ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

“Power Book II: Ghost” Is Must-See TV

By David
thesfnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—I was a massive fan of the TV series “Power” when it ran on the Starz. When that series ended after six seasons I was certain that was the end of an era. I mean I was sad (spoiler alert) when James St. Patrick aka Ghost was murdered by his son...

www.thesfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will we learn more about Effie?

We’ve said this for a while now, but Effie is a character on Power Book II: Ghost we want to learn more about. She’s smart, savvy, and she inherently understands Tariq St. Patrick in a way that few other characters do. Why wouldn’t the writers want to take advantage of that at every possible opportunity?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz, back from season 2 hiatus?

Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we about to see the show back from its season 2 hiatus?. We know the last two weeks were pretty frustrating, given that the series left us off on a pretty enormous cliffhanger regarding Tariq’s arrest and the return of Lorenzo to the fold. It goes without saying that we wanted answers as soon as humanly possible. So are we about to get them?
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq & Brayden Clash + Lorenzo Causes Problems

On the recent episode of “Power: Book 2 Ghost,” the Tejada family is still getting adjusted to Lorenzo being back home. The children are happy to have him back. However, Monet is not. She doesn’t want to go back to how things were before he was in prison. Monet doesn’t want to be a housewife again. And Diana becomes suspicious of her mother when she notices she isn’t thrilled Lorenzo is home.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Monet
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: David Walton, Monique Curnen & Moriah Brown Join Starz’s Spinoff As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Starz is expanding the series regular cast for season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost. David Walton (9JKL), Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight) and Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) are set as series regulars for the upcoming season of the Power universe spinoff. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Walton will play Lucas...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7: Will Lauren testify at the trail?

Tonight on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7, there is one major thing that we saw: Lauren finding herself in trouble. Big trouble. To be specific, she’s in a position where Davis is going to potentially throw her on the stand and find a way to effectively destroy her. Meanwhile, Carrie is also putting her in a position where Lauren’s life is very much at risk. The more that Tariq and his side knows, the more they can do what they can to keep her from taking down a whole operation.
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To “Power Book II: Ghost” Episode 6

We’re still reeling from the explosive “Power Book II: Ghost” midseason finale where Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds before receiving a note from his father (via lawyer Daniel Warren) taunting him at his lowest moment. Naturally, we thought there would...
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer

Christmas is not quite canceled [yet] now that Tommy’s made it to Chicago. STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of “Power Book IV: Force” featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the “Power” Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 promo: Dru, Cane square off

Next week’s Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 is going to be a family affair — in particular, we’re talking about a family feud!. Now that Lorenzo is out of prison, he of course wants to take more control of the family business — while also forming his own succession plan here for what lies ahead. He’s identified Dru as the person who is far more prepared to run things down the road. Of course, Cane doesn’t like that, and this is where some problems could arise.
TV SERIES
Essence

Daniel Sunjata Has Completely Morphed Into The Bad Boy For 'Power Book II: Ghost'

"I wanted to do something people don’t normally think of when they think of Daniel Sunjata," says the actor who plays Mecca on the Starz series. You’ve no doubt seen all of Daniel Sunjata’s work. He’s been in hit series like Sex and the City and Grey’s Anatomy and some of our favorite movies like The Devil Wears Prada. More often than not, Sunjata’s the good guy on screen, not the muscle-bulging, gun-toting, designer-dud wearing drug dealer who’s upset the delicate balance of the world in Power Book II: Ghost. ESSENCE caught up with Sunjata to speak about this new role, working with Mary J. Blige and why ladies want to see him in more romantic leads.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Walton to Power Book II, Chef Replaces Monarch and More

Comedy vet David Walton (New Girl, About a Boy) is trading laughs for drama, joining Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Walton will play Lucas Weston, “an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm.” Additionally, Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) has boarded the show as Kiki Travis, a young VP at a Wall Street firm, while Monique Curnen, who recurred as former NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez in Season 1, will return as a series regular. The trio join the previously cast Keesha Sharp (Fox’s Lethal Weapon), who will take...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Melanie Liburd leaving Power Book II: Ghost? Is Carrie Milgram dead?

Is Melanie Liburd leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of season 2 episode 8? Is her character of Carrie Milgram dead? After tonight’s episode, there are (SPOILER ALERT) a number of things to talk about within. We won’t lead you on for too long here: It’s not...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Frasier has aged remarkably well of all of NBC's 1990s "Must See TV" sitcoms

Calling Frasier "peak comfort television," The Atlantic says of the 1993-2004 NBC sitcom: "What made Frasier unusual for its time also gives it its enduring appeal. Most sitcoms of the era followed charming lead actors wisecracking about love interests, annoying neighbors, and other caricatured minor characters. On Frasier, the lead actors were the caricatures. The show punched up at itself, resulting in episodes that are far less cringe-inducing than those of its contemporaries. The series also made the important choice to balance snooty Frasier and Niles Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, respectively) with their beer-drinking, retired-cop dad, Martin (John Mahoney). For a viewer in 2022, that class tension offers an alluring bit of post-partisan fantasy. As unlike one another as the three Cranes are, though, the sitcom doesn’t cast their disparities as political. The gap between them can be bridged. In a show as much about taste as any ever made, Frasier offers modern audiences the comforting notion that people with different tastes don’t live in different worlds."
TV SERIES
Boston

10 must-see movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Though the song is nearly 30 years old, Bruce Springsteen’s “57 Channels (And Nothin’ On)” encapsulates the struggle viewers face today. With hundreds of cable channels, dozens of streaming services, and countless on-demand titles, trying to decide what to watch can feel like an endless ordeal.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Mass review: A moving, thought-provoking and powerful must-see movie

On paper, Mass might not seem like something you'd want to put yourself through, but you'd be missing out on an extraordinary movie. The movie – now out on Sky Cinema and in UK cinemas – centres on two sets of parents who, years after an unspeakable tragedy, agree to meet in an attempt to move forward with their lives. It's not necessarily a spoiler to say the tragedy involved a school shooting, but the movie takes its time to eke out the details.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy