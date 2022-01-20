ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

accountability + encouragement

By itslextho Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

My sister and myself are looking for some accountability and support while we learn to take care of ourselves again. she has a 6 year old, and i have a 4 month old so our schedules run...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

How to toilet train your toddler

I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?
KIDS
mymcr.net

Encouraging text makes all the difference

I received an awesome text message the other day from a dear friend. She is an intercessor and prays faithfully for others every day. She also realizes that our pastors could use a little encouragement from time to time, and her beautiful words express a message of thanks that I believe to be “word in due season” for pastors and for all of God’s servants who faithfully minister to others.
RELIGION
myfitnesspal.com

Trying to get motivated

My name is Mikayla, I'm 27 and from New Zealand. After 2 children, and never being worried about what I eat.. I have started to notice weight gain, and not nice weight gain. 🤣. I struggle most with food, especially hot chips or crisps. Here for any advice, and how...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancingmoosie
TrendHunter.com

Encouraging Reminder Kitchenware

Self-motivation can be difficult, but the ‘MY GOAL THIS WEEK MUG’ makes it fun in a practical way. Start your day off with your beverage of choice and write down your goal or goals for the week onto the mug. Every time you take a sip or refill your cup, you will see what you wrote and be reminded of what you want to fulfill.
HOME & GARDEN
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: A word of encouragement

The glory of God is manifested in many different ways. The bible tells us, “Whatever we do, do all to the glory of God.” (See I Corinthians 10:31). Whenever we choose to worship God, it brings glory to Him. If we choose to reject sin, rather than embrace it, it glorifies God. When we abide in Jesus and bear much fruit, we bring glory to God. (See John 15:8).
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
myfitnesspal.com

Time to Lose the COVID-19(lbs)

Prior to COVID hitting the U.S., I was working out with a personal trainer twice a week, teaching yoga class one evening a week, and had a pretty healthy nutrition plan. I admit, in spring '20, I enjoyed taking what I thought was going to be a short break from all of that! I never thought it would continue for so long! So now, here I am, 2 years later and 30 lbs heavier.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hey Everyone!

Hi Everyone! My name is Samantha and I am 24 years old! I recently had gastric bypass on July 12th, 2021! Since surgery, I have lost over 100lbs, and I am overall down 164lbs or so from my highest weight. I used to be 453lbs and I am now 289lbs. I have been at a stall for the last month and that has been hard on my mentally. However, I am motivated to work harder in this new year and would love any tips or motivation!
LIFESTYLE
myfitnesspal.com

Need overides want..

Hi all.. I'm a 47yr old chap living in the UK. Since breaking my ankle in 7 places 14 years ago and undergoing 7 operations, one to actually save my left leg, I'm now left with Chronic Lymphoedema in both legs and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. I am disabled but I used to be fit, very fit in fact, I used to have a six pack and could run 100 metres in under 11 seconds. Alas I can't run any more.. and through emotional eating, depression, and frustration the pounds have piled on. I'm 26 stone or 364lbs. I NEED to get my life back, not just for the physical benefits bit also for my mental health. I'm sick and tired of struggling.. now don't get me wrong, I'm not sitting on the sofa all day filling my face with junk foods and drinks. Quite opposite actually. I make wooden toys to keep my mind and hands busy to manage pain. My issue is meal size so hopefully I can use My fitness app to cut back on the foods I do have and give me more ideas on the sort of foods I love in a way that is in keeping with a hethier life style. I'm going to take measurements and photos and keep track of my journey. I hope to to lose 10 stone and get down to 16 stone or 224 lbs over the course of a year. So I thank you for taking the time to read this.. I wish you well on your journey.. and Hi.
U.K.
myfitnesspal.com

Help with a Stall or Plateau…

I need some help…. I’m into my 30th week of eating healthy, working out consistently and improving my habits. But I’m either in a stall or a plateau - at least I think I am. I weigh myself every Sunday morning before my morning workout. Over these...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for new friends

I’m not new here.. actually this is my 350 days streak which is great and I’m on a journey to lose about 10 kgs (~22 lbs) I’ve never had friends here i just log my food and workouts and move on but now i really want some motivation and find people that will inspire me to push harder.
FITNESS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy