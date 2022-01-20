ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Decay of the charged Higgs boson and the top quark in two-Higgs-doublet model at NNLO in QCD

By Xiao-Min Shen, YaLu Hu, ChuanLe Sun, Jun Gao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We present numerical calculations of the partial width of the charged Higgs boson decay into a top quark, $H^- \rightarrow \bar{t} + b + X$, and the partial width of the top quark decay into a light charged...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Search for higgsinos decaying to two Higgs bosons and missing transverse momentum in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

Results are presented from a search for physics beyond the standard model in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV in channels with two Higgs bosons, each decaying via the process H $\to$ $\mathrm{b\bar{b}}$, and large missing transverse momentum. The search uses a data sample corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 137 fb$^{-1}$ collected by the CMS experiment at the CERN LHC. The search is motivated by models of supersymmetry that predict the production of neutralinos, the neutral partners of the electroweak gauge and Higgs bosons. The observed event yields in the signal regions are found to be consistent with the standard model background expectations. The results are interpreted using simplified models of supersymmetry. For the electroweak production of nearly mass-degenerate higgsinos, each of whose decay chains yields a neutralino ($\tilde{\chi}^0_1$) that in turn decays to a massless goldstino and a Higgs boson, $\tilde{\chi}^0_1$ masses in the range 175 to 1025 GeV are excluded at 95% confidence level. For the strong production of gluino pairs decaying via a slightly lighter $\tilde{\chi}^0_2$ to H and a light $\tilde{\chi}^0_1$, gluino masses below 2330 GeV are excluded.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Strongly first-order electroweak phase transition by relatively heavy additional Higgs bosons

We discuss first-order electroweak phase transition in models with extended Higgs sectors for the case with relatively heavy additional scalar bosons. We first show that, by the combination of the sphaleron decoupling condition, perturbative unitarity and vacuum stability, mass upper bounds on additional scalar bosons can be obtained at the TeV scale even at the alignment limit where the lightest Higgs boson behaves exactly like the SM Higgs boson at tree level. We then discuss phenomenological impacts of the case with the additional scalar bosons with the mass near 1 TeV. Even when they are too heavy to be directly detected at current and future experiments at hadron colliders, the large deviation in the triple Higgs boson coupling can be a signature for first-order phase transition due to quantum effects of such heavy additional Higgs bosons. On the other hand, gravitational waves from the first-order phase transition are found to be weaker in this case as compared to that with lower masses of additional scalar bosons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Measuring properties of a dark photon from semi-invisible decay of the Higgs boson

Considerable efforts have been dedicated to discovering a dark photon via the decay of the Higgs boson to a photon and an invisible particle. A subject that is still mostly unexplored is which properties of the dark photon could be measured at the LHC if an excess were to be found in this channel and whether we could determine if this signal is indeed that of a dark photon. In this paper, we seek to address some of these questions for two Higgs production channels: gluon-fusion and $Z$-associated. First, prospects are presented for the upper limit on the mass of a massless dark photon and for the uncertainty on the mass of a massive dark photon. Second, we study the feasibility of distinguishing this signal from that of the Higgs decaying to a gravitino and a neutralino that decays to a photon and another gravitino. Finally, the complementary possibility of observing the decay of the Higgs to a dark photon and a $Z$ boson is studied.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Laser-assisted doubly charged Higgs pair production in Higgs triplet model (HTM)

In the framework of Higgs triplet model (HTM), we study the pair production process of doubly charged Higgs bosons via $e^{+}e^{-}$ annihilation in the presence of a laser field with circular polarization . We begin our work by presenting the theoretical calculation of the differential cross section in the centre of mass frame including both $Z$ and $\gamma$ diagrams. Then, from the numerical analysis of the production cross section's dependence on the laser field parameters, we have shown that the laser-assisted total cross section decreases as far as the electromagnetic field intensity enhances or by decreasing its frequency. Finally, we analyze the variation of the total cross section versus the mass of the doubly charged Higgs boson by fixing the laser field parameters and the centre of mass energy, and we have found that the order of magnitude of the cross section decreases as long as $M_{H^{\pm\pm}}$ increases.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Quark#Doublet#Decay#Nnlo#Qcd
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Visible energy and angular distributions of the charged particle from the $τ-$decay in $b\to c τ\, (μ\bar ν_μν_τ,πν_τ,ρν_τ) \barν_τ$ reactions

