Effect of Mammalian Tissue Source on the Molecular and Macroscopic Characteristics of UV-Cured Type I Collagen Hydrogel Networks

By Charles Brooker, Giuseppe Tronci
 4 days ago

The tissue source of type I collagen is critical to ensure scalability and regulation-friendly clinical translation of new medical device prototypes. However, the selection of a commercial source of collagen that fulfils both aforementioned requirements and is compliant with new manufacturing routes is challenging. This study investigates the effect...

Derivation of a new macroscopic bidomain model including three scales for the electrical activity of cardiac tissue

In the present paper, a new three-scale asymptotic homogenization method is proposed to study the electrical behavior of the cardiac tissue structure with multiple heterogeneities at two different levels. The first level is associated with the mesoscopic structure such that the cardiac tissue is composed of extracellular and intracellular domains. The second level is associated with the microscopic structure in such a way the intracellular medium can only be viewed as a periodical layout of unit cells (mitochondria). Then, we define two kinds of local cells that are obtained by upscaling methods. The homogenization method is based on a power series expansion which allows determining the macroscopic (homogenized) bidomain model from the microscopic bidomain problem at each structural level. First, we use the two-scale asymptotic expansion to homogenize the extracellular problem. Then, we apply a three-scale asymptotic expansion in the intracellular problem to obtain its homogenized equation at two levels. The first upscaling level of the intracellular structure yields the mesoscopic equation and the second step of the homogenization leads to obtain the intracellular homogenized equation. Both the mesoscopic and microscopic information is obtained by homogenization to capture local characteristics inside the cardiac tissue structure. Finally, we obtain the macroscopic bidomain model and the heart domain coincides with the intracellular medium and extracellular one, which are two inter-penetrating and superimposed continua connected at each point by the cardiac cellular membrane. The interest of the proposed method comes from the fact that it combines microscopic and mesoscopic characteristics to obtain a macroscopic description of the electrical behavior of the heart.
Dynamical effects of electromagnetic flux on Chialvo neuron map: nodal and network behaviors

We consider the dynamical effects of electromagnetic flux on the discrete Chialvo neuron. It is shown that the model can exhibit rich dynamical behaviors such as multistability, firing patterns, antimonotonicity, closed invariant curves, various routes to chaos, fingered chaotic attractors. The system enters chaos via period-doubling cascades, reverse period-doubling route, antimonotonicity, via closed invariant curve to chaos. The results were confirmed using the techniques of bifurcation diagrams, Lyapunov exponent diagram, phase portraits, basins of attraction and numerical continuation of bifurcations. Different global bifurcations are also shown to exist via numerical continuation. After understanding a single neuron model, a network of Chialvo neuron is explored. A ring-star network of Chialvo neuron is considered and different dynamical regimes such as synchronous, asynchronous, chimera states are revealed. Different continuous and piecewise continuous wavy patterns were also found during the simulations for negative coupling strengths.
Transmission Estimation at the Fundamental Quantum Cramér-Rao Bound with Macroscopic Quantum Light

The field of quantum metrology seeks to apply quantum techniques and/or resources to classical sensing approaches with the goal of enhancing the precision in the estimation of a parameter beyond what can be achieved with classical resources. Theoretically, the fundamental minimum uncertainty in the estimation of a parameter for a given probing state is bounded by the quantum Cramér-Rao bound. From a practical perspective, it is necessary to find physical measurements that can saturate this fundamental limit and to show experimentally that it is possible to perform measurements with the required precision to do so. Here we perform experiments that saturate the quantum Cramér-Rao bound for transmission estimation over a wide range of transmissions when probing the system under study with a bright two-mode squeezed state. To properly take into account the imperfections in the generation of the quantum state, we extend our previous theoretical results to incorporate the measured properties of the generated quantum state. For our largest transmission level of 84%, we show a 62% reduction over the optimal classical protocol in the variance in transmission estimation when probing with a bright two-mode squeezed state with 8 dB of intensity-difference squeezing. Given that transmission estimation is an integral part of many sensing protocols, such as plasmonic sensing, spectroscopy, calibration of the quantum efficiency of detectors, etc., the results presented promise to have a significant impact on a number of applications in various fields of research.
Exact time-dependent dynamics of discrete binary choice models

We provide a generic method to find full dynamical solutions to binary decision models with interactions. In these models, agents follow a stochastic evolution where they must choose between two possible choices by taking into account the choices of their peers. We illustrate our method by solving Kirman and Föllmer's ant recruitment model for any number $N$ of agents and for any choice of parameters, recovering past results found in the limit $N\to \infty$. We then solve extensions of the ant recruitment model for increasing asymmetry between the two choices. Finally, we provide an analytical time-dependent solution to the standard voter model and a semi-analytical solution to the vacillating voter model.
Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
Concurrent Topological Transitions of Zone-Center van Hove Singularity and Type-II Dirac Fermions in Two-Dimensional Biphenylene Network

We study electronic properties of a new planar carbon crystal formed through networking biphenylene molecules. Novel electronic features among carbon materials such as zone-center saddle point and peculiar type-II Dirac fermionic states are shown to exist in the low energy electronic spectrum. The type-II state here has a nearly flat branch and is close to a transition to type-I. With a moderate uniaxial strain, a pair of Dirac points merge with the zone center saddle point, realizing concurrent Lifshitz transitions of van Hove singularity as well as pair annihilation of the Dirac fermions. A new effective Hamiltonian encompassing all distinctive low energy states is constructed, revealing a finite winding number of the pseudo-spin texture around the Dirac point, quantized Zak phases, and topological grain boundary states. Possible magnetic instabilities are also discussed.
Evidence for Highly p-type doping and type II band alignment in large scale monolayer WSe2 /Se-terminated GaAs heterojunction grown by Molecular beam epitaxy

Debora Pierucci, Aymen Mahmoudi, Mathieu Silly, Federico Bisti, Fabrice Oehler, Gilles Patriarche Frédéric Bonell, Alain Marty, Céline Vergnaud, Matthieu Jamet, Hervé Boukari, Emmanuel Lhuillier, Marco Pala, Abdelkarim Ouerghi. Two-dimensional materials (2D) arranged in hybrid van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures provide a route toward the assembly of...
Competition between orbital effects, Pauli limiting, and Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov states in 2D transition metal dichalcogenide superconductors

Chang-woo Cho, Cheuk Yin Ng, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Dmitriy A. Chareev, A. G. Lebed, Rolf Lortz. We compare the upper critical field of bulk single-crystalline samples of the two intrinsic transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) superconductors, 2H-NbSe2 and 2H-NbS2, in high magnetic fields where their layer structure is aligned strictly parallel and perpendicular to the field, using magnetic torque experiments and a high-precision piezo-rotary positioner. While both superconductors show that orbital effects still have a significant impact when the layer structure is aligned parallel to the field, the upper critical field of NbS2 rises above the Pauli limiting field and forms a Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state, while orbital effects suppress superconductivity in NbSe2 just below the Pauli limit. From the out-of-plane anisotropies, the coherence length perpendicular to the layers of 31 Å in NbSe2 is much larger than the interlayer distance, leading to a significant orbital effect suppressing superconductivity before the Pauli limit is reached, in contrast to the more 2D NbS2.
Chirality-Controlled Enantiopure Crystal Growth of a Transition Metal Monosilicide by a Floating Zone Method

Yusuke Kousaka, Satoshi Iwasaki, Taisei Sayo, Hiroshi Tanida, Takeshi Matsumura, Shingo Araki, Jun Akimitsu, Yoshihiko Togawa. We performed a crystal growth to obtain chirality-controlled enantiopure crystals using a laser-diode-heated floating zone (LDFZ) method with a composition-gradient feed rod. It has been argued that the crystal handedness of $T$Si ($T$ : transition metal) is fixed depending on $T$ in the case of the ones grown by the conventional methods. We found that right-handed single crystals of CoSi and MnSi were grown from the composition gradient feed rods that consist of FeSi--CoSi and FeSi--MnSi, respectively. The obtained CoSi and MnSi crystals inherit the chirality from the seed part of FeSi, which grows in a right-handed structure, and thus have the chirality opposite to that for the crystals in the literature. The LDFZ method with the feed rods with various combinations of $T$Si compounds enables a flexible control of the chirality of $T$Si and will be useful for clarifying the interplay between the crystalline chirality and chirality-induced physical responses.
Identifying the temporal dynamics of densification and sparsification in human contact networks

Temporal social networks of human interactions are preponderant in understanding the fundamental patterns of human behavior. In these networks, interactions occur locally between individuals (i.e., nodes) who connect with each other at different times, culminating into a complex system-wide web that has a dynamic composition. Dynamic behavior in networks occurs not only locally but also at the global level, as systems expand or shrink due either to: changes in the size of node population or variations in the chance of a connection between two nodes. Here, we propose a numerical maximum-likelihood method to estimate population size and the probability of two nodes connecting at any given point in time. An advantage of the method is that it relies only on aggregate quantities, which are easy to access and free from privacy issues. Our approach enables us to identify the simultaneous (rather than the asynchronous) contribution of each mechanism in the densification and sparsification of human contacts, providing a better understanding of how humans collectively construct and deconstruct social networks.
Combinatorial model of ligand-receptor binding

We introduce a combinatorial model of ligand-receptor binding that allows us to quantitatively frame the question "How can ligands seek out and bind to their optimal receptor sites in a sea of other competing ligands and suboptimal receptor sites?" To answer the question, we first derive a formula to count the number of partial generalized derangements in a list; the result is an extension to a combinatorial result by Gillis and Even. We then compute the general partition function for the ligand-receptor system and derive the equilibrium expressions for the average number of bound ligands and the average number of optimally bound ligands. A visual model of squares assembling onto a grid allows us to easily identify fully optimal bound states. Equilibrium simulations of the system reveal its extremes to be one of two types, qualitatively distinguished by whether optimal ligand-receptor binding is the dominant form of binding at all temperatures and quantitatively distinguished by the relative values of two critical temperatures. One of those system types (termed "search-limited," as it was in previous work) does not exhibit kinetic traps and we thus infer that biomolecular systems where optimal ligand-receptor binding is functionally important are likely to be search-limited.
Surface Properties of Colloidal Particles Affect Colloidal Self-Assembly in Evaporating Self-Lubricating Ternary Droplets

Olga Koshkina (1), Lijun Thayyil Raju (2), Anke Kaltbeitzel (1), Andreas Riedinger (1), Detlef Lohse (2 and 3), Xuehua Zhang (2 and 4), Katharina Landfester (2) ((1) Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, Mainz, Germany, (2) Physics of Fluids Group, University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands, (3) Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation, Gottingen, Germany, (4) Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada)
Multi-multifractality and dynamic scaling in stochastic porous lattice

In this article, we extend the idea of stochastic dyadic Cantor set to weighted planar stochastic lattice that leads to a stochastic porous lattice. The process starts with an initiator which we choose to be a square of unit area for convenience. We then define a generator that divides the initiator or one of the blocks, picked preferentially with respect to their areas, to divide it either horizontally or vertically into two rectangles of which one of them is removed with probability $q=1-p$. We find that the remaining number of blocks and their mass varies with time as $t^{p}$ and $t^{-q}$ respectively. Analytical solution shows that the dynamics of this process is governed by infinitely many hidden conserved quantities each of which is a multifractal measure with porous structure as it contains missing blocks of various different sizes. The support where these measures are distributed is fractal with fractal dimension $2p$ provided $0<p<1$. We find that if the remaining blocks are characterized by their respective area then the corresponding block size distribution function obeys dynamic scaling.
Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
Intent Data Explained: Types, Sources, Tracking and Scoring

I’ve been a product marketer in the B2B sales and marketing technology space for more than a decade, the last five of which I’ve spent focusing on intent data solutions. And I’m still learning new things all the time. This is partly because intent data solutions are always evolving. And it’s partly because in new tech categories, such as intent data, definitions are … well, let’s say they’re fluid.
Multivariate sensitivity analysis for a large-scale climate impact and adaptation model

We develop a new efficient methodology for Bayesian global sensitivity analysis for large-scale multivariate data. The focus is on computationally demanding models with correlated variables. A multivariate Gaussian process is used as a surrogate model to replace the expensive computer model. To improve the computational efficiency and performance of the model, compactly supported correlation functions are used. The goal is to generate sparse matrices, which give crucial advantages when dealing with large datasets, where we use cross-validation to determine the optimal degree of sparsity. This method was combined with a robust adaptive Metropolis algorithm coupled with a parallel implementation to speed up the convergence to the target distribution. The method was applied to a multivariate dataset from the IMPRESSIONS Integrated Assessment Platform (IAP2), an extension of the CLIMSAVE IAP, which has been widely applied in climate change impact, adaptation and vulnerability assessments. Our empirical results on synthetic and IAP2 data show that the proposed methods are efficient and accurate for global sensitivity analysis of complex models.
Dispersion of activity at an active-passive nematic interface

Efficient nutrient mixing is crucial for the survival of bacterial colonies and other living systems. This raises the question of whether the optimization of mixing through the emergence of active turbulent motion in bacterial swarms played a role in the evolution of bacterial shapes. Here, to address this question, we solve the hydrodynamic equation for active nematics coupled with an advection-diffusion equation for the nutrients. The latter models a conserved activity field and mimics the conservation of nutrients in bacterial swarms. At the interface between active and passive nematic phases, in addition to diffusion, the activity is transported by interfacial flows and in turn modifies them through active stresses. We find that the interfacial dispersion of the conserved activity is subdiffusive due to the emergence of a barrier of negative defects at the active-passive interface, which hinders the propagation of the motile positive defects. Furthermore, we observe a non-monotonic dependence of the generalized diffusion coefficient on the aligning parameter, which is related to the shape of the particles. Our simulations suggest that there is an optimal shape that maximizes the dispersion of conserved activity at the active-passive nematic interface.
