AJ Styles wants a piece of Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble this Saturday night. News broke earlier this month that Rhodes is operating in AEW without a contract despite being both one of its top stars and an executive vice president. After dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a wild Ladder Match on this week's AEW Dynamite, he admitted as much by saying, "There's so many elephants in the room. This is an insane week in wrestling. People think that the Sean Ross [Sapp] story is bs — it's not. I am working here without a contract. I'm not even on payroll anymore. I'm working here on a handshake deal. That is 100% legitimate, I swear on Pharaoh's life [his dog] if you want to know how serious things got."

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO