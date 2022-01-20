ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Event-by-event investigation of the two-particle source function in heavy-ion collisions with EPOS

By Dániel Kincses, Maria Stefaniak, Máté Csanád
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Exploring the shape of the pair-source function for particles such as pions or kaons has been an important goal of heavy-ion physics, and substantial effort has been made in order to understand the underlying physics behind the experimental observations of non-Gaussian behavior. In experiments, since no direct measurement of the source...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Quantitative Characterization of Magnetic Flux Rope Properties for Two Solar Eruption Events

In order to bridge the gap between heliospheric and solar observations of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), one of the key steps is to improve the understanding of their corresponding magnetic structures like the magnetic flux ropes (MFRs). But it remains a challenge to confirm the existence of a coherent MFR before or upon the CME eruption on the Sun and to quantitatively characterize the CME-MFR due to the lack of direct magnetic field measurement in the corona. In this study, we investigate the MFR structures, originating from two active regions (ARs), AR 11719 and AR 12158, and estimate their magnetic properties quantitatively. We perform the nonlinear force-free field extrapolations with preprocessed photospheric vector magnetograms. In addition, remote-sensing observations are employed to find indirect evidence of MFRs on the Sun and to analyze the time evolution of magnetic reconnection flux associated with the flare ribbons during the eruption. A coherent "pre-existing" MFR structure prior to the flare eruption is identified quantitatively for one event from the combined analysis of the extrapolation and observation. Then the characteristics of MFRs for two events on the Sun before and during the eruption, forming the CME-MFR, including the axial magnetic flux, field-line twist, and reconnection flux, are estimated and compared with the corresponding in situ modeling results. We find that the magnetic reconnection associated with the accompanying flares for both events injects significant amount of flux into the erupted CME-MFRs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

MESSENGER observations of planetary ion enhancements at Mercury's northern magnetospheric cusp during Flux Transfer Event Showers

Weijie Sun, James A. Slavin, Anna Milillo, Ryan M. Dewey, Stefano Orsini, Xianzhe Jia, Jim M. Raines, Stefano Livi, Jamie M. Jasinski, Suiyan Fu, Jiutong Zhao, Qiu-Gang Zong, Yoshifumi Saito, Changkun Li. At Mercury, several processes can release ions and neutrals out of the planet's surface. Here we present enhancements...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A collision model for DNS with ellipsoidal particles in viscous fluid

Ramandeep Jain, Silvio Tschisgale, Jochen Fröhlich (Institut für Strömungsmechanik, Technische Universität Dresden, Germany) The article proposes an algorithm to model the collision between arbitrary ellipsoids in viscous fluid. It is composed of several steps, each improving upon the standard procedure employed in the current literature. First, an efficient contact detection algorithm is presented. Then, the semi-implicit Immersed Boundary Method of Tschisgale et al. (2018) is enhanced by the collision forces using the hard-sphere approach, so that the resulting model accounts for fluid forces throughout the entire collision process. Additionally, a new lubrication model is proposed that applies a constant lubrication force in the region where hydrodynamic forces are not resolved by the spatial grid. The new collision model is validated against benchmark test cases of particle wall collisions with excellent agreement. Furthermore, the collision of an ellipsoidal particle with a wall is investigated. The normal restitution coefficient in the case of ellipsoidal particles does not solely depend upon the Stokes number as in the case of spherical particles but is also a function of its shape, and the orientation before the collision. Using the new model, the effect of these parameters on the rebound trajectory is studied. It is found that the maximum normal restitution coefficient decreases significantly as the flatness of the particle increases. Also, the coefficient of restitution depends on the particle orientation, a tendency increasing with particle flatness.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Charge-odd directed flows in heavy-ion collisions by Boltzmann-Maxwell equations

We have calculated the directed flow $v_{1}$ and charge-odd directed flow $\Delta v_{1}$ for pions and protons in Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}=200$GeV by solving the coupled Boltzmann-Maxwell equations self-consistently. Our numerical results show that $v_{1}$ for pions and protons are all negative and have similar behavior and magnitude. In contrast we find a quite different behavior in $\Delta v_{1}$ for pions and protons. The difference lies in that $\Delta v_{1}$ for protons mainly comes from pressure gradients of the medium, while the dominant contribution to $\Delta v_{1}$ for pions is from electromagnetic fields. Our results indicate that the effect of the electric field will slightly exceed that of the magnetic and lead to a small negative slope of $\Delta v_{1}$ for pions. Our numerical results are consistent with experimental data and solve the sign puzzle in $\Delta v_{1}$ for pions and protons in previous studies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epos#Particle#Collisions#Ion#Source Function#Parton#Gribov Regge#Hadronization#Hadron Dynamics#Gev Au Au#Gaussian
arxiv.org

Global $Λ$ polarization in heavy-ion collisions at energies 2.4--7.7 GeV: Effect of Meson-Field Interaction

Based on the three-fluid model, the global $\Lambda$ polarization in Au+Au collisions at 2.4 $\leq\sqrt{s_{NN}}\leq$ 7.7 GeV is calculated, including its rapidity and centrality dependence. Contributions from the thermal vorticity and meson-field term (proposed by Csernai, Kapusta and Welle) to the global polarization are considered. The results are compared with data from recent and ongoing STAR and HADES experiments. It is predicted that the polarization maximum is reached at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}\approx$ 3 GeV, if the measurements are performed with the same acceptance. The value of the polarization is very sensitive to interplay of the aforementioned contributions. In particular, the thermal vorticity results in quite strong increase of the polarization from the midrapidity to forward/backward rapidities, while the meson-field contribution considerably flattens the rapidity dependence. The polarization turns out to be very sensitive to details of the equation of state. While collision dynamics become less equilibrium with decreasing collision energy, the present approach to polarization is based on the assumption of thermal equilibrium. It is found that equilibrium is achieved at the freeze-out stage, but this equilibration takes longer at moderately relativistic energies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient emulation of relativistic heavy ion collisions with transfer learning

Measurements from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) can be used to study the properties of quark-gluon plasma. Systematic constraints on these properties must combine measurements from different collision systems and methodically account for experimental and theoretical uncertainties. Such studies require a vast number of costly numerical simulations. While computationally inexpensive surrogate models ("emulators") can be used to efficiently approximate the predictions of heavy ion simulations across a broad range of model parameters, training a reliable emulator remains a computationally expensive task. We use transfer learning to map the parameter dependencies of one model emulator onto another, leveraging similarities between different simulations of heavy ion collisions. By limiting the need for large numbers of simulations to only one of the emulators, this technique reduces the numerical cost of comprehensive uncertainty quantification when studying multiple collision systems and exploring different models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tidal disruption events in poststarburst galaxies: the importance of a complete stellar mass function

A tidal disruption event (TDE) occurs when a star is destroyed by the strong tidal shear of a massive black hole (MBH). The accumulation of TDE observations over the last years has revealed that poststarburst galaxies are significantly overrepresented in the sample of TDE hosts. Here we address the poststarburst preference by investigating the decline of TDE rates in a Milky-Way like nuclear stellar cluster featuring either a monochromatic (1 M$\odot$) or a complete, evolved stellar mass function. In the former case, the decline of TDE rates with time is very mild, and generally up to a factor of a few in 10 Gyr. Conversely, if a complete mass function is considered, a strong TDE burst over the first 0.1-1 Gyr is followed by a considerable rate drop, by at least an order of magnitude over 10 Gyr. The decline starts after a mass segregation timescale, and it is more pronounced assuming a more top-heavy initial mass function and/or an initially denser nucleus. Our results thus suggest that the poststarburst preference can be accounted for in realistic systems featuring a complete stellar mass function, even in moderately dense galactic nuclei. Overall, our findings support the idea that starbursting galactic nuclei are characterized by a top-heavy initial mass function; we speculate that accounting for this can reconcile the discrepancy between observed and theoretically predicted TDE rates even in quiescent galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electromagnetic anomaly in the presence of electric and chiral magnetic conductivities in relativistic heavy-ion collisions

We study the spacetime evolution of electric $(\textbf{E})$ and magnetic $(\textbf{B})$ fields along with the electromagnetic anomaly $(\textbf{E}\cdot\textbf{B})$ in the presence of electric ($\sigma$) and chiral magnetic ($\sigma_{\chi}$) conductivities in Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\mathrm{NN}}}=200$~GeV. By comparing to the Lienard-Wiechert solutions with zero conductivities, we observe a symmetry breaking of the electromagnetic field in a conducting medium with respect to the reaction plane. The decay of the field is also significantly decelerated after the conductivities are introduced. Similar effects are also found for the dipole structure of $\textbf{E}\cdot\textbf{B}$ as well as the quadrupole structure of $(\textbf{E}\cdot\textbf{B})\textbf{B}$, which may finally affect the charge separation of the elliptic flow coefficient of hadrons observed in high-energy nuclear collisions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional MHD wave propagation near a coronal null point: a new wave mode decomposition approach

