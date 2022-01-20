Coexistence in spatiotemporally fluctuating environments

In this paper, we extend the fluctuation theorems for a quantum channel to multitime processes. The fluctuation theorems for a quantum channel are less restrictive. We show that the given entropy production can be equal to the result of closed system-environment. The assumption that the system evolves under completely positive and trace-preserving map is quite general, but not for the cases that system is initially correlated with environment. The system-environment correlations arise naturally in multitime processes, with which we can give a clear and physical interpretation for the effect of correlations. The multitime processes can provide a many-body channel. The Choi state of this many-body channel is so-called process tensor. One can emerge channels by acting the process tensor on a set of operations. We establish the general framework of quantum fluctuation theorems for the many-body channel and its emerged channels. In this framework, the effect of correlations is reflected in Markovian property. For Markovian processes, we can extend the two-point measurement to three-point measurement and obtain the fluctuation theorems contain complete information about the intermediate state. For non-Markovian processes, the complete measurement on intermediate state will lead to conflicts. So we use a general measurement for intermediate state, which only provide partial information. The corresponding fluctuation theorems show that the memory effects can reduce the fluctuations. This is consistent with the fact that the system state can be recovered under the non-Markovian processes.

