment response, non-White pMS must be included in trials for greater generalizability of research and therefore, more inclusive treatment plans. In this study, we aimed to evaluate how representation of non-White groups in phase III trials of approved disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) has evolved over time and how race and ethnicity are reported in medical journals and on manufacturer websites.
neurology.org

Measures Associated With Early, Late, and Persistent Clinically Significant Symptoms of Depression 1 Year After Stroke in the AFFINITY Trial

Methods: Cohort study of 1221 men and women recruited within two weeks of stroke onset in Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. The NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) was used to assess the severity of the stroke. Other study measures included age, sex, marital status, living arrangements, function before the stroke, depression before the stroke, modified Rankin Scale (mRS), and treatment with fluoxetine or placebo for 26 weeks. Clinically significant symptoms of depression during the 52 weeks after baseline was the outcome of interest, and its presence was defined by a total PHQ-9 score of 9 or higher at weeks 4, 12, 26 or 52, a clinician diagnosis of depression between assessments, or by pharmacological or psychological treatment of depression during follow up. Participants were classified as not depressed, or as early (initial 12 weeks), late (12 to 52 weeks) or persistent depression (before and after 12 weeks). We used multinomial logistic regression to assess depression risk, with all listed measures entered simultaneously into the model.
MedicalXpress

Association found between de novo genetic mutations and obsessive-compulsive disorder

A team of researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Novogene Bioinformatics Institute reports an association between de novo genetic mutations and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their genetic studies involving people with OCD and their parents. OCD is characterized...
World Economic Forum

Scientists uncover direct connection between touch and memory. This is why it matters

New research on the connection between external stimulation and personal memory could be pivotal in understanding how to treat neurological disorders. Neurobiologist Jerry Chen studied mouse brains and discovered a direct connection between touch and memory. The discovery could help treat neurological disorders such as strokes and aid understanding of...
neurology.org

Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs and Risk of Parkinson Disease: Nested Case-Control Study of People With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Methods Nested nationwide case-control study was conducted within the Finnish Parkinson’s disease (FINPARK) cohort that includes 22,189 Finnish persons with clinically verified PD diagnosed in 1996-2015. The cases had recorded diagnosis of PD in the Special Reimbursement Register and had no exclusion diagnoses whose symptoms may be confused with PD within two years of PD diagnosis. This study included cases with PD diagnosed during 1999-2015 and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosed >3 years before PD. Rheumatoid arthritis was identified using Finnish Care Register for Health Care and Special Reimbursement Register. Cases were matched with up to seven control persons by age, sex, duration of rheumatoid arthritis and region. DMARDs were categorised into five classes and data on purchased prescriptions was identified from the Prescription Register since 1995. Associations were studied with conditional logistic regression adjusted for confounders.
ajmc.com

Study Finds Association Between COVID-19 and Dry Eye Symptoms

One of the long-term effects of COVID-19 may be small fiber neuropathy in the ocular surface causing similar symptoms to dry eye disease and diabetic neuropathy, a recent study found. Regardless of case severity, COVID-19 has a wide range of short- and long-term symptoms, including potential chronic issues with respiratory...
belmarrahealth.com

Ozone Exposure Associated with Cognitive Decline among the Elderly

A new study from scientists at Yale School of Public Health has found a strong link between long-term exposure to ozone and an increased risk of cognitive decline in older adults. This research adds to mounting evidence that air pollution could be a significant risk factor for an aging society.
neurology.org

Association of the ATN Research Framework With Clinical Profile, Ccognitive Decline, and Mortality in Patients With Dementia With Lewy Bodies

Background and Objectives: The ATN framework has been developed to categorize biological processes within the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) continuum. Since AD pathology often coincides with dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), we aimed to investigate the distribution of ATN profiles in DLB and associate ATN-profiles in DLB to prognosis. Methods:...
University of North Carolina
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Pontine Owl-Eyes Lesions in a Case of Neuroborreliosis

Brain MRI in a 65-year-old woman with headache, sensory ataxia, and tick exposure revealed leptomeningeal and cranial nerve enhancement and T2-hyperintense symmetrical pontine lesions resembling the “owl-eyes” sign, a radiologic finding described in ischemic or compressive myelopathy (Figure, A–C).1 CSF analysis revealed pleocytosis (163/µL) and intrathecal production of anti-Borrelia IgG (CSF/serum index 21, N < 2). Workup was negative for alternative causes. The patient fully recovered after 21 days of ceftriaxone (Figure, D–F).
The Daily Sun

This a good time to learn more about Hashimoto's disease

Hashimoto’s disease, also known as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder where your immune system creates antibodies that damage your thyroid gland. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. Your thyroid produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight.
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
Benzinga

The Connection Between Cannabis And Memory: What Science Tells Us

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. Cannabis consumers and patients for decades have faced an intimidatingly confusing mix of sometimes contradictory information regarding the true effects of cannabis on the brain and, specifically, memory and cognition. Since the early 20th century, prohibitionists have been claiming that cannabis use by humans produces a variety of mental problems and deficiencies, from killing brain cells to a range of psychiatric disorders to the lowering of intelligence.