We present a new MHD wave decomposition method that overcomes the limitations of existing wave identification methods. Our method allows to investigate the energy fluxes in different MHD modes at different locations of the solar atmosphere as waves generated by vortex flows travel through the solar atmosphere and pass near the magnetic null. We simulate wave dynamics through a coronal null configuration and apply a rotational wave driver at our bottom photospheric boundary. To identify the wave energy fluxes associated with different MHD wave modes, we employ a wave-decomposition method that is able to uniquely distinguish different MHD modes. Our proposed method utilizes the geometry of an individual magnetic field-line in 3D space to separate out velocity perturbations associated with the three fundamental MHD waves. Our method for wave identification is consistent with previous flux-surface-based methods and gives expected results in terms of wave energy fluxes at various locations of the null configuration. We show that ubiquitous vortex flows excite MHD waves that contribute significantly to the Poynting flux in the solar corona. Alfvén wave energy flux accumulates on the fan surface and fast wave energy flux accumulates near the null point. There is a strong current density buildup at the spine and fan surface.The proposed method has advantages over previously utilized wave decomposition methods, since it may be employed in realistic simulations or magnetic extrapolations, as well as in real solar observations, whenever the 3D fieldline shape is known. The enhancement in energy flux associated with magneto-acoustic waves near nulls may have important implications in the formation of jets and impulsive plasma flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inferring taxonomic placement from DNA barcoding allowing discovery of new taxa

In ecology it has become common to apply DNA barcoding to biological samples leading to datasets containing a large number of nucleotide sequences. The focus is then on inferring the taxonomic placement of each of these sequences by leveraging on existing databases containing reference sequences having known taxa. This is highly challenging because i) sequencing is typically only available for a relatively small region of the genome due to cost considerations; ii) many of the sequences are from organisms that are either unknown to science or for which there are no reference sequences available. These issues can lead to substantial classification uncertainty, particularly in inferring new taxa. To address these challenges, we propose a new class of Bayesian nonparametric taxonomic classifiers, BayesANT, which use species sampling model priors to allow new taxa to be discovered at each taxonomic rank. Using a simple product multinomial likelihood with conjugate Dirichlet priors at the lowest rank, a highly efficient algorithm is developed to provide a probabilistic prediction of the taxa placement of each sequence at each rank. BayesANT is shown to have excellent performance in real data, including when many sequences in the test set belong to taxa unobserved in training.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimizing Gravitational-Wave Detector Design for Squeezed Light

Squeezed light is critical in gravitational-wave detection for reaching sensitivities below the standard quantum limit. Achieving the quantum noise targets of third-generation detectors will require 10 dB of squeezing as well as megawatt laser power in the interferometer arms - both of which require unprecedented control of the internal optical losses. In this work, we present a novel optimization approach to gravitational-wave detector design aimed at maximizing the robustness to common, yet unavoidable, optical fabrication and installation errors, which have caused significant loss in Advanced LIGO. As a proof of concept, we employ these techniques to perform a two-part optimization of the LIGO A+ design. First, we optimize the arm cavities for reduced scattering loss in the presence of point absorbers, as currently limit the operating power of Advanced LIGO. Then, we optimize the signal recycling cavity for maximum squeezing performance, accounting for realistic errors in the positions and radii of curvature of the optics. Our findings suggest that these techniques can be leveraged to achieve substantially greater quantum noise performance in current and future gravitational-wave detectors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pattern Formation in Thermal Convective Systems: Spatio-temporal Thermal Statistics, Emergent Flux, and Local Equilibrium

We discuss spatio-temporal pattern formation in two separate thermal convective systems. In the first system, hydrothermal waves (HTW) are modeled numerically in an annular channel. A temperature difference is imposed across the channel, which induces a surface tension gradient on the free surface of the fluid, leading to a surface flow towards the cold side. The flow pattern is axially symmetric along the temperature gradient with an internal circulation for a small temperature difference. This axially symmetric flow (ASF) becomes unstable beyond a given temperature difference threshold, and subsequently, symmetry-breaking flow, i.e., rotational oscillating waves or HTW, appears. For the second system, Rayleigh-Bénard convection (RBC) is experimentally studied in the non-turbulent regime. When a thin film of liquid is heated, the competing forces of viscosity and buoyancy give rise to convective instabilities. This convective instability creates a spatio-temporal non-uniform temperature distribution on the surface of the fluid film. The surface temperature statistics are studied in both these systems as `order' and `disorder' phase separates. Although the mechanisms that give rise to convective instabilities are different in both cases, we find an agreement on the macroscopic nature of the thermal distributions in these emergent structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The first days of type II-P core collapse supernovae in the gamma-ray range

Type II-P supernovæ~(SNe), the most common core-collapse SNe type, result from the explosions of red supergiant stars. Their detection in the radio domain testifies of the presence of relativistic electrons, and shows that they are potentially efficient energetic particle accelerators. If hadrons can also be accelerated, these energetic particles are expected to interact with the surrounding medium to produce a gamma-ray signal even in the multi--TeV range. The intensity of this signal depends on various factors, but an essential one is the density of the circumstellar medium. Such a signal should however be limited by electron-positron pair production arising from the interaction of the gamma-ray photons with optical photons emitted by the supernova photosphere, which can potentially degrade the gamma-ray signal by over ten orders of magnitude in the first days/weeks following the explosion. We calculate the gamma-gamma opacity from a detailed modelling of the time evolution of the forward shock and supernova photosphere, taking a full account of the non-isotropy of the photon interactions. We discuss the time-dependent gamma-ray TeV emission from type II-P SNe as a function of the stellar progenitor radius and mass-loss rate, as well as the explosion energy and mass of the ejected material. We evaluate the detectability of the SNe with the next generation of Cherenkov telescopes. We find that, while most extragalactic events may be undetectable, type II-P SNe exploding in our Galaxy or in the Magellanic Clouds should be detected by gamma-ray observatories such as the upcoming Cherenkov Telescope Array.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Asteroseismology of 3,642 Kepler Red Giants: Correcting the Scaling Relations based on Detailed Modeling

The paper presents a correction to the scaling relations for red-giant stars using model-based masses and radii. We measure radial-mode frequencies from Kepler observations for 3,642 solar-like oscillators on the red-giant branch and use them to characterise the stars with the grid-based modeling. We determine fundamental stellar parameters with good precision: the typical uncertainty is 4.5% for mass, 16% for age, 0.006 dex for surface gravity, and 1.7% for radius. We also achieve good accuracy for estimated masses and radii, based on comparing with those determined for eclipsing binaries. We find a systematic offset of ~15% in mass and ~7% in radius between the modeling solutions and the scaling relations. Further investigation indicates that these offsets are mainly caused by a systematic bias in the Delta nu scaling relation: the original scaling relation underestimates Delta nu value by ~4%, on average, and it is important to correct for the surface term in the calibration. We find no significant offset in the nu_max scaling relation, although a clear metallicity dependence is seen and we suggest including a metallicity term in the formulae. Lastly, we calibrate new scaling relations for red-giant stars based on observed global seismic parameters, spectroscopic effective temperatures and metallicities, and modeling-inferred masses and radii.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mid-infrared Variability of Low-redshift Active Galactic Nuclei : Constraints on a Hot Dust Component with a Variable Covering Factor

We utilize mid-infrared multi-epoch data from Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) over a $\sim10$-year period in W1 (3.4$\mu$m) and W2 (4.6$\mu$m) bands to investigate the structure of dusty torus in low-redshift ($0.15<z\le 0.4$) active galactic nuclei (AGN). We calculate a Spearman correlation coefficient ($r_{12}$) between W1 magnitude and W1$-$W2 color based on the light curve in individual objects. Interestingly, $r_{12}$ spans a broad range from $-1$ to $1$, and is detected to be correlated with mean W1$-$W2 color and AGN bolometric luminosity, in the sense that objects with blue W1$-$W2 color and low AGN luminosity tend to become redder (bluer) with increasing (decreasing) W1 brightness in the light curve (i.e. $r_{12} < 0$), although the correlation of $r_{12}$ with the bolometric luminosity is relatively weak. The fit for the spectral energy distribution reveals a significant contribution from the host galaxy in the W1 and W2 bands. However, the dependencies of $r_{12}$ on W1$-$W2 color and AGN luminosity still persist even after careful elimination of the host light contribution. We propose that this result can be explained if covering factor of the hot dust component decreases as AGN luminosity increases.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dispersion of activity at an active-passive nematic interface

Efficient nutrient mixing is crucial for the survival of bacterial colonies and other living systems. This raises the question of whether the optimization of mixing through the emergence of active turbulent motion in bacterial swarms played a role in the evolution of bacterial shapes. Here, to address this question, we solve the hydrodynamic equation for active nematics coupled with an advection-diffusion equation for the nutrients. The latter models a conserved activity field and mimics the conservation of nutrients in bacterial swarms. At the interface between active and passive nematic phases, in addition to diffusion, the activity is transported by interfacial flows and in turn modifies them through active stresses. We find that the interfacial dispersion of the conserved activity is subdiffusive due to the emergence of a barrier of negative defects at the active-passive interface, which hinders the propagation of the motile positive defects. Furthermore, we observe a non-monotonic dependence of the generalized diffusion coefficient on the aligning parameter, which is related to the shape of the particles. Our simulations suggest that there is an optimal shape that maximizes the dispersion of conserved activity at the active-passive nematic interface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Operating in a deep underground facility improves the locking of gradiometric fluxonium qubits at the sweet spots

Daria Gusenkova, Francesco Valenti, Martin Spiecker, Simon Günzler, Patrick Paluch, Dennis Rieger, Larisa-Milena Pioraş-Ţimbolmaş, Liviu P. Zârbo, Nicola Casali, Ivan Colantoni, Angelo Cruciani, Stefano Pirro, Laura Cardani, Alexandru Petrescu, Wolfgang Wernsdorfer, Patrick Winkel, Ioan M. Pop. We demonstrate flux-bias locking and operation of a gradiometric...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy