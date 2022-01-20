ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A combined analysis of the $Z_c(3900)$ and the $Z_{cs}(3985)$ exotic states

By Meng-Lin Du, Miguel Albaladejo, Feng-Kun Guo, Juan Nieves
 4 days ago

We have performed a combined analysis of the BESIII data for both the $Z_c(3900)$ and $Z_{cs}(3985)$ structures, assuming that the latter is an SU(3) flavor partner of the former one. We have improved on the previous analysis of Ref. [1] by computing the amplitude for...

Dynamic Risk Measurement by EVT based on Stochastic Volatility models via MCMC

This paper aims to characterize the typical factual characteristics of financial market returns and volatility and address the problem that the tail characteristics of asset returns have been not sufficiently considered, as an attempt to more effectively avoid risks and productively manage stock market risks. Thus, in this paper, the fat-tailed distribution and the leverage effect are introduced into the SV model. Next, the model parameters are estimated through MCMC. Subsequently, the fat-tailed distribution of financial market returns is comprehensively characterized and then incorporated with extreme value theory to fit the tail distribution of standard residuals. Afterward, a new financial risk measurement model is built, which is termed the SV-EVT-VaR-based dynamic model. With the use of daily S&P 500 index and simulated returns, the empirical results are achieved, which reveal that the SV-EVT-based models can outperform other models for out-of-sample data in backtesting and depicting the fat-tailed property of financial returns and leverage effect.
MARKETS
Evidence for Highly p-type doping and type II band alignment in large scale monolayer WSe2 /Se-terminated GaAs heterojunction grown by Molecular beam epitaxy

Debora Pierucci, Aymen Mahmoudi, Mathieu Silly, Federico Bisti, Fabrice Oehler, Gilles Patriarche Frédéric Bonell, Alain Marty, Céline Vergnaud, Matthieu Jamet, Hervé Boukari, Emmanuel Lhuillier, Marco Pala, Abdelkarim Ouerghi. Two-dimensional materials (2D) arranged in hybrid van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures provide a route toward the assembly of...
CHEMISTRY
Exact time-dependent dynamics of discrete binary choice models

We provide a generic method to find full dynamical solutions to binary decision models with interactions. In these models, agents follow a stochastic evolution where they must choose between two possible choices by taking into account the choices of their peers. We illustrate our method by solving Kirman and Föllmer's ant recruitment model for any number $N$ of agents and for any choice of parameters, recovering past results found in the limit $N\to \infty$. We then solve extensions of the ant recruitment model for increasing asymmetry between the two choices. Finally, we provide an analytical time-dependent solution to the standard voter model and a semi-analytical solution to the vacillating voter model.
SCIENCE
Phase diagram of the two-component bosonic system with pair hopping in synthetic dimension

We systematically study the ground-state phase diagrams and the demixing effect of a two-dimensional two-component bosonic system with pair hopping in synthetic dimension red by using the cluster Gutzwiller mean-field method. Our results show that when the interexchange symmetry between the two species is broken, the regions of the super-counter-fluidity state in the phase diagram are dramatically shrunk whenever the on-site pair hopping term is turned on or off. Unexpectedly, the non-integer Mott phase and the molecular superfluid phase predicted in our previous work \citetext{Z. Lin et al., \textcolor{blue}{Phys. Rev. Lett. \textbf{125}, 245301 (2020)}}, can only exist in such a system that the pair hopping term is opened, and more importantly, its interexchange symmetry must be broken. Moreover, the demixing effect of the two-component bosonic system with synthetic pair hopping interaction has also been studied, and we find that an incompletely demixed state is formed in the system when the strength of the interspecies on-site repulsive interaction is sufficiently large.
PHYSICS
Testing particle acceleration models for BL LAC jets with the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer

To determine if the recently launched Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) can follow the polarization variations induced by different particle acceleration mechanisms in blazars jets we simulate observations of a high synchrotron peak (HSP) blazar variable in polarization degree and angle according to the theoretical predictions of Tavecchio et al., 2020 (shock acceleration model), Bodo et al., 2021 (magnetic reconnection model) and Marscher \& Jorstad, 2021 (Turbulent Extreme Multi-Zone Model). We use the Monte Carlo tool ixpeobssim to create realistic IXPE data products. We create simulated light-curves of polarization degree and angle by time-slicing the simulated data into arbitrary short time bins. We use a $\chi^2$ test to assess the performance of the observations in detecting the time variability of the polarization properties. A series of 10 ks long observations permits IXPE to follow the time variability of the polarization degree in the case of the shock acceleration model. In the case of the magnetic reconnection model, the nominal injected model provides the best fit of the simulated IXPE data for time bins of 5-10 ks, depending on the tested flux level. For the TEMZ model, shorter time slices of 0.5 ks are needed for obtaining a formally good fit of the simulated IXPE data with the injected model. On the other hand, we find that a fit with a constant model provides a $\chi^2$ lower than the fit with the nominal injected model when using time slices of 20 ks, 60/70 ks, and 5 ks for the case of the shock acceleration, magnetic reconnection and TEMZ model, respectively. We conclude that, provided that the statistics of the observation allows slicing of the data in adequately short time bins, IXPE observations of an HSP blazar at a typical flux level can detect the time variability predicted by popular models for particle acceleration in jets.
SCIENCE
Mid-infrared Variability of Low-redshift Active Galactic Nuclei : Constraints on a Hot Dust Component with a Variable Covering Factor

We utilize mid-infrared multi-epoch data from Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) over a $\sim10$-year period in W1 (3.4$\mu$m) and W2 (4.6$\mu$m) bands to investigate the structure of dusty torus in low-redshift ($0.15<z\le 0.4$) active galactic nuclei (AGN). We calculate a Spearman correlation coefficient ($r_{12}$) between W1 magnitude and W1$-$W2 color based on the light curve in individual objects. Interestingly, $r_{12}$ spans a broad range from $-1$ to $1$, and is detected to be correlated with mean W1$-$W2 color and AGN bolometric luminosity, in the sense that objects with blue W1$-$W2 color and low AGN luminosity tend to become redder (bluer) with increasing (decreasing) W1 brightness in the light curve (i.e. $r_{12} < 0$), although the correlation of $r_{12}$ with the bolometric luminosity is relatively weak. The fit for the spectral energy distribution reveals a significant contribution from the host galaxy in the W1 and W2 bands. However, the dependencies of $r_{12}$ on W1$-$W2 color and AGN luminosity still persist even after careful elimination of the host light contribution. We propose that this result can be explained if covering factor of the hot dust component decreases as AGN luminosity increases.
ASTRONOMY
Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
Asteroseismology of 3,642 Kepler Red Giants: Correcting the Scaling Relations based on Detailed Modeling

The paper presents a correction to the scaling relations for red-giant stars using model-based masses and radii. We measure radial-mode frequencies from Kepler observations for 3,642 solar-like oscillators on the red-giant branch and use them to characterise the stars with the grid-based modeling. We determine fundamental stellar parameters with good precision: the typical uncertainty is 4.5% for mass, 16% for age, 0.006 dex for surface gravity, and 1.7% for radius. We also achieve good accuracy for estimated masses and radii, based on comparing with those determined for eclipsing binaries. We find a systematic offset of ~15% in mass and ~7% in radius between the modeling solutions and the scaling relations. Further investigation indicates that these offsets are mainly caused by a systematic bias in the Delta nu scaling relation: the original scaling relation underestimates Delta nu value by ~4%, on average, and it is important to correct for the surface term in the calibration. We find no significant offset in the nu_max scaling relation, although a clear metallicity dependence is seen and we suggest including a metallicity term in the formulae. Lastly, we calibrate new scaling relations for red-giant stars based on observed global seismic parameters, spectroscopic effective temperatures and metallicities, and modeling-inferred masses and radii.
ASTRONOMY
A spatially dependent correction of Gaia EDR3 parallax zero-point offset based on 0.3 million LAMOST DR8 giant stars

We have studied the zero-point offset of Gaia early Data Release 3 (EDR3) parallaxes based on a sample of 0.3 million giant stars built from the LAMOST data with distance accuracy better than 8.5\%. The official parallax zero-point corrections largely reduce the global offset in the Gaia EDR3 parallaxes: the global parallax offsets are $-$27.9 $\mu$as and $-$26.5 $\mu$as (before correction) and $+$2.6 $\mu$as and $+$2.9 $\mu$as (after correction) for the five- and six-parameter solutions, respectively. The bias of the raw parallax measurements is significantly dependent on the $G$ magnitudes, spectral colors, and positions of stars. The official parallax zero-point corrections could reduce parallax bias patterns with $G$ magnitudes, while could not fully account the patterns in the spaces of the spectral colors and positions. In the current paper, a spatially dependent parallax zero-point correction model for Gaia EDR3 five-parameter solution in the LAMOST footprint is firstly provided with the advantage of huge number of stars in our sample.
ASTRONOMY
Selective Trapping of Hexagonally Warped Topological Surface States in a Triangular Quantum Corral

Mu Chen, Yeping Jiang, Junping Peng, Huimin Zhang, Cui-Zu Chang, Xiao Feng, Zhenguo Fu, Fawei Zheng, Ping Zhang, Lili Wang, Ke He, Xu-Cun Ma, Qi-Kun Xue. The surface of a three-dimensional topological insulator (TI) hosts two-dimensional massless Dirac fermions (DFs), the gapless and spin-helical nature of which yields many exotic phenomena, such as the immunity of topological surface states (TSS) to back-scattering. This leads to their high transmission through surface defects or potential barriers. Quantum corrals, previously elaborated on metal surfaces, can act as nanometer-sized electronic resonators to trap Schrödinger electrons by quantum confinement. It is thus intriguing, concerning their peculiar nature, to put the Dirac electrons of TSS to the test in similar circumstances. Here, we report the behaviors of TSS in a triangular quantum corral (TQC) fabricated by epitaxially growing Bi bilayer nanostructures on the surfaces of Bi2Te3 films. Unlike a circular corral, the TQC is supposed to be totally transparent for DFs. By mapping the electronic structure of TSS inside TQCs through a low-temperature scanning tunneling microscope in the real space, both the trapping and de-trapping behaviors of the TSS electrons are observed. The selection rules are found to be governed by the geometry and spin texture of the constant energy contour of TSS upon the strong hexagonal warping in Bi2Te3. Careful analysis of the quantum interference patterns of quasi-bound states yields the corresponding wave vectors of trapped TSS, through which two trapping mechanisms favoring momenta in different directions are uncovered. Our work indicates the extended nature of TSS and elucidates the selection rules of the trapping of TSS in the presence of a complicated surface state structure, giving insights into the effective engineering of DFs in TIs.
PHYSICS
Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
SCIENCE
Discovery of a Long-Duration Superflare on a Young Solar-Type Star EK Draconis with Nearly Similar Time Evolution for H$α$ and White-Light Emissions

Kosuke Namekata, Hiroyuki Maehara, Satoshi Honda, Yuta Notsu, Soshi Okamoto, Jun Takahashi, Masaki Takayama, Tomohito Ohshima, Tomoki Saito, Noriyuki Katoh, Miyako Tozuka, Katsuhiro L. Murata, Futa Ogawa, Masafumi Niwano, Ryo Adachi, Motoki Oeda, Kazuki Shiraishi, Keisuke Isogai, Daisaku Nogami, Kazunari Shibata. Young solar-type stars are known to show frequent "superflares",...
ASTRONOMY
Complete classification of band nodal structures

Nodal structures (NSrs) where energy bands meet to be degenerate in the Brillouin zone (BZ) in the form of point, line or surface, received immense research interest in the past decade. However, the nearly NSrs with negligible gaps, can also own many exotic quantum responses and nontrivial topological properties and deserve a systematic investigation. Here, we provide a complete list of all symmetry-diagonalizable strictly and nearly NSrs in the 1651 magnetic space groups (MSGs) and 528 magnetic layer groups (MLGs) in both spinful and spinless settings. We first apply compatibility relations (CRs) which encode how bands split from a band node (BN) (located at a symmetric point of BZ), to obtain all NSrs (emanating from the BN). The NSrs by CRs are definitely strict and are exhaustively enumerated based on all irreducible representations of the little groups for all BNs. We then construct $k\cdot p$ models around BNs and prove that there is a cutoff $k\cdot p$ order (6 at most) for any BN which is sufficient to predict the corresponding strictly NSrs and including higher-order $k\cdot p$ terms cannot gap the NSrs. We provide all $k\cdot p$ models up to the cutoff orders around all the BNs, and comprehensively explore all the nearly NSrs by lowering the $k\cdot p$ order. Our results reveal that the same as BNs, the NSrs, especially the nearly NSrs, are also ubiquitous. For example, while strictly nodal surface can only exist in some nonsymmorphic MSGs, nearly nodal surface can occur even in many low symmetric MSGs. Moreover, we also find that for some BNs, the method of $k\cdot p$ modeling could give more strictly NSrs than CRs. With our complete list, one can conveniently obtain all possible NSrs for any two/three-dimensional and nonmagnetic/magnetic material, and given a target NSr, one can also design/search for materials realizations based on the MSGs/MLGs.
SCIENCE
PaRT: Parallel Learning Towards Robust and Transparent AI

Mahsa Paknezhad, Hamsawardhini Rengarajan, Chenghao Yuan, Sujanya Suresh, Manas Gupta, Savitha Ramasamy, Lee Hwee Kuan. This paper takes a parallel learning approach for robust and transparent AI. A deep neural network is trained in parallel on multiple tasks, where each task is trained only on a subset of the network resources. Each subset consists of network segments, that can be combined and shared across specific tasks. Tasks can share resources with other tasks, while having independent task-related network resources. Therefore, the trained network can share similar representations across various tasks, while also enabling independent task-related representations. The above allows for some crucial outcomes. (1) The parallel nature of our approach negates the issue of catastrophic forgetting. (2) The sharing of segments uses network resources more efficiently. (3) We show that the network does indeed use learned knowledge from some tasks in other tasks, through shared representations. (4) Through examination of individual task-related and shared representations, the model offers transparency in the network and in the relationships across tasks in a multi-task setting. Evaluation of the proposed approach against complex competing approaches such as Continual Learning, Neural Architecture Search, and Multi-task learning shows that it is capable of learning robust representations. This is the first effort to train a DL model on multiple tasks in parallel. Our code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Forth order weighted elliptic problem under exponential nonlinear growth

We deal with the nonlinear weighted elliptic problem. L(u):=\Delta ( w(x) \Delta u)&= &f(x,u) &\mbox{ in }& B,. u=\frac{\partial u}{\partial n} & =&0 & \mbox{ on }& \partial B,. \end{array}. \right. $$ where $B$ is the unit ball of $\mathbb{R}^{4}$ and $ w(x)=\big(\log \frac{e}{|x|}\big)^{\beta}$, $\beta\in (0,1)$ a singular logarithm weight....
MATHEMATICS
Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
COMPUTERS
Generic profile of a long-lived corotating interaction region and associated recurrent Forbush decrease

We observe and analyse a long-lived corotating interaction region (CIR), originating from a single coronal hole (CH), recurring in 27 consecutive Carrington rotations 2057-2083 in the time period from June 2007 - May 2009. We studied the in situ measurements of this long-lived CIR as well as the corresponding depression in the cosmic ray (CR) count observed by SOHO/EPHIN throughout different rotations. We performed a statistical analysis, as well as the superposed epoch analysis, using relative values of the key parameters: the total magnetic field strength, B, the magnetic field fluctuations, dBrms, plasma flow speed, v, plasma density, n, plasma temperature, T , and the SOHO/EPHIN F-detector particle count, and CR count. We find that the mirrored CR count-time profile is correlated with that of the flow speed, ranging from moderate to strong correlation, depending on the rotation. In addition, we find that the CR count dip amplitude is correlated to the peak in the magnetic field and flow speed of the CIR. These results are in agreement with previous statistical studies. Finally, using the superposed epoch analysis, we obtain a generic CIR example, which reflects the in situ properties of a typical CIR well. Our results are better explained based on the combined convection-diffusion approach of the CIR-related GCR modulation. Furthermore, qualitatively, our results do not differ from those based on different CHs samples. This indicates that the change of the physical properties of the recurring CIR from one rotation to another is not qualitatively different from the change of the physical properties of CIRs originating from different CHs. Finally, the obtained generic CIR example, analyzed on the basis of superposed epoch analysis, can be used as a reference for testing future models.
SCIENCE
Chirality-Controlled Enantiopure Crystal Growth of a Transition Metal Monosilicide by a Floating Zone Method

Yusuke Kousaka, Satoshi Iwasaki, Taisei Sayo, Hiroshi Tanida, Takeshi Matsumura, Shingo Araki, Jun Akimitsu, Yoshihiko Togawa. We performed a crystal growth to obtain chirality-controlled enantiopure crystals using a laser-diode-heated floating zone (LDFZ) method with a composition-gradient feed rod. It has been argued that the crystal handedness of $T$Si ($T$ : transition metal) is fixed depending on $T$ in the case of the ones grown by the conventional methods. We found that right-handed single crystals of CoSi and MnSi were grown from the composition gradient feed rods that consist of FeSi--CoSi and FeSi--MnSi, respectively. The obtained CoSi and MnSi crystals inherit the chirality from the seed part of FeSi, which grows in a right-handed structure, and thus have the chirality opposite to that for the crystals in the literature. The LDFZ method with the feed rods with various combinations of $T$Si compounds enables a flexible control of the chirality of $T$Si and will be useful for clarifying the interplay between the crystalline chirality and chirality-induced physical responses.
CHEMISTRY
The value-added catalogue for LAMOST DR8 low-resolution spectra

We present a value-added catalog containing stellar parameters estimated from 7.10 million low-resolution spectra for 5.16 million unique stars with spectral signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) higher than 10 obtained by the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) Galactic spectroscopic surveys. The catalog presents values of stellar atmospheric parameters (effective temperature $T_{\mathrm{eff}}$, surface gravity $\log g$, metallicity [Fe/H]/[M/H]), $\alpha$-element to metal abundance ratio [$\alpha$/M], carbon and nitrogen to iron abundance ratios [C/Fe] and [N/Fe] and 14 bands' absolute magnitudes deduced from LAMOST spectra using the method of neural network. The spectro-photometric distances of those stars are also provided based on the distance modulus. For stars with spectral SNRs larger than 50, precisions of $T_{\mathrm{eff}}$, $\log g$, [Fe/H], [M/H], [C/Fe], [N/Fe] and [$\alpha$/M] are 85\,K, 0.098\,dex, 0.05\,dex, 0.05\,dex, 0.052\,dex, 0.082\,dex and 0.027\,dex, respectively. The errors of 14 band's absolute magnitudes are 0.16--0.22\,mag for stars with spectral SNRs larger than 50. The spectro-photometric distance is accurate to 8.5\% for stars with spectral SNRs larger than 50, and is more accurate than geometrical distance for stars with distance larger than 2.0\,kpc. Our estimates of [Fe/H] are reliable down to [Fe/H] $\sim -3.5$\,dex, significantly better than previous results. The catalog provide 26,868 unique very metal poor star candidates ([Fe/H] $\leq -2.0$). The catalog would be a valuable data set to study the structure and evolution of the Galaxy, especially the solar-neighbourhood and the outer disc.
ASTRONOMY