We study the $d^2 \Gamma_d /(d\omega d\cos\theta_d) $, $d\Gamma_d /d\cos\theta_d$ and $ d\Gamma_d /dE_d $ distributions, which are defined in terms of the visible energy and polar angle of the charged particle from the $\tau-$decay in $b\to c \tau\, (\mu \bar \nu_\mu \nu_\tau,\pi \nu_\tau,\rho\nu_\tau) \bar\nu_\tau$ reactions. The first two contain information on the transverse tau-spin, tau-angular and tau-angular-spin asymmetries of the $H_b\to H_c\tau\bar\nu_\tau$ parent decay and, from a dynamical point of view, they are richer than the commonly used one, $d^2 \Gamma_d /(d\omega dE_d) $, since the latter only depends on the tau longitudinal polarization. We pay attention to the deviations with respect to the predictions of the standard model (SM) for these new observables, considering new physics (NP) operators constructed using both right- and left-handed neutrino fields, within an effective field-theory approach. We present results for $\Lambda_b\to\Lambda_c\tau\, (\mu \bar \nu_\mu \nu_\tau,\pi\nu_\tau,\rho\nu_\tau)\bar\nu_\tau$ and $\bar B \to D^{(*)}\tau\, (\mu \bar \nu_\mu \nu_\tau,\pi\nu_\tau,\rho\nu_\tau) \bar\nu_\tau$ sequential decays and discuss their use to disentangle between different NP models. In this respect, we show that $d\Gamma_d /d\cos\theta_d$, which should be measured with sufficiently good statistics, becomes quite useful, especially in the $\tau\to \pi \nu_\tau$ mode. The study carried out in this work could be of special relevance due to the recent LHCb measurement of the lepton flavor universality ratio ${\cal R}_{\Lambda_c}$ in agreement with the SM. The experiment identified the $\tau$ using its hadron decay into $\pi^-\pi^+\pi^-\nu_\tau$, and this result for ${\cal R}_{\Lambda_c}$, which is in conflict with the phenomenology from the $b$-meson sector, needs confirmation from other tau reconstruction channels.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$J/ψ$ associated production with a bottom quark pair from the Higgs boson decay in next-to-leading order QCD

In this work, we investigate the next-to-leading order (NLO) QCD correction to $J/\psi$ associated production with a bottom quark pair from the Higgs boson decay within the nonrelativistic QCD framework. From numerical results, {we find that the decay width of process $H \rightarrow b+ J/\psi+\bar{b}$ at leading order (LO) mainly comes from the contribution of the Fock state $^3S^{(8)}_1$, and the NLO QCD corrections significantly enhance the decay width at LO accuracy by about 2 times. At NLO accuracy, the Fock states $^3S^{(8)}_1$ and $^3P^{(8)}_J$ channels give the main contribution, accounting for about $68\%$ and $29\%$ of the total decay width of $J/\psi$ associated production with a bottom quark pair at NLO accuracy from the Higgs boson decay, respectively. Considering the dominant contribution of color octet (CO) channels at NLO accuracy, the inclusive decay process $H\to b+J/\psi+\bar b + X$ has the potential to be found in future colliders with high energy/luminosity.} The study of $J/\psi$ associated production with a bottom quark pair from the Higgs boson decay is not only useful to study the mechanism of color-octet, but also to assist in the investigation of the coupling for the Higgs boson with the bottom quark.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Precision measurement of the W boson decay branching fractions in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

The leptonic and inclusive hadronic decay branching fractions of the W boson are measured using proton-proton collision data collected at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV by the CMS experiment at the CERN LHC, corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 35.9 fb$^{-1}$. Events characterized by the production of one or two W bosons are selected and categorized based on the multiplicity and flavor of reconstructed leptons, the number of jets, and the number of jets identified as originating from the hadronization of b quarks. A binned maximum likelihood estimate of the W boson branching fractions is performed simultaneously in each event category. The measured branching fractions of the W boson decaying into electron, muon, and tau lepton final states are (10.83 $\pm$ 0.10)%, (10.94 $\pm$ 0.08)%, and (10.77 $\pm$ 0.21)%, respectively, consistent with lepton flavor universality for the weak interaction. The average leptonic and inclusive hadronic decay branching fractions are estimated to be (10.89 $\pm$ 0.08)% and (67.32 $\pm$ 0.23)%, respectively. Based on the hadronic branching fraction, three standard model quantities are subsequently derived: the sum of squared elements in the first two rows of the Cabibbo-Kobayashi-Maskawa (CKM) matrix $\sum_{ij}\vert V_{ij}\vert^{2}$ = 1.984 $\pm$ 0.021, the CKM element $\vert V_\mathrm{cs}\vert$ = 0.967 $\pm$ 0.011, and the strong coupling constant at the W boson mass scale, $\alpha_\mathrm{S}(m^2_\mathrm{W})$ = 0.095 $\pm$ 0.033.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Uncertainties in Atomic Data for Modeling Astrophysical Charge Exchange Plasmas

