Commesso Named to Richter Award Watch List

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Competing in its dual season opener, the Boston University women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision at Yale on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs (1-0) won two of the three doubles matches for the first point and then captured five singles points, including three in straight sets, to defeat the Terriers (0-1). SeniorShelly Yaloz won both of her matches to lead BU. The 2019 Patriot League Rookie of the Year first teamed with the 2021 award winner, Kaitlin Tan, for a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles against Rena Lin and Caroline Dunleavy. Yaloz then rallied from a set down to defeat the former blue-chip recruit Lin, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 4 slot.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO