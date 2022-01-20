ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Clinical Reasoning: A Young Man With Daily Episodes of Altered Awareness

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 4 days ago

Stretch syncope is a distinct entity characterized by transient alteration in awareness (TAA) induced by neck hyperextension during stretching. Few cases of stretch syncope have been reported in the literature. Nevertheless, this is a highly relevant diagnosis...

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

Related
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Pontine Owl-Eyes Lesions in a Case of Neuroborreliosis

Brain MRI in a 65-year-old woman with headache, sensory ataxia, and tick exposure revealed leptomeningeal and cranial nerve enhancement and T2-hyperintense symmetrical pontine lesions resembling the “owl-eyes” sign, a radiologic finding described in ischemic or compressive myelopathy (Figure, A–C).1 CSF analysis revealed pleocytosis (163/µL) and intrathecal production of anti-Borrelia IgG (CSF/serum index 21, N < 2). Workup was negative for alternative causes. The patient fully recovered after 21 days of ceftriaxone (Figure, D–F).
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Measures Associated With Early, Late, and Persistent Clinically Significant Symptoms of Depression 1 Year After Stroke in the AFFINITY Trial

Methods: Cohort study of 1221 men and women recruited within two weeks of stroke onset in Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. The NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) was used to assess the severity of the stroke. Other study measures included age, sex, marital status, living arrangements, function before the stroke, depression before the stroke, modified Rankin Scale (mRS), and treatment with fluoxetine or placebo for 26 weeks. Clinically significant symptoms of depression during the 52 weeks after baseline was the outcome of interest, and its presence was defined by a total PHQ-9 score of 9 or higher at weeks 4, 12, 26 or 52, a clinician diagnosis of depression between assessments, or by pharmacological or psychological treatment of depression during follow up. Participants were classified as not depressed, or as early (initial 12 weeks), late (12 to 52 weeks) or persistent depression (before and after 12 weeks). We used multinomial logistic regression to assess depression risk, with all listed measures entered simultaneously into the model.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Podcast: Young advocate bolsters epilepsy awareness in Zambia

Newswise — Eighty percent of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. And only about one in four of them receives treatment. Across diverse cultures and systems of health care, barriers to epilepsy diagnosis and treatment are often similar: a lack of understanding about epilepsy, limited access to medicines, and a shortage of medical personnel.
HEALTH
neurology.org

Novel SLC9A6 Variation in Female Carriers With Intellectual Disability and Atypical Parkinsonism

Background and Objectives Variations in SLC9A6 cause the X-linked neurologic disorder Christianson syndrome in males. Meanwhile, female carriers with SLC9A6 variations may remain asymptomatic or develop intellectual disability, behavioral problems, and psychiatric illnesses. Only a few female carriers have been reported to have associated atypical parkinsonism in late life. Results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alteration#The Episodes#Manuscript#Research Laboratory#Eeg#Taa
neurology.org

Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs and Risk of Parkinson Disease: Nested Case-Control Study of People With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Methods Nested nationwide case-control study was conducted within the Finnish Parkinson’s disease (FINPARK) cohort that includes 22,189 Finnish persons with clinically verified PD diagnosed in 1996-2015. The cases had recorded diagnosis of PD in the Special Reimbursement Register and had no exclusion diagnoses whose symptoms may be confused with PD within two years of PD diagnosis. This study included cases with PD diagnosed during 1999-2015 and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosed >3 years before PD. Rheumatoid arthritis was identified using Finnish Care Register for Health Care and Special Reimbursement Register. Cases were matched with up to seven control persons by age, sex, duration of rheumatoid arthritis and region. DMARDs were categorised into five classes and data on purchased prescriptions was identified from the Prescription Register since 1995. Associations were studied with conditional logistic regression adjusted for confounders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Pearls & Oysters: Grisel Syndrome Presenting as Pseudodystonia: A Twist in the Neck

Pseudodystonia is a term that describes abnormal postures, repetitive movements, or both, where clinical analysis, imaging, laboratory or electrophysiological investigations indicate that these movements are not consistent with dystonia. Grisel’s syndrome (GS), characterised by rotatory subluxation of the atlantoaxial joint (AAJ) due to non-traumatic causes, is a cause of pseudodystonia. GS is seen in children less than 12 years of age, and should be suspected in patients with acute onset of painful torticollis. We report two girls, aged 9 and 6 years, who developed painful torticollis following upper respiratory tract (URT) infection. They were thought to have cervical dystonia and referred to a movement disorder specialist for botulinum neurotoxin therapy (BoNT). Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the cervical spine showed type I and type II rotary AAJ subluxation respectively, which confirmed the diagnosis of GS. Short tau inversion recovery (STIR) hyperintensity was noted suggesting AAJ edema without any bone erosion or cord compression. Abruptness of onset, presence of severe pain, resistance to passive neck movements, fixed postures present equally in rest and action, absence of sensory trick, and persistence in sleep favor pseudodystonia. Both subjects improved with conservative treatment, which included temporary immobilization of the cervical spine and anti-inflammatory drugs. Early identification and treatment is imperative to avoid neurological complications, like high cervical compressive myelopathy, which can lead to quadriplegia and respiratory distress. Prominent sternocleidomastoid (SCM) contraction ipsilateral to the rotated chin helps to clinically identify GS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Pseudo–Figure-of-4 Sign

A 37-year-old right-handed man with spastic quadriparetic cerebral palsy, congenital hydrocephalus, and anxiety was admitted for seizure characterization with video-EEG monitoring. Neurologic examination demonstrated marked upper extremity spasticity and left elbow flexion contracture. Three habitual focal to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures (Figure 1) were recorded on EEG (Figure 2). Pseudo–figure-of-4 sign...
MENTAL HEALTH
neurology.org

Development and Validation of a Prediction Model for Early Diagnosis of SCN1A-Related Epilepsies

Background and Objectives: Pathogenic variants in the neuronal sodium-channel α1-subunit gene (SCN1A) are the most frequent monogenic cause of epilepsy. Phenotypes comprise a wide clinical spectrum including the severe childhood epilepsy, Dravet syndrome, characterized by drug-resistant seizures, intellectual disability and high mortality, and the milder genetic epilepsy with febrile seizures plus (GEFS+), characterized by normal cognition. Early recognition of a child's risk for developing Dravet syndrome versus GEFS+ is key for implementing disease-modifying therapies when available before cognitive impairment emerges. Our objective was to develop and validate a prediction model using clinical and genetic biomarkers for early diagnosis of SCN1A-related epilepsies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
neurology.org

Flowchart for Implementing Advanced Imaging and Electrophysiology in Patients With Disorders of Consciousness: To fMRI or Not to fMRI?

The American Academy of Neurology and the European Academy of Neurology have now recognized, for the very first time, the value of advanced neuroimaging and electrophysiology techniques (AIEs) in the context of diagnosing patients with a disorder of consciousness (DOC). This recognition is part of an important agenda of promoting evidence-based competency in the management of DOC patients. Nonetheless, considering these techniques (and the required know-how) are seldom available outside of advanced medical centers, it is important to provide physicians with a framework for balancing risks and benefits and deciding, on a single patient basis, whether AIEs are suitable. This issue is all the more urgent considering that family members are increasingly aware of the use of AIEs in DOC patients, that pressure for these assessments is likely to increase in the context of ethical and clinical imperatives to meet standards of care, and that pathways for reimbursement for such assessments in DOC are yet to be established. The new guidelines, however, provide no guiding principle for physicians to decide when such assessments are appropriate, a limitation that impedes their wide adoption. We address this important gap by proposing an easy to use algorithmic flowchart that is based on the new guidelines and can be used to determine the appropriateness of AIEs for any given DOC patient and ensure that evidence-based best practices are being followed. We also provide a brief context for understanding the main categories of AIEs available to clinicians, their advantages, and their limitations.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy