This commentary originally appeared in the Arizona Mirror. The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO