NHL

Commesso Named to Richter Award Watch List

goterriers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - Drew Commesso of the Boston University men's ice hockey team has been named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goaltender in Division I men's hockey, the Hockey Commissioners Association announced on...

goterriers.com

goterriers.com

Boston College Tops Men's Swimming & Diving on Senior Day

BOSTON - In its dual finale, the Boston University men's swimming & diving team fell to visiting Boston College, 211-88, on Saturday afternoon at FitRec Competition Pool. The Terriers honored their senior class prior to the meet. BU finishes its dual schedule with a record of 5-2. JuniorKyle Falkstrom swept...
BOSTON, MA
hockeyjournal.com

6 New England goalies who could be 2022 Mike Richter Award finalists

The NCAA annually recognizes college hockey’s top goaltender with the Mike Richter Award, and Boston University and former St. Sebastian’s star Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) was among the 28 players named to the watch list Thursday across all of college hockey's Division 1 conferences. Commesso, who was recently...
BOSTON, MA
State
Vermont State
collegehockeynews.com

Roundup: Commesso Records 1st BU Shutout

Boston University bounced back from an OT loss to Vermont on Friday, to shut down the Catamounts behind a 35-save performance from Drew Commesso, the first shutout of his college career. "Shutout's nice, but I really care about getting the win, and lately we've been getting a lot of them,"...
SPORTS
goterriers.com

Commesso's First NCAA Shutout Backstops BU to 4-0 Win over Vermont

BOSTON - Sophomore Drew Commesso made 35 saves for his first collegiate shutout as the Boston University men's ice hockey team defeated Vermont, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at Agganis Arena. Commesso made 15 of his 35 stops in the third period as the Catamounts pressed for a goal until the...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Women's Tennis Drops Dual Season Opener at Yale, 6-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Competing in its dual season opener, the Boston University women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision at Yale on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs (1-0) won two of the three doubles matches for the first point and then captured five singles points, including three in straight sets, to defeat the Terriers (0-1). SeniorShelly Yaloz won both of her matches to lead BU. The 2019 Patriot League Rookie of the Year first teamed with the 2021 award winner, Kaitlin Tan, for a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles against Rena Lin and Caroline Dunleavy. Yaloz then rallied from a set down to defeat the former blue-chip recruit Lin, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 4 slot.
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Mathon Double-Double Propels Men's Basketball to 80-74 Win over Lehigh

BOSTON – Highlighted by graduate student Sukhmail Mathon's fourth double-double in five games, the Boston University men's basketball team claimed an 80-74 home win against Lehigh on Saturday afternoon. With their second consecutive win, the Terriers (13-8, 4-4 PL) become the first Patriot League squad to reach 13 victories...
BOSTON, MA
sdpb.org

Chloe Lamb added to POY award watch list

South Dakota’s own Chloe Lamb has been named to the Her Hoops Stats midseason watch list for the 2022 Becky Hammon mid-major Player of the Year award. She’s one of fifteen players currently listed. Lamb grew up in Onida, South Dakota and played high school ball for Sully...
ONIDA, SD

