West Philadelphia’s median market value has increased significantly from 2015 to 2021, making it more difficult for current residents to remain in their homes. Market value and the total taxable land increased more in University City compared to other areas of Philadelphia from 2015 to 2021. Experts in urban studies and city planning have partly attributed the general rise in property value to the University's actions, such as building new residential and academic buildings, adding increased security surrounding the campus, and building the Penn Alexander School, a University-assisted, K-8 public school for West Philadelphia children.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO