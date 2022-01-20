ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invasion Dynamics in the Biased Voter Process

By Loke Durocher, Panagiotis Karras, Andreas Pavlogiannis, Josef Tkadlec
 4 days ago

The voter process is a classic stochastic process that models the invasion of a mutant trait $A$ (e.g., a new opinion, belief, legend, genetic mutation, magnetic spin) in a population of agents (e.g., people, genes, particles) who share a resident trait $B$, spread over the nodes of...

A Characterization of Approximability for Biased CSPs

A $\mu$-biased Max-CSP instance with predicate $\psi:\{0,1\}^r \to \{0,1\}$ is an instance of Constraint Satisfaction Problem (CSP) where the objective is to find a labeling of relative weight at most $\mu$ which satisfies the maximum fraction of constraints. Biased CSPs are versatile and express several well studied problems such as Densest-$k$-Sub(Hyper)graph and SmallSetExpansion.
Dynamical learning of a photonics quantum-state engineering process

Alessia Suprano, Danilo Zia, Emanuele Polino, Taira Giordani, Luca Innocenti, Alessandro Ferraro, Mauro Paternostro, Nicolò Spagnolo, Fabio Sciarrino. Experimentally engineering high-dimensional quantum states is a crucial task for several quantum information protocols. However, a high degree of precision in the characterization of experimental noisy apparatus is required to apply existing quantum state engineering protocols. This is often lacking in practical scenarios, affecting the quality of the engineered states. Here, we implement experimentally an automated adaptive optimization protocol to engineer photonic Orbital Angular Momentum (OAM) states. The protocol, given a target output state, performs an online estimation of the quality of the currently produced states, relying on output measurement statistics, and determines how to tune the experimental parameters to optimize the state generation. To achieve this, the algorithm needs not be imbued with a description of the generation apparatus itself. Rather, it operates in a fully black-box scenario, making the scheme applicable in a wide variety of circumstances. The handles controlled by the algorithm are the rotation angles of a series of waveplates and can be used to probabilistically generate arbitrary four-dimensional OAM states. We showcase our scheme on different target states both in classical and quantum regimes, and prove its robustness to external perturbations on the control parameters. This approach represents a powerful tool for automated optimizations of noisy experimental tasks for quantum information protocols and technologies.
The risk of bias in denoising methods

Kendrick Kay (Center for Magnetic Resonance Research (CMRR), Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota) Experimental datasets are growing rapidly in size, scope, and detail, but the value of these datasets is limited by unwanted measurement noise. It is therefore tempting to apply analysis techniques that attempt to reduce noise and enhance signals of interest. In this paper, we draw attention to the possibility that denoising methods may introduce bias and lead to incorrect scientific inferences. To present our case, we first review the basic statistical concepts of bias and variance. Denoising techniques typically reduce variance observed across repeated measurements, but this can come at the expense of introducing bias to the average expected outcome. We then conduct three simple simulations that provide concrete examples of how bias may manifest in everyday situations. These simulations reveal several findings that may be surprising and counterintuitive: (i) different methods can be equally effective at reducing variance but some incur bias while others do not, (ii) identifying methods that better recover ground truth does not guarantee the absence of bias, (iii) bias can arise even if one has specific knowledge of properties of the signal of interest. We suggest that researchers should consider and possibly quantify bias before deploying denoising methods on important research data.
Identifying the temporal dynamics of densification and sparsification in human contact networks

Temporal social networks of human interactions are preponderant in understanding the fundamental patterns of human behavior. In these networks, interactions occur locally between individuals (i.e., nodes) who connect with each other at different times, culminating into a complex system-wide web that has a dynamic composition. Dynamic behavior in networks occurs not only locally but also at the global level, as systems expand or shrink due either to: changes in the size of node population or variations in the chance of a connection between two nodes. Here, we propose a numerical maximum-likelihood method to estimate population size and the probability of two nodes connecting at any given point in time. An advantage of the method is that it relies only on aggregate quantities, which are easy to access and free from privacy issues. Our approach enables us to identify the simultaneous (rather than the asynchronous) contribution of each mechanism in the densification and sparsification of human contacts, providing a better understanding of how humans collectively construct and deconstruct social networks.
#Invasion Dynamics#Success#Np#Inapproximable#Computational Complexity#Data Structures
Wiener Process of Fractals and Path-Integrals I: Emergent Lorentz Symmetry in Stochastic Process of Quantum Fields

This is the first paper of a series of researches (that is followed by [42, 43]) that aims to interpret the gravitational effects of nature within some consistent stochastic fractal-based (intrinsically conformal) path-integral formulation. In this paper, we initially study the asymptotic behaviors of fractal structure of Weierstrass-like functions by means of Hardy's criteria for nowhere differentiability. It is proved that the asymptotic behavior of Fourier-Laplace coefficients of such functions leads to a non-linear differential equation which in its turn gives rise to an exponentially increasing norm, the so-called fractal norm, on the phase space. Then, using the fractal norm the Wiener Brownian process is accomplished for fractal functions on a flat space. By substituting non-local terms with approximated local ones within the derived formula the dAlembertian operator emerges automatically in the Gaussian terms of the Wiener measure. Hence, it is established that the Lorentz symmetry would be regarded as the first-order approximate symmetry of nature on a flat space-time manifold based on the stochastic essence of Brownian motion of the background fractal geometry. ...
Uniformly Ergodic Data-Augmented MCMC for Fitting the General Stochastic Epidemic Model to Incidence Data

Stochastic epidemic models provide an interpretable probabilistic description of the spread of a disease through a population. Yet, fitting these models when the epidemic process is only partially observed is a notoriously difficult task due to the intractability of the likelihood for many classical models. To remedy this issue, this article introduces a novel data-augmented MCMC algorithm for fast and exact Bayesian inference for the stochastic SIR model given discretely observed infection incidence counts. In a Metropolis-Hastings step, new event times of the latent data are jointly proposed from a surrogate process that closely resembles the SIR, and from which we can efficiently generate epidemics compatible with the observed data.
Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
Imputing Missing Values in the Occupational Requirements Survey

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics allows public access to much of the data acquired through its Occupational Requirements Survey (ORS). This data can be used to draw inferences about the requirements of various jobs and job classes within the United States workforce. However, the dataset contains a multitude of missing observations and estimates, which somewhat limits its utility. Here, we propose a method by which to impute these missing values that leverages many of the inherent features present in the survey data, such as known population limit and correlations between occupations and tasks. An iterative regression fit, implemented with a recent version of XGBoost and executed across a set of simulated values drawn from the distribution described by the known values and their standard deviations reported in the survey, is the approach used to arrive at a distribution of predicted values for each missing estimate. This allows us to calculate a mean prediction and bound said estimate with a 95% confidence interval. We discuss the use of our method and how the resulting imputations can be utilized to inform and pursue future areas of study stemming from the data collected in the ORS. Finally, we conclude with an outline of WIGEM, a generalized version of our weighted, iterative imputation algorithm that could be applied to other contexts.
The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
Do We Have a ‘Bias Bias’?

How rational are we? And if we are not rational, how could we tell, since we would have to rely on our reasoning to make that determination? Over the last few decades, psychologists have uncovered numerous ways that humans fail to live up to our own ideal of rationality. We are overconfident of our performance (‘Dunning-Kruger Effect’), we seek out information to confirm what we already believe instead of thinking about what would challenge our beliefs (‘Confirmation Bias’), the theories we hold seem to influence what we observe (‘Theory-Laddeness of Observation’), and we think we are less biased than others (‘Bias Blind Spot’).
Forth order weighted elliptic problem under exponential nonlinear growth

We deal with the nonlinear weighted elliptic problem. L(u):=\Delta ( w(x) \Delta u)&= &f(x,u) &\mbox{ in }& B,. u=\frac{\partial u}{\partial n} & =&0 & \mbox{ on }& \partial B,. \end{array}. \right. $$ where $B$ is the unit ball of $\mathbb{R}^{4}$ and $ w(x)=\big(\log \frac{e}{|x|}\big)^{\beta}$, $\beta\in (0,1)$ a singular logarithm weight....
Inferring taxonomic placement from DNA barcoding allowing discovery of new taxa

In ecology it has become common to apply DNA barcoding to biological samples leading to datasets containing a large number of nucleotide sequences. The focus is then on inferring the taxonomic placement of each of these sequences by leveraging on existing databases containing reference sequences having known taxa. This is highly challenging because i) sequencing is typically only available for a relatively small region of the genome due to cost considerations; ii) many of the sequences are from organisms that are either unknown to science or for which there are no reference sequences available. These issues can lead to substantial classification uncertainty, particularly in inferring new taxa. To address these challenges, we propose a new class of Bayesian nonparametric taxonomic classifiers, BayesANT, which use species sampling model priors to allow new taxa to be discovered at each taxonomic rank. Using a simple product multinomial likelihood with conjugate Dirichlet priors at the lowest rank, a highly efficient algorithm is developed to provide a probabilistic prediction of the taxa placement of each sequence at each rank. BayesANT is shown to have excellent performance in real data, including when many sequences in the test set belong to taxa unobserved in training.
Scattering and Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions to the Vlasov-Poisson System in High Dimension

We consider the repulsive Vlasov-Poisson system in dimension $d \geq 4$. A sufficient condition on the decay rate of the associated electric field is presented that guarantees the scattering and determination of the complete asymptotic behavior of large data solutions as $t \to \infty$. More specifically, we show that under this condition the spatial average of the particle distribution function converges, and we establish the precise asymptotic profiles of the electric field and macroscopic densities. An $L^\infty$ scattering result for the particle distribution function along the associated trajectories of free transport is also proved. Finally, we construct small data solutions that display this asymptotic behavior. These solutions do not require smallness of $\|f_0\|_\infty$ or derivatives, as only a condition on integrated moments of the distribution function is imposed.
Dealing With AI Biases, Part 1: Acknowledging the Bias

We are at the cusp of a new age of AI. The adoption of AI in consumer applications has become more widespread. Yet business adoption of AI has been slower due to two major areas of concern:. The black box problem: AI’s decisions are uninterpretable. The AI bias problem:...
Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
On Coupled Dirac Systems under Boundary Condition

In this article we study the existence of solutions for the Dirac systems \begin{equation}\label{e:0.1} \left\{ \begin{array}{c}. Pu=\frac{\partial H}{\partial v}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. Pv=\frac{\partial H}{\partial u}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. B_{\text{CHI}}u= B_{\text{CHI}}v=0\quad\hbox{on} \ \partial M \end{array} \right. \end{equation} where $M$ is an $m$-dimensional compact oriented Riemannian spin manifold with smooth boundary $\partial...
Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
Multivariate sensitivity analysis for a large-scale climate impact and adaptation model

We develop a new efficient methodology for Bayesian global sensitivity analysis for large-scale multivariate data. The focus is on computationally demanding models with correlated variables. A multivariate Gaussian process is used as a surrogate model to replace the expensive computer model. To improve the computational efficiency and performance of the model, compactly supported correlation functions are used. The goal is to generate sparse matrices, which give crucial advantages when dealing with large datasets, where we use cross-validation to determine the optimal degree of sparsity. This method was combined with a robust adaptive Metropolis algorithm coupled with a parallel implementation to speed up the convergence to the target distribution. The method was applied to a multivariate dataset from the IMPRESSIONS Integrated Assessment Platform (IAP2), an extension of the CLIMSAVE IAP, which has been widely applied in climate change impact, adaptation and vulnerability assessments. Our empirical results on synthetic and IAP2 data show that the proposed methods are efficient and accurate for global sensitivity analysis of complex models.
Molecular dynamics investigation of charging process in polyelectrolyte-based supercapacitors

Supercapacitors are one of the technologically impressive types of energy storage devices that are supposed to fill the gap between chemical batteries and dielectric capacitors in terms of power and energy density. Many kinds of materials have been investigated to be used as supercapacitors' electrolytes to overcome the known limitations of them. The properties of polymer-based electrolytes show a promising way to defeat some of these limitations. In this paper, a simplified model of polymer-based electrolytes between two electrodes is numerically investigated using the Molecular Dynamics simulation. The simulations are conducted for three different Bjerrum lengths and a typical range of applied voltages. The results showed a higher differential capacitance compared to the cases using ionic-liquid electrolytes. Our investigations indicate a rich domain in molecular behaviors of polymer-based electrolytes that should be considered in future supercapacitors.
Multi-multifractality and dynamic scaling in stochastic porous lattice

In this article, we extend the idea of stochastic dyadic Cantor set to weighted planar stochastic lattice that leads to a stochastic porous lattice. The process starts with an initiator which we choose to be a square of unit area for convenience. We then define a generator that divides the initiator or one of the blocks, picked preferentially with respect to their areas, to divide it either horizontally or vertically into two rectangles of which one of them is removed with probability $q=1-p$. We find that the remaining number of blocks and their mass varies with time as $t^{p}$ and $t^{-q}$ respectively. Analytical solution shows that the dynamics of this process is governed by infinitely many hidden conserved quantities each of which is a multifractal measure with porous structure as it contains missing blocks of various different sizes. The support where these measures are distributed is fractal with fractal dimension $2p$ provided $0<p<1$. We find that if the remaining blocks are characterized by their respective area then the corresponding block size distribution function obeys dynamic scaling.
MATHEMATICS