Relevant uncertainties on theoretical atomic data are vital to determine the accuracy of plasma diagnostics in a number of areas including in particular the astrophysical study. We present a new calculation of the uncertainties on the present theoretical ion-impact charge exchange atomic data and X-ray spectra based on a set of comparisons with the existing laboratory data obtained in historical merged-beam, cold-target recoil-ion momentum spectroscopy, and electron beam ion traps experiments. The average systematic uncertainties are found to be 35-88% on the total cross sections, and 57-75% on the characteristic line ratios. The model deviation increases as the collision energy decreases. The errors on total cross sections further induce a significant uncertainty to the calculation of ionization balance for low temperature collisional plasmas. Substantial improvements of the atomic database and dedicated laboratory measurements are needed to get the current models ready for the X-ray spectra from the next X-ray spectroscopic mission.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bosonization duality in 2+1 dimensions and critical current correlation functions in Chern-Simons $U(1)\times U(1)$ Abelian Higgs model

While the phase structure of the $U(1)\times U(1)$-symmetric Higgs theory is still under debate, a version of this theory with an additional Chern-Simons term was recently shown to undergo a second-order phase transition [V. Shyta, J. van den Brink, and F. S. Nogueira, Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 045701 (2021)]. This theory is dual to a topological field theory of massless fermions featuring two gauge fields. Here we elaborate on several aspects of this duality, focusing on the critical current correlators and on the nature of the critical point as reflected by the bosonization duality. The current correlators associated to the $U(1)\times U(1)$ symmetry and the topological current are shown to coincide up to a universal prefactor, which we find to be the same for both $U(1)$ and $U(1)\times U(1)$ topological Higgs theories. The established duality offers in addition another way to substantiate the claim about the existence of a critical point in the bosonic Chern-Simons $U(1)\times U(1)$ Higgs model: a Schwinger-Dyson analysis of the fermionic dual model shows that no dynamical mass generation occurs. The same cannot be said for the theory without the Chern-Simons term in the action.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dirac gaugino from grand gauge-Higgs unification

We show that models of the Dirac gaugino can naturally be embedded into a kind of the grand unified theory (GUT), the grand gauge-Higgs unification (gGHU) model, with the gauge group SU(5)\times SU(5)/Z_2 on an S^1/Z_2 orbifold. The supersymmetric gGHU is known to posess a light chiral adjoint supermultiplet after the GUT breaking, thank to the exchange symmetry of two SU(5) groups. Identifying the `predicted' adjoint fermion with the Dirac partner of the gaugino, we argue that the supersoft term, responsible for the Dirac gaugino mass, can be obtained from the supersymmetric Chern-Simons (CS) like term in the gGHU setup. Although the latter term does not respect the exchange symmetry, we propose a novel way to introduce its breaking effect within a consistent orbifold construction. We also give a concrete setup of fermion field contents (bulk and boundary-localized fermions) that induce the requisite CS-like term, and calculate its coefficient from the bulk profile of chiral fermion zero modes. Our gGHU setup may be regarded as an extra-dimensional realization of the Goldstone gaugino scenario that was proposed before as a solution to the problem of the adjoint scalar masses.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Replica Symmetry Breaking for the Integrable Two-Site Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev Model

We analyze a two-body nonhermitian two-site Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev model with the couplings of one site complex conjugated to the other site. This model, with no explicit coupling between the sites, shows an infinite number of phase transitions which is a consequence of the partition function factorizing into a product over Matsubara frequencies. We calculate the quenched free energy in two different ways, first in terms of the single-particle energies, and second by solving the Schwinger-Dyson equations. The first calculation can be done entirely in terms of a one-site model. The conjugate replica enters due to non-analyticities when Matsubara frequencies enter the spectral support of the coupling matrix. The second calculation is based on the replica trick of the two-site partition function. Both methods give the same result. The free-fermion partition function can be rephrased as a matrix model for the coupling matrix. Up to minor details, this model is the random matrix model that describes the chiral phase transition of QCD, and the order parameter of the two-body model corresponds to the chiral condensate of QCD. Comparing to the corresponding four-body model, we are able to determine which features of the free energy are due to chaotic nature of the four-body model. The high-temperature phase of both models is entropy dominated, and in both cases is determined by the spectral density. The four-body SYK model has a low-temperature phase whose free energy is almost temperature-independent, signaling an effective gap of the theory even though the actual spectrum does not exhibit a gap. However the low-temperature free energy of the two-body SYK model is not flat, in fact it oscillates to arbitrarily low temperature. This indicates a less desirable feature that the entropy of the two-body model is not always positive, which most likely is a consequence of the nonhermiticity.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Invariant Representation Driven Neural Classifier for Anti-QCD Jet Tagging

We leverage representation learning and the inductive bias in neural-net-based Standard Model jet classification tasks, to detect non-QCD signal jets. In establishing the framework for classification-based anomaly detection in jet physics, we demonstrate that with a \emph{well-calibrated} and \emph{powerful enough feature extractor}, a well-trained \emph{mass-decorrelated} supervised neural jet tagger can serve as a strong generic anti-QCD jet tagger for effectively reducing the QCD background. Imposing \emph{data-augmented} mass-invariance (decoupling the dominant factor) not only facilitates background estimation, but also induces more substructure-aware representation learning. We are able to reach excellent tagging efficiencies for all the test signals considered. In the best case, we reach a background rejection rate around 50 and a significance improvement factor of 3.6 at 50 \% signal acceptance, with jet mass decorrelated. This study indicates that supervised Standard Model jet classifiers have great potential in general new physics searches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Parton distributions of light quarks and antiquarks in the proton

An algebraic Ansatz for the proton's Poincare'-covariant wave function, which includes both scalar and pseudovector diquark correlations, is used to calculate proton valence, sea, and glue distribution functions (DFs). Regarding contemporary data, a material pseudovector diquark component in the proton is necessary for an explanation of the neutron-proton structure function ratio; and a modest Pauli blocking effect in the gluon splitting function is sufficient to explain the proton's light-quark antimatter asymmetry. In comparison with pion DFs, the valence degrees-of-freedom in both proton and pion carry the same fraction of the host hadron's light-front momentum, but at a resolving scale typical of contemporary experiments, sea-quarks in the proton carry roughly 30% more momentum than their analogues in the pion and the proton glue fraction is 7% smaller. Understanding these differences may provide insights that explain distinctions between Nambu-Goldstone bosons and seemingly less complex hadrons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Search for charged-lepton flavor violation in top quark production and decay in pp collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

Results are presented from a search for charged-lepton flavor violating (CLFV) interactions in top quark production and decay in pp collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 13 TeV. The events are required to contain one oppositely charged electron-muon pair in the final state, along with at least one jet identified as originating from a bottom quark. The data correspond to an integrated luminosity of 138 fb$^{-1}$, collected by the CMS experiment at the LHC. This analysis includes both the production (q $\to$ e$\mu$t) and decay (t $\to$ e$\mu$q) modes of the top quark through CLFV interactions, with q referring to an u or c quark. These interactions are parametrized using an effective field theory approach. With no significant excess over the standard model expectation, the results are interpreted in terms of vector-, scalar-, and tensor-like CLFV four-fermion effective interactions. Finally, observed exclusion limits are set at 95% confidence levels on the respective branching fractions of a top quark to an e$\mu$ pair and an up (charm) quark of 0.13 $\times$ 10$^{-6}$ (1.31 $\times$ 10$^{-6}$), 0.07 $\times$ 10$^{-6}$ (0.89 $\times$ 10$^{-6}$), and 0.25 $\times$ 10$^{-6}$ (2.59 $\times$ 10$^{-6}$) for vector, scalar, and tensor CLFV interactions, respectively.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A global two-layer radiative transfer model for axisymmetric, shadowed protoplanetary disks

Understanding the thermal structure of protoplanetary disks is crucial for modeling planet formation and interpreting disk observations. We present a new two-layer radiative transfer model for computing the thermal structure of axisymmetric irradiated disks. Unlike the standard two-layer model, our model accounts for the radial as well as vertical transfer of the starlight reprocessed at the disk surface. The model thus allows us to compute the temperature below "shadowed" surfaces receiving no direct starlight. Thanks to the assumed axisymmetry, the reprocessed starlight flux is given in one-dimensional integral form that can be computed at a low cost. Furthermore, our model evolves the midplane temperature using a time-dependent energy equation and can therefore treat thermal instabilities. We apply our global two-layer model to disks with a planetary induced gap and confirm that the model reproduces the disks' temperature profiles obtained from more computationally expensive Monte Carlo radiative transfer calculations to an accuracy of less than 20%. We also apply the model to study the long-term behavior of the thermal wave instability in irradiated disks. Being simple and computationally efficient, the global two-layer model will be suitable for studying the interplay between disks' thermal evolution and dust evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing Higgs portals with matrix-element based kinematic discriminants in $ZZ \to 4 \ell$ production

A Higgs portal in the form of the operator $|H|^2$ provides a minimal and theoretically motivated link between the Standard Model (SM) and new physics. While Higgs portals can be constrained well by exotic Higgs decays if the beyond-the-SM states are light, testing scenarios where these particles are kinematically inaccessible is known to be challenging. We explore the sensitivity of future hadron collider measurements of $ZZ \to 4 \ell$ production in constraining Higgs portal interactions. It is shown that by using a matrix-element based kinematic discriminant the reach of the high-luminosity option of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) can be significantly enhanced compared to studies that are based on measurements of the four-lepton invariant mass spectrum alone. We also analyse the potential of the high-energy upgrade of the LHC and a Future Circular Collider in constraining new physics that couples to $|H|^2$. The obtained constraints are compared to the limits one expects to find from other single-Higgs probes. In addition, we provide an independent analysis of the relevant Higgs portal effects in double-Higgs production. We find that the constraints obtained from our $ZZ \to 4 \ell$ analysis turn out to be both competitive with and complementary to the projected limits obtained using other search techniques.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dark Matter Halos in Interacting Dark Energy Models: Formation History, Density Profile, Spin and Shape

The interacting dark energy (IDE) model, which considers the interaction between dark energy and dark matter, provides a natural mechanism to alleviate the coincidence problem and can also relieve the observational tensions under the $\Lambda$CDM model. Previous studies have put constraints on IDE models by observations of cosmic expansion history, cosmic microwave background and large-scale structures. However, these data are not yet enough to distinguish IDE models from $\Lambda$CDM effectively. Because the non-linear structure formation contains rich cosmological information, it can provide additional means to differentiate alternative models. In this paper, based on a set of $N$-body simulations for IDE models, we investigate the formation histories and properties of dark matter halos, and compare with their $\Lambda$CDM counterparts. For the model with dark matter decaying into dark energy and the parameters being the best-fit values from previous constraints, the structure formation is markedly slowed down, and the halos have systematically lower mass, looser internal structure, higher spin and anisotropy. This is inconsistent with the observed structure formation, and thus this model can be safely ruled out from the perspective of non-linear structure formation. Moreover, we find that the ratio of halo concentrations between IDE and $\Lambda$CDM counterparts depends sensitively on the interaction parameter and is independent of halo mass. This can act as a powerful probe to constrain IDE models. Our results concretely demonstrate that the interaction of the two dark components can affect the halo formation considerably, and therefore the constraints from non-linear structures are indispensable.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase diagram of the two-component bosonic system with pair hopping in synthetic dimension

We systematically study the ground-state phase diagrams and the demixing effect of a two-dimensional two-component bosonic system with pair hopping in synthetic dimension red by using the cluster Gutzwiller mean-field method. Our results show that when the interexchange symmetry between the two species is broken, the regions of the super-counter-fluidity state in the phase diagram are dramatically shrunk whenever the on-site pair hopping term is turned on or off. Unexpectedly, the non-integer Mott phase and the molecular superfluid phase predicted in our previous work \citetext{Z. Lin et al., \textcolor{blue}{Phys. Rev. Lett. \textbf{125}, 245301 (2020)}}, can only exist in such a system that the pair hopping term is opened, and more importantly, its interexchange symmetry must be broken. Moreover, the demixing effect of the two-component bosonic system with synthetic pair hopping interaction has also been studied, and we find that an incompletely demixed state is formed in the system when the strength of the interspecies on-site repulsive interaction is sufficiently large.
PHYSICS

