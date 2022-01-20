ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Importance of $Z-Z^\prime$ Mixing in $b\to s\ell^+\ell^-$ and the $W$ mass

By Marcel Algueró, Andreas Crivellin, Claudio Andrea Manzari, Joaquim Matias
 4 days ago

The discrepancies between $b\to s\ell^+\ell^-$ data and the corresponding Standard Model predictions point convincingly towards the existence of new physics. In particular, a heavy neutral gauge boson ($Z^\prime$) is a prime candidate for explaining these tensions. However, the effect of...

Related
Dippers from TESS Full-frame Images. II. Spectroscopic Characterization of Four Young Dippers

Yui Kasagi, Takayuki Kotani, Hajime Kawahara, Tomoyuki Tajiri, Takayuki Muto, Masataka Aizawa, Michiko S. Fujii, Kohei Hattori, Kento Masuda, Munetake Momose, Ryou Ohsawa, Satoshi Takita. Photometric monitoring by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered not only periodic signals by transiting exoplanets but also episodic or quasi-periodic dimming around...
ASTRONOMY
Testing particle acceleration models for BL LAC jets with the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer

To determine if the recently launched Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) can follow the polarization variations induced by different particle acceleration mechanisms in blazars jets we simulate observations of a high synchrotron peak (HSP) blazar variable in polarization degree and angle according to the theoretical predictions of Tavecchio et al., 2020 (shock acceleration model), Bodo et al., 2021 (magnetic reconnection model) and Marscher \& Jorstad, 2021 (Turbulent Extreme Multi-Zone Model). We use the Monte Carlo tool ixpeobssim to create realistic IXPE data products. We create simulated light-curves of polarization degree and angle by time-slicing the simulated data into arbitrary short time bins. We use a $\chi^2$ test to assess the performance of the observations in detecting the time variability of the polarization properties. A series of 10 ks long observations permits IXPE to follow the time variability of the polarization degree in the case of the shock acceleration model. In the case of the magnetic reconnection model, the nominal injected model provides the best fit of the simulated IXPE data for time bins of 5-10 ks, depending on the tested flux level. For the TEMZ model, shorter time slices of 0.5 ks are needed for obtaining a formally good fit of the simulated IXPE data with the injected model. On the other hand, we find that a fit with a constant model provides a $\chi^2$ lower than the fit with the nominal injected model when using time slices of 20 ks, 60/70 ks, and 5 ks for the case of the shock acceleration, magnetic reconnection and TEMZ model, respectively. We conclude that, provided that the statistics of the observation allows slicing of the data in adequately short time bins, IXPE observations of an HSP blazar at a typical flux level can detect the time variability predicted by popular models for particle acceleration in jets.
SCIENCE
Three-dimensional Sandglass Magnet with Non-Kramers ions

We report the magnetic and thermodynamic properties of a newly synthesized fluorite oxide Tm$_3$SbO$_7$, where two inequivalent sets of non-Kramers Tm$^{3+}$ ions form a three-dimensional (3D) sandglass-type sublattice. X-ray diffraction and the Rietveld refinement confirm the space group $C222_1$, and site-mixing is not likely for this compound. Magnetic susceptibility and specific heat measurements exclude the existence of an ordered or a glassy state temperatures down to 0.1~K. The magnetic entropy shows a two-step release, indicating the two inequivalent Tm$^{3+}$ ions are weakly correlated and play a part in different energy scales. The low-energy properties of Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ are dominated by the two lowest energy levels of Tm$^{3+}$ with a finite energy gap, and the intrinsic transverse field Ising model with a quantum paramagnetic state can be applied to this 3D magnet. While the absence of magnetic order is further confirmed by the muon spin relaxation measurements, the dynamic property of the low-energy state is also revealed. Therefore Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ provides a new platform of studying quantum magnetism and dynamic properties.
PHYSICS
Scattering and Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions to the Vlasov-Poisson System in High Dimension

We consider the repulsive Vlasov-Poisson system in dimension $d \geq 4$. A sufficient condition on the decay rate of the associated electric field is presented that guarantees the scattering and determination of the complete asymptotic behavior of large data solutions as $t \to \infty$. More specifically, we show that under this condition the spatial average of the particle distribution function converges, and we establish the precise asymptotic profiles of the electric field and macroscopic densities. An $L^\infty$ scattering result for the particle distribution function along the associated trajectories of free transport is also proved. Finally, we construct small data solutions that display this asymptotic behavior. These solutions do not require smallness of $\|f_0\|_\infty$ or derivatives, as only a condition on integrated moments of the distribution function is imposed.
PHYSICS
Dark Matter Halos in Interacting Dark Energy Models: Formation History, Density Profile, Spin and Shape

The interacting dark energy (IDE) model, which considers the interaction between dark energy and dark matter, provides a natural mechanism to alleviate the coincidence problem and can also relieve the observational tensions under the $\Lambda$CDM model. Previous studies have put constraints on IDE models by observations of cosmic expansion history, cosmic microwave background and large-scale structures. However, these data are not yet enough to distinguish IDE models from $\Lambda$CDM effectively. Because the non-linear structure formation contains rich cosmological information, it can provide additional means to differentiate alternative models. In this paper, based on a set of $N$-body simulations for IDE models, we investigate the formation histories and properties of dark matter halos, and compare with their $\Lambda$CDM counterparts. For the model with dark matter decaying into dark energy and the parameters being the best-fit values from previous constraints, the structure formation is markedly slowed down, and the halos have systematically lower mass, looser internal structure, higher spin and anisotropy. This is inconsistent with the observed structure formation, and thus this model can be safely ruled out from the perspective of non-linear structure formation. Moreover, we find that the ratio of halo concentrations between IDE and $\Lambda$CDM counterparts depends sensitively on the interaction parameter and is independent of halo mass. This can act as a powerful probe to constrain IDE models. Our results concretely demonstrate that the interaction of the two dark components can affect the halo formation considerably, and therefore the constraints from non-linear structures are indispensable.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
hypebeast.com

'TAGGED' Takes a Closer Look at JAY-Z's Watch Collection

The latest episode of HYPEBEAST’s TAGGED series looks at JAY-Z’S jaw-dropping watch collection, which includes a number of multi-million dollar watches collected over the course of Hov’s incredible career. Back in December, JAY-Z was the first person to be spotted wearing a Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe 5711...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
PHYSICS
A spatially dependent correction of Gaia EDR3 parallax zero-point offset based on 0.3 million LAMOST DR8 giant stars

We have studied the zero-point offset of Gaia early Data Release 3 (EDR3) parallaxes based on a sample of 0.3 million giant stars built from the LAMOST data with distance accuracy better than 8.5\%. The official parallax zero-point corrections largely reduce the global offset in the Gaia EDR3 parallaxes: the global parallax offsets are $-$27.9 $\mu$as and $-$26.5 $\mu$as (before correction) and $+$2.6 $\mu$as and $+$2.9 $\mu$as (after correction) for the five- and six-parameter solutions, respectively. The bias of the raw parallax measurements is significantly dependent on the $G$ magnitudes, spectral colors, and positions of stars. The official parallax zero-point corrections could reduce parallax bias patterns with $G$ magnitudes, while could not fully account the patterns in the spaces of the spectral colors and positions. In the current paper, a spatially dependent parallax zero-point correction model for Gaia EDR3 five-parameter solution in the LAMOST footprint is firstly provided with the advantage of huge number of stars in our sample.
ASTRONOMY
Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
Holographic Dark Energy from the Anti-de Sitter Black Hole

The anti-de Sitter (AdS) black hole plays an important role in the holographic principle. In this study, the upper bound in energy corresponding to the mass of the Schwarzschild black hole is modified to be that of the AdS black hole. Via the correspondence between the ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) cutoffs, the constant term in the energy density of the holographic dark energy (HDE) can be obtained from the negative cosmological constant from the black hole. Interestingly, the proposed dark energy model could drive the late-time expansion of the universe without the causality violation. The cosmic evolution is investigated by choosing the Hubble and particle horizons as the IR length scales. It is found that the accelerated expansion at late time can be obtained for both cases. This result may shed light on the connection between the AdS black hole and the de Sitter (dS) spacetime in the context of cosmology.
ASTRONOMY

