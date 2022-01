The Ukraine situation it seems will worsen. The US president is using the usual threat of “trade sanctions or trade alienation” to both China and Russia. Russia wants talks on Ukraine. The USA indirectly is not showing any positive intent on talks. The usual propaganda war will continue for a few months before an armed conflict either before the US Senate elections in November or just after the US Senate elections (after November). Most successful Hollywood movies show that real villains are Russians and Heroes /good people are Americans. An armed conflict between USA and Russia before US senate elections will result in big majority for Biden and his Democratic party in US senate elections. At the end of the day, all actions and inactions by Federal Reserve and Biden will be directed to ensure that democrats control US Senate (in November elections). Gold and selected crypto currencies will rise. I am skeptical on inflation getting controlled by interest rate hikes as logistic challenges cannot be overcome by just increasing interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO