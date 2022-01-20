ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed Limits Lowered In Targeted Business Districts

By Donald
thesfnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO—On January 13, the Office of the Mayor of San Francisco indicated in a press release that the city began lowering speed limits to 20 mph on select corridors using new authority granted under Assembly Bill 43 (AB 43). This new legislation allows local jurisdictions to decrease speed limits in...

