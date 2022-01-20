accountability + encouragement

Hi all.. I'm a 47yr old chap living in the UK. Since breaking my ankle in 7 places 14 years ago and undergoing 7 operations, one to actually save my left leg, I'm now left with Chronic Lymphoedema in both legs and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. I am disabled but I used to be fit, very fit in fact, I used to have a six pack and could run 100 metres in under 11 seconds. Alas I can't run any more.. and through emotional eating, depression, and frustration the pounds have piled on. I'm 26 stone or 364lbs. I NEED to get my life back, not just for the physical benefits bit also for my mental health. I'm sick and tired of struggling.. now don't get me wrong, I'm not sitting on the sofa all day filling my face with junk foods and drinks. Quite opposite actually. I make wooden toys to keep my mind and hands busy to manage pain. My issue is meal size so hopefully I can use My fitness app to cut back on the foods I do have and give me more ideas on the sort of foods I love in a way that is in keeping with a hethier life style. I'm going to take measurements and photos and keep track of my journey. I hope to to lose 10 stone and get down to 16 stone or 224 lbs over the course of a year. So I thank you for taking the time to read this.. I wish you well on your journey.. and Hi.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO