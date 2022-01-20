ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quasiclassical representation of the Volkov propagator and the tadpole diagram in a plane wave

By A. Di Piazza, F. P. Fronimos
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The solution of the Dirac equation in the presence of an arbitrary plane wave, corresponding to the so-called Volkov states, has provided an enormous insight in strong-field QED. In [Phys. Rev. A \textbf{103}, 076011 (2021)] a new "fully quasiclassical" representation of the Volkov states has been found,...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Learning Wave Propagation with Attention-Based Convolutional Recurrent Autoencoder Net

In this paper, we present an end-to-end attention-based convolutional recurrent autoencoder (AB-CRAN) network for data-driven modeling of wave propagation phenomena. The proposed network architecture relies on the attention-based recurrent neural network (RNN) with long short-term memory (LSTM) cells. To construct the low-dimensional learning model, we employ a denoising-based convolutional autoencoder from the full-order snapshots given by time-dependent hyperbolic partial differential equations for wave propagation. To begin, we attempt to address the difficulty in evolving the low-dimensional representation in time with a plain RNN-LSTM for wave propagation phenomenon. We build an attention-based sequence-to-sequence RNN-LSTM architecture to predict the solution over a long time horizon. To demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed learning model, we consider three benchmark problems namely one-dimensional linear convection, nonlinear viscous Burgers, and two-dimensional Saint-Venant shallow water system. Using the time-series datasets from the benchmark problems, our novel AB-CRAN architecture accurately captures the wave amplitude and preserves the wave characteristics of the solution for long time horizons. The attention-based sequence-to-sequence network increases the time-horizon of prediction by five times compared to the plain RNN-LSTM. Denoising autoencoder further reduces the mean squared error of prediction and improves the generalization capability in the parameter space.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The perfectly matched layer (PML) for hyperbolic wave propagation problems: A review

It is well-known that reliable and efficient domain truncation is crucial to accurate numerical solution of most wave propagation problems. The perfectly matched layer (PML) is a method which, when stable, can provide a domain truncation scheme which is convergent with increasing layer width/damping. The difficulties in using the PML are primarily associated with stability, which can be present at the continuous level or be triggered by numerical approximations. The mathematical and numerical analysis of the PML for hyperbolic wave propagation problems has been an area of active research. It is now possible to construct stable and high order accurate numerical wave solvers by augmenting wave equations with the PML and approximating the equations using summation-by-parts finite difference methods, continuous and discontinuous Galerkin finite element methods. In this review we summarise the progress made, from mathematical, numerical and practical perspectives, point out some open problems and set the stage for future work. We also present numerical experiments of model problems corroborating the theoretical analysis, and numerical simulations of real-world wave propagation demonstrating impact. Stable and parallel implementations of the PML in the high performance computing software packages WaveQLab3D and ExaHyPE allow to sufficiently limit the computational domain of seismological problems with only a few grid points/elements around the computational boundaries where the PML is active, thus saving as much as $96\%$ of the required computational resources for a three space dimensional seismological benchmark problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scattering and Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions to the Vlasov-Poisson System in High Dimension

We consider the repulsive Vlasov-Poisson system in dimension $d \geq 4$. A sufficient condition on the decay rate of the associated electric field is presented that guarantees the scattering and determination of the complete asymptotic behavior of large data solutions as $t \to \infty$. More specifically, we show that under this condition the spatial average of the particle distribution function converges, and we establish the precise asymptotic profiles of the electric field and macroscopic densities. An $L^\infty$ scattering result for the particle distribution function along the associated trajectories of free transport is also proved. Finally, we construct small data solutions that display this asymptotic behavior. These solutions do not require smallness of $\|f_0\|_\infty$ or derivatives, as only a condition on integrated moments of the distribution function is imposed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional Sandglass Magnet with Non-Kramers ions

We report the magnetic and thermodynamic properties of a newly synthesized fluorite oxide Tm$_3$SbO$_7$, where two inequivalent sets of non-Kramers Tm$^{3+}$ ions form a three-dimensional (3D) sandglass-type sublattice. X-ray diffraction and the Rietveld refinement confirm the space group $C222_1$, and site-mixing is not likely for this compound. Magnetic susceptibility and specific heat measurements exclude the existence of an ordered or a glassy state temperatures down to 0.1~K. The magnetic entropy shows a two-step release, indicating the two inequivalent Tm$^{3+}$ ions are weakly correlated and play a part in different energy scales. The low-energy properties of Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ are dominated by the two lowest energy levels of Tm$^{3+}$ with a finite energy gap, and the intrinsic transverse field Ising model with a quantum paramagnetic state can be applied to this 3D magnet. While the absence of magnetic order is further confirmed by the muon spin relaxation measurements, the dynamic property of the low-energy state is also revealed. Therefore Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ provides a new platform of studying quantum magnetism and dynamic properties.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Wiener Process of Fractals and Path-Integrals I: Emergent Lorentz Symmetry in Stochastic Process of Quantum Fields

This is the first paper of a series of researches (that is followed by [42, 43]) that aims to interpret the gravitational effects of nature within some consistent stochastic fractal-based (intrinsically conformal) path-integral formulation. In this paper, we initially study the asymptotic behaviors of fractal structure of Weierstrass-like functions by means of Hardy's criteria for nowhere differentiability. It is proved that the asymptotic behavior of Fourier-Laplace coefficients of such functions leads to a non-linear differential equation which in its turn gives rise to an exponentially increasing norm, the so-called fractal norm, on the phase space. Then, using the fractal norm the Wiener Brownian process is accomplished for fractal functions on a flat space. By substituting non-local terms with approximated local ones within the derived formula the dAlembertian operator emerges automatically in the Gaussian terms of the Wiener measure. Hence, it is established that the Lorentz symmetry would be regarded as the first-order approximate symmetry of nature on a flat space-time manifold based on the stochastic essence of Brownian motion of the background fractal geometry. ...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional MHD wave propagation near a coronal null point: a new wave mode decomposition approach

We present a new MHD wave decomposition method that overcomes the limitations of existing wave identification methods. Our method allows to investigate the energy fluxes in different MHD modes at different locations of the solar atmosphere as waves generated by vortex flows travel through the solar atmosphere and pass near the magnetic null. We simulate wave dynamics through a coronal null configuration and apply a rotational wave driver at our bottom photospheric boundary. To identify the wave energy fluxes associated with different MHD wave modes, we employ a wave-decomposition method that is able to uniquely distinguish different MHD modes. Our proposed method utilizes the geometry of an individual magnetic field-line in 3D space to separate out velocity perturbations associated with the three fundamental MHD waves. Our method for wave identification is consistent with previous flux-surface-based methods and gives expected results in terms of wave energy fluxes at various locations of the null configuration. We show that ubiquitous vortex flows excite MHD waves that contribute significantly to the Poynting flux in the solar corona. Alfvén wave energy flux accumulates on the fan surface and fast wave energy flux accumulates near the null point. There is a strong current density buildup at the spine and fan surface.The proposed method has advantages over previously utilized wave decomposition methods, since it may be employed in realistic simulations or magnetic extrapolations, as well as in real solar observations, whenever the 3D fieldline shape is known. The enhancement in energy flux associated with magneto-acoustic waves near nulls may have important implications in the formation of jets and impulsive plasma flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Direct observation of strong anomalous Hall effect and proximity-induced ferromagnetic state in SrIrO3

The 5d iridium-based transition metal oxides have gained broad interest because of their strong spin-orbit coupling which favors new or exotic quantum electronic states. On the other hand, they rarely exhibit more mainstream orders like ferromagnetism due to generally weak electron-electron correlation strength. Here, we show a proximity-induced ferromagnetic (FM) state with TC = 100 K and strong magnetocrystalline anisotropy in a SrIrO3 (SIO) heterostructure via interfacial charge transfer by using a ferromagnetic insulator in contact with SIO. Electrical transport allows to selectively probe the FM state of the SIO layer and the direct observation of a strong, intrinsic and positive anomalous Hall effect (AHE). For T < 20 K, the AHE displays unusually large coercive and saturation field, a fingerprint of a strong pseudospin-lattice coupling. A Hall angle, sxyAHE/sxx, larger by an order of magnitude than in typical 3d metals and a FM net moment of about 0.1 mB/Ir, is reported. This emphasizes how efficiently the nontrivial topological band properties of SIO can be manipulated by structural modifications and the exchange interaction with 3d TMOs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Concurrent Topological Transitions of Zone-Center van Hove Singularity and Type-II Dirac Fermions in Two-Dimensional Biphenylene Network

We study electronic properties of a new planar carbon crystal formed through networking biphenylene molecules. Novel electronic features among carbon materials such as zone-center saddle point and peculiar type-II Dirac fermionic states are shown to exist in the low energy electronic spectrum. The type-II state here has a nearly flat branch and is close to a transition to type-I. With a moderate uniaxial strain, a pair of Dirac points merge with the zone center saddle point, realizing concurrent Lifshitz transitions of van Hove singularity as well as pair annihilation of the Dirac fermions. A new effective Hamiltonian encompassing all distinctive low energy states is constructed, revealing a finite winding number of the pseudo-spin texture around the Dirac point, quantized Zak phases, and topological grain boundary states. Possible magnetic instabilities are also discussed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The first days of type II-P core collapse supernovae in the gamma-ray range

Type II-P supernovæ~(SNe), the most common core-collapse SNe type, result from the explosions of red supergiant stars. Their detection in the radio domain testifies of the presence of relativistic electrons, and shows that they are potentially efficient energetic particle accelerators. If hadrons can also be accelerated, these energetic particles are expected to interact with the surrounding medium to produce a gamma-ray signal even in the multi--TeV range. The intensity of this signal depends on various factors, but an essential one is the density of the circumstellar medium. Such a signal should however be limited by electron-positron pair production arising from the interaction of the gamma-ray photons with optical photons emitted by the supernova photosphere, which can potentially degrade the gamma-ray signal by over ten orders of magnitude in the first days/weeks following the explosion. We calculate the gamma-gamma opacity from a detailed modelling of the time evolution of the forward shock and supernova photosphere, taking a full account of the non-isotropy of the photon interactions. We discuss the time-dependent gamma-ray TeV emission from type II-P SNe as a function of the stellar progenitor radius and mass-loss rate, as well as the explosion energy and mass of the ejected material. We evaluate the detectability of the SNe with the next generation of Cherenkov telescopes. We find that, while most extragalactic events may be undetectable, type II-P SNe exploding in our Galaxy or in the Magellanic Clouds should be detected by gamma-ray observatories such as the upcoming Cherenkov Telescope Array.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optimizing Gravitational-Wave Detector Design for Squeezed Light

Squeezed light is critical in gravitational-wave detection for reaching sensitivities below the standard quantum limit. Achieving the quantum noise targets of third-generation detectors will require 10 dB of squeezing as well as megawatt laser power in the interferometer arms - both of which require unprecedented control of the internal optical losses. In this work, we present a novel optimization approach to gravitational-wave detector design aimed at maximizing the robustness to common, yet unavoidable, optical fabrication and installation errors, which have caused significant loss in Advanced LIGO. As a proof of concept, we employ these techniques to perform a two-part optimization of the LIGO A+ design. First, we optimize the arm cavities for reduced scattering loss in the presence of point absorbers, as currently limit the operating power of Advanced LIGO. Then, we optimize the signal recycling cavity for maximum squeezing performance, accounting for realistic errors in the positions and radii of curvature of the optics. Our findings suggest that these techniques can be leveraged to achieve substantially greater quantum noise performance in current and future gravitational-wave detectors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-particle time-domain interferometry in the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect regime

I. Taktak, M. Kapfer, J. Nath, P. Roulleau, M. Acciai, J. Splettstoesser, I. Farrer, D. A. Ritchie, D. C. Glattli. As with like particles in ordinary vacuum, quasi-particles are elementary excitations of the ground state of condensed matter quantum phases. Demonstrating that they keep quantum coherence while propagating is a fundamental issue and an important challenge for their manipulation for quantum information tasks. This is particularly the case for the quasi-particles called anyons of the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect (FQHE), a quantum phase displayed by two-dimensional electronic conductors in high magnetic fields. These fractionally charged quasi-particles obey anyonic statistics intermediate between fermionic and bosonic. Their quantum coherence has been observed by their transmission through the discrete localized states of electronic Fabry-Pérot interferometers. Surprisingly, no quantum interference of anyons was observed in electronic Mach-Zehnder interferometers for which the quasi-particle transmission occurs via propagating states forming a continuum of states. Here we address this puzzle by demonstrating that FQHE anyons do keep a finite quantum coherence while propagating along extended states by using a different kind of interferometry, namely two-particle time-domain interference using an electronic beam-splitter. By varying the time delay between photo-created electron-hole pairs and measuring cross-correlated noise sensitive to the two-particle Hanbury Brown Twiss (HBT) phase, we observe strong quasi-particle interference. Visibilities as high as 53% and 60% are observed for e/5 and e/3 charged anyons propagating on the FQHE chiral edges modes. Our results give a positive message for the challenge of performing controlled quantum coherent braiding of anyons and call for a better understanding of the absence of interference in Mach-Zehnder interferometers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Importance of vector leptoquark-scalar box diagrams in Pati-Salam unification with vector-like families

We study lepton flavor violating meson decays induced by box diagrams involving a vector leptoquark (LQ) and scalar fields in Pati-Salam (PS) unification with vector-like families. The vector LQ corresponds to the massive gauge boson associated with the PS gauge symmetry breaking and the scalar fields are the physical degrees of freedom of the PS breaking field. The LQ generally causes the rapid flavor violating decays, such as $K_L \to \mu e$, at the tree-level unless its mass scale is higher than PeV scale. The vector-like families are introduced to suppress the tree-level contributions mediated by the LQ and explain the realistic fermion mass matrices. In this paper, we point out that there are inevitable one-loop contributions to those meson decays from the box diagrams mediated by both one LQ and one scalar field, even if the tree-level contributions are suppressed. We consider a concrete model for demonstration, and find that the vector-like fermion masses have an upper bound for a given LQ mass when the one-loop induced meson decays are consistent with the experimental limits. The vector-like fermion mass should be lighter than 3 TeV for 20 TeV LQ, if a combination of the couplings does not suppress $K_L \to \mu e$ decay. Our findings would illustrate importance of the box diagrams involving both LQ and physical modes of symmetry breaking scalars in generic models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Belief Revision in Sentential Decision Diagrams

Belief revision is the task of modifying a knowledge base when new information becomes available, while also respecting a number of desirable properties. Classical belief revision schemes have been already specialised to \emph{binary decision diagrams} (BDDs), the classical formalism to compactly represent propositional knowledge. These results also apply to \emph{ordered} BDDs (OBDDs), a special class of BDDs, designed to guarantee canonicity. Yet, those revisions cannot be applied to \emph{sentential decision diagrams} (SDDs), a typically more compact but still canonical class of Boolean circuits, which generalizes OBDDs, while not being a subclass of BDDs. Here we fill this gap by deriving a general revision algorithm for SDDs based on a syntactic characterisation of Dalal revision. A specialised procedure for DNFs is also presented. Preliminary experiments performed with randomly generated knowledge bases show the advantages of directly perform revision within SDD formalism.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Homologous Accelerated Electron Beams, Quasi-periodic fast-propagating Wave and CME Observed in one Fan-spine Jet

Using imaging and radio multi-wavelength observations, we studied the origin of two homologous accelerated electron beams and a quasi-periodic fast-propagating (QFP) wave train associated with a solar jet on 2012 July 14. The jet occurred in a small-scale fan-spine magnetic system embedding in a large-scale pseudostreamer, which associated with a GOES C1.4 flare, a jet-like coronal mass ejection (CME), a type II radio burst, and a type III radio burst. During the initial stage, a QFP wave train and a fast moving on-disk radio source were detected in succession ahead of the jet along the outer spine of the fan-spine system. When the jet reached a height of about 1.3 solar radii, it underwent a bifurcation into two branches. Based on our analysis results, all the observed phenomena in association with the jet can be explained by using a fan-spine magnetic system. We propose that both the type III radio burst and the on-disk fast moving radio source were caused by the same physical process, i.e., the energetic electrons accelerated by the magnetic reconnection at the null point, and they were along the open field lines of the pseudostreamer and the closed outer spine of the fan-spine structure, respectively. Due to the bifurcation of the jet body, the lower branch along the closed outer spine of the fan-spine structure fell back to the solar surface, while the upper branch along the open field lines of the pseudostreamer caused the jet-like CME in the outer corona.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Machine learning techniques to construct detailed phase diagrams for skyrmion systems

Recently, there has been an increased interest in the application of machine learning (ML) techniques to a variety of problems in condensed matter physics. In this regard, of particular significance is the characterization of simple and complex phases of matter. Here, we use a ML approach to construct the full phase diagram of a well known spin model combining ferromagnetic exchange and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (DM) interactions where topological phases emerge. At low temperatures, the system is tuned from a spiral phase to a skyrmion crystal by a magnetic field. However, thermal fluctuations induce two types of intermediate phases, bimerons and skyrmion gas, which are not as easily determined as spirals or skyrmion crystals. We resort to large scale Monte Carlo simulations to obtain low temperature spin configurations, and train a convolutional neural network (CNN), taking only snapshots at specific values of the DM couplings, to classify between the different phases, focusing on the intermediate and intricate topological textures. We then apply the CNN to higher temperature configurations and to other DM values, to construct a detailed magnetic field-temperature phase diagram, achieving outstanding results. We discuss the importance of including the disordered paramagnetic phases in order to get the phase boundaries, and finally, we compare our approach with other ML algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asteroseismology of 3,642 Kepler Red Giants: Correcting the Scaling Relations based on Detailed Modeling

The paper presents a correction to the scaling relations for red-giant stars using model-based masses and radii. We measure radial-mode frequencies from Kepler observations for 3,642 solar-like oscillators on the red-giant branch and use them to characterise the stars with the grid-based modeling. We determine fundamental stellar parameters with good precision: the typical uncertainty is 4.5% for mass, 16% for age, 0.006 dex for surface gravity, and 1.7% for radius. We also achieve good accuracy for estimated masses and radii, based on comparing with those determined for eclipsing binaries. We find a systematic offset of ~15% in mass and ~7% in radius between the modeling solutions and the scaling relations. Further investigation indicates that these offsets are mainly caused by a systematic bias in the Delta nu scaling relation: the original scaling relation underestimates Delta nu value by ~4%, on average, and it is important to correct for the surface term in the calibration. We find no significant offset in the nu_max scaling relation, although a clear metallicity dependence is seen and we suggest including a metallicity term in the formulae. Lastly, we calibrate new scaling relations for red-giant stars based on observed global seismic parameters, spectroscopic effective temperatures and metallicities, and modeling-inferred masses and radii.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A spatially dependent correction of Gaia EDR3 parallax zero-point offset based on 0.3 million LAMOST DR8 giant stars

We have studied the zero-point offset of Gaia early Data Release 3 (EDR3) parallaxes based on a sample of 0.3 million giant stars built from the LAMOST data with distance accuracy better than 8.5\%. The official parallax zero-point corrections largely reduce the global offset in the Gaia EDR3 parallaxes: the global parallax offsets are $-$27.9 $\mu$as and $-$26.5 $\mu$as (before correction) and $+$2.6 $\mu$as and $+$2.9 $\mu$as (after correction) for the five- and six-parameter solutions, respectively. The bias of the raw parallax measurements is significantly dependent on the $G$ magnitudes, spectral colors, and positions of stars. The official parallax zero-point corrections could reduce parallax bias patterns with $G$ magnitudes, while could not fully account the patterns in the spaces of the spectral colors and positions. In the current paper, a spatially dependent parallax zero-point correction model for Gaia EDR3 five-parameter solution in the LAMOST footprint is firstly provided with the advantage of huge number of stars in our sample.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Propagation of singularities and Fredholm analysis of the time-dependent Schrödinger equation

We study the time-dependent Schrödinger operator $P = D_t + \Delta_g + V$ acting on functions defined on $\mathbb{R}^{n+1}$, where, using coordinates $z \in \mathbb{R}^n$ and $t \in \mathbb{R}$, $D_t$ denotes $-i \partial_t$, $\Delta_g$ is the positive Laplacian with respect to a time dependent family of non-trapping metrics $g_{ij}(z, t) dz^i dz^j$ on $\mathbb{R}^n$ which is equal to the Euclidean metric outside of a compact set in spacetime, and $V = V(z, t)$ is a potential function which is also compactly supported in spacetime. In this paper we introduce a new approach to studying $P$, by finding pairs of Hilbert spaces between which the operator acts invertibly.
MATHEMATICS

