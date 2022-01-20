ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolving conceptual issues in Modern Coexistence Theory

By Evan Johnson, Alan Hastings
 4 days ago

In this paper, we discuss the conceptual underpinnings of Modern Coexistence Theory (MCT), a quantitative framework for understanding ecological coexistence. In order to use MCT to infer how species are coexisting, one must relate a complex model (which simulates coexistence in the real world) to simple models in which previously proposed...

Methods for calculating coexistence mechanisms: Beyond scaling factors

How do species coexist? A framework known as Modern Coexistence Theory measures mechanisms of coexistence by comparing a species perturbed to low density (the invader) to other species that remain at their typical densities (the residents); this invader-resident comparison measures a rare-species advantage that results from specialization. However, there are several reasonable ways (i.e., methods) to compare invaders and residents, each differing in practicality and biological interpretation. Here, using theoretical arguments and case studies, we compare four such methods for calculating coexistence mechanisms: 1) Scaling factors, the traditional approach where resident growth rates are scaled by a measure of relative sensitivity to competition, obtained by solving a system of linear equations; 2) The simple comparison, which gives equal weight to all resident species; 3) Speed conversion factors, a novel method in which resident growth rates are scaled by a ratio of generation times, and; 4) The invader-invader comparison, another novel method in which a focal species is compared to itself at high vs. low density. We conclude that the conventional scaling factors can be useful in some theoretical research, but are not recommended for empirical applications, i.e., determining the mechanisms of coexistence in real communities. Instead, we recommend the simple comparison and speed conversion factor methods. The speed conversion factors are most useful when comparing species with dissimilar generation times. However, ecologists often study coexistence in guilds of species with similar life-histories, and therefore, similar generation times. In such scenarios, the easier-to-use simple comparison method is reasonable.
Coexistence in spatiotemporally fluctuating environments

Ecologists have put forward many explanations for coexistence, but these are only partial explanations; nature is complex, so it is reasonable to assume that in any given ecological community, multiple mechanisms of coexistence are operating at the same time. Here, we present a methodology for quantifying the relative importance of different explanations for coexistence, based on an extension of Modern Coexistence Theory. Current versions of Modern Coexistence Theory only allow for the analysis of communities that are affected by spatial or temporal environmental variation, but not both. We show how to analyze communities with spatiotemporal fluctuations, how to parse the importance of spatial variation and temporal variation, and how to measure everything with either mathematical expressions or simulation experiments. Our extension of Modern Coexistence Theory allows empiricists to use realistic models and more data to better infer the mechanisms of coexistence in real communities.
The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
Signature Entrenchment and Conceptual Changes in Automated Theory Repair

Human beliefs change, but so do the concepts that underpin them. The recent Abduction, Belief Revision and Conceptual Change (ABC) repair system combines several methods from automated theory repair to expand, contract, or reform logical structures representing conceptual knowledge in artificial agents. In this paper we focus on conceptual change: repair not only of the membership of logical concepts, such as what animals can fly, but also concepts themselves, such that birds may be divided into flightless and flying birds, by changing the signature of the logical theory used to represent them. We offer a method for automatically evaluating entrenchment in the signature of a Datalog theory, in order to constrain automated theory repair to succinct and intuitive outcomes. Formally, signature entrenchment measures the inferential contributions of every logical language element used to express conceptual knowledge, i.e., predicates and the arguments, ranking possible repairs to retain valuable logical concepts and reject redundant or implausible alternatives. This quantitative measurement of signature entrenchment offers a guide to the plausibility of conceptual changes, which we aim to contrast with human judgements of concept entrenchment in future work.
Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
Pattern Formation in Thermal Convective Systems: Spatio-temporal Thermal Statistics, Emergent Flux, and Local Equilibrium

We discuss spatio-temporal pattern formation in two separate thermal convective systems. In the first system, hydrothermal waves (HTW) are modeled numerically in an annular channel. A temperature difference is imposed across the channel, which induces a surface tension gradient on the free surface of the fluid, leading to a surface flow towards the cold side. The flow pattern is axially symmetric along the temperature gradient with an internal circulation for a small temperature difference. This axially symmetric flow (ASF) becomes unstable beyond a given temperature difference threshold, and subsequently, symmetry-breaking flow, i.e., rotational oscillating waves or HTW, appears. For the second system, Rayleigh-Bénard convection (RBC) is experimentally studied in the non-turbulent regime. When a thin film of liquid is heated, the competing forces of viscosity and buoyancy give rise to convective instabilities. This convective instability creates a spatio-temporal non-uniform temperature distribution on the surface of the fluid film. The surface temperature statistics are studied in both these systems as `order' and `disorder' phase separates. Although the mechanisms that give rise to convective instabilities are different in both cases, we find an agreement on the macroscopic nature of the thermal distributions in these emergent structures.
Probability Distribution on Rooted Trees

The hierarchical and recursive expressive capability of rooted trees is applicable to represent statistical models in various areas, such as data compression, image processing, and machine learning. On the other hand, such hierarchical expressive capability causes a problem in tree selection to avoid overfitting. One unified approach to solve this is a Bayesian approach, on which the rooted tree is regarded as a random variable and a direct loss function can be assumed on the selected model or the predicted value for a new data point. However, all the previous studies on this approach are based on the probability distribution on full trees, to the best of our knowledge. In this paper, we propose a generalized probability distribution for any rooted trees in which only the maximum number of child nodes and the maximum depth are fixed. Furthermore, we derive recursive methods to evaluate the characteristics of the probability distribution without any approximations.
Multivariate sensitivity analysis for a large-scale climate impact and adaptation model

We develop a new efficient methodology for Bayesian global sensitivity analysis for large-scale multivariate data. The focus is on computationally demanding models with correlated variables. A multivariate Gaussian process is used as a surrogate model to replace the expensive computer model. To improve the computational efficiency and performance of the model, compactly supported correlation functions are used. The goal is to generate sparse matrices, which give crucial advantages when dealing with large datasets, where we use cross-validation to determine the optimal degree of sparsity. This method was combined with a robust adaptive Metropolis algorithm coupled with a parallel implementation to speed up the convergence to the target distribution. The method was applied to a multivariate dataset from the IMPRESSIONS Integrated Assessment Platform (IAP2), an extension of the CLIMSAVE IAP, which has been widely applied in climate change impact, adaptation and vulnerability assessments. Our empirical results on synthetic and IAP2 data show that the proposed methods are efficient and accurate for global sensitivity analysis of complex models.
Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
Inferring taxonomic placement from DNA barcoding allowing discovery of new taxa

In ecology it has become common to apply DNA barcoding to biological samples leading to datasets containing a large number of nucleotide sequences. The focus is then on inferring the taxonomic placement of each of these sequences by leveraging on existing databases containing reference sequences having known taxa. This is highly challenging because i) sequencing is typically only available for a relatively small region of the genome due to cost considerations; ii) many of the sequences are from organisms that are either unknown to science or for which there are no reference sequences available. These issues can lead to substantial classification uncertainty, particularly in inferring new taxa. To address these challenges, we propose a new class of Bayesian nonparametric taxonomic classifiers, BayesANT, which use species sampling model priors to allow new taxa to be discovered at each taxonomic rank. Using a simple product multinomial likelihood with conjugate Dirichlet priors at the lowest rank, a highly efficient algorithm is developed to provide a probabilistic prediction of the taxa placement of each sequence at each rank. BayesANT is shown to have excellent performance in real data, including when many sequences in the test set belong to taxa unobserved in training.
Exact time-dependent dynamics of discrete binary choice models

We provide a generic method to find full dynamical solutions to binary decision models with interactions. In these models, agents follow a stochastic evolution where they must choose between two possible choices by taking into account the choices of their peers. We illustrate our method by solving Kirman and Föllmer's ant recruitment model for any number $N$ of agents and for any choice of parameters, recovering past results found in the limit $N\to \infty$. We then solve extensions of the ant recruitment model for increasing asymmetry between the two choices. Finally, we provide an analytical time-dependent solution to the standard voter model and a semi-analytical solution to the vacillating voter model.
Dark Matter Halos in Interacting Dark Energy Models: Formation History, Density Profile, Spin and Shape

The interacting dark energy (IDE) model, which considers the interaction between dark energy and dark matter, provides a natural mechanism to alleviate the coincidence problem and can also relieve the observational tensions under the $\Lambda$CDM model. Previous studies have put constraints on IDE models by observations of cosmic expansion history, cosmic microwave background and large-scale structures. However, these data are not yet enough to distinguish IDE models from $\Lambda$CDM effectively. Because the non-linear structure formation contains rich cosmological information, it can provide additional means to differentiate alternative models. In this paper, based on a set of $N$-body simulations for IDE models, we investigate the formation histories and properties of dark matter halos, and compare with their $\Lambda$CDM counterparts. For the model with dark matter decaying into dark energy and the parameters being the best-fit values from previous constraints, the structure formation is markedly slowed down, and the halos have systematically lower mass, looser internal structure, higher spin and anisotropy. This is inconsistent with the observed structure formation, and thus this model can be safely ruled out from the perspective of non-linear structure formation. Moreover, we find that the ratio of halo concentrations between IDE and $\Lambda$CDM counterparts depends sensitively on the interaction parameter and is independent of halo mass. This can act as a powerful probe to constrain IDE models. Our results concretely demonstrate that the interaction of the two dark components can affect the halo formation considerably, and therefore the constraints from non-linear structures are indispensable.
Operating in a deep underground facility improves the locking of gradiometric fluxonium qubits at the sweet spots

Daria Gusenkova, Francesco Valenti, Martin Spiecker, Simon Günzler, Patrick Paluch, Dennis Rieger, Larisa-Milena Pioraş-Ţimbolmaş, Liviu P. Zârbo, Nicola Casali, Ivan Colantoni, Angelo Cruciani, Stefano Pirro, Laura Cardani, Alexandru Petrescu, Wolfgang Wernsdorfer, Patrick Winkel, Ioan M. Pop. We demonstrate flux-bias locking and operation of a gradiometric...
Spin noise in birefringent and inhomogeneous media

It is known that linear birefringence of the medium essentially hinders measuring the Faraday effect. For this reason, optically anisotropic materials have never been considered as objects of the Faraday-rotation-based spin noise spectroscopy (SNS). We show, both theoretically and experimentally, that strong optical anisotropy that may badly suppress the regular Faraday rotation of the medium, practically does not affect the measurement of the spatially uncorrelated spin fluctuations. An important consequence of this result is that the Faraday-rotation noise should be also insensitive to spatially nonuniform birefringence, which makes the SNS applicable to a wide class of optically anisotropic and inhomogeneous materials. We also show that the birefringent media provide additional opportunity to measure spatial spin correlations. Results of the experimental measurements of the spin-noise spectra performed on 4$f$--4$f$ transitions of Nd$^{3+}$ ions in the CaWO$_4$ and LiYF$_4$ crystals well agree with the theory.
Conceptual thinking critical for reducing risk from groundwater

Groundwater specialist Richter technical director Martin Preene, who delivered the ICE prestige lecture earlier this week, called on engineers to take the time to consider groundwater problems carefully at an early stage. He also urged caution where the data used to design groundwater solutions for excavation work is based on a limited timeframe.
Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
Identifying the temporal dynamics of densification and sparsification in human contact networks

Temporal social networks of human interactions are preponderant in understanding the fundamental patterns of human behavior. In these networks, interactions occur locally between individuals (i.e., nodes) who connect with each other at different times, culminating into a complex system-wide web that has a dynamic composition. Dynamic behavior in networks occurs not only locally but also at the global level, as systems expand or shrink due either to: changes in the size of node population or variations in the chance of a connection between two nodes. Here, we propose a numerical maximum-likelihood method to estimate population size and the probability of two nodes connecting at any given point in time. An advantage of the method is that it relies only on aggregate quantities, which are easy to access and free from privacy issues. Our approach enables us to identify the simultaneous (rather than the asynchronous) contribution of each mechanism in the densification and sparsification of human contacts, providing a better understanding of how humans collectively construct and deconstruct social networks.
The value-added catalogue for LAMOST DR8 low-resolution spectra

We present a value-added catalog containing stellar parameters estimated from 7.10 million low-resolution spectra for 5.16 million unique stars with spectral signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) higher than 10 obtained by the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) Galactic spectroscopic surveys. The catalog presents values of stellar atmospheric parameters (effective temperature $T_{\mathrm{eff}}$, surface gravity $\log g$, metallicity [Fe/H]/[M/H]), $\alpha$-element to metal abundance ratio [$\alpha$/M], carbon and nitrogen to iron abundance ratios [C/Fe] and [N/Fe] and 14 bands' absolute magnitudes deduced from LAMOST spectra using the method of neural network. The spectro-photometric distances of those stars are also provided based on the distance modulus. For stars with spectral SNRs larger than 50, precisions of $T_{\mathrm{eff}}$, $\log g$, [Fe/H], [M/H], [C/Fe], [N/Fe] and [$\alpha$/M] are 85\,K, 0.098\,dex, 0.05\,dex, 0.05\,dex, 0.052\,dex, 0.082\,dex and 0.027\,dex, respectively. The errors of 14 band's absolute magnitudes are 0.16--0.22\,mag for stars with spectral SNRs larger than 50. The spectro-photometric distance is accurate to 8.5\% for stars with spectral SNRs larger than 50, and is more accurate than geometrical distance for stars with distance larger than 2.0\,kpc. Our estimates of [Fe/H] are reliable down to [Fe/H] $\sim -3.5$\,dex, significantly better than previous results. The catalog provide 26,868 unique very metal poor star candidates ([Fe/H] $\leq -2.0$). The catalog would be a valuable data set to study the structure and evolution of the Galaxy, especially the solar-neighbourhood and the outer disc.
Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
