Movies Inspiring Good Ideas

By David
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—When it comes to writing it is a battle for me. In college, I felt the goal to write on a persistent basis. It was something I wanted, I needed to do and it was important to me. This is NOT to say that I don’t care about writing, I think...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage reveals unexpected inspiration for Dracula in new movie

Nicolas Cage has played some iconic roles over the years – even playing himself – but he's about to tackle a literary classic: Dracula. He's set to star in Renfield, a reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic gothic horror story, which stars Nicholas Hoult in the titular role, and he's taken inspiration from a surprising source.
Daily Beast

The Real-Life Serial Killer Who Inspired the ‘Scream’ Movies

American history is filled with trailblazers, from Thomas Edison and Henry Ford to Albert Einstein and the Wright Brothers. According to Discovery+’s “Shock Docs” true-crime series, we should presumably add to that illustrious list paranormal expert Steve Shippy and “world renowned psychic medium” Cindy Kaza, who after conversing with serial killer Ed Gein in this past April’s Ed Gein: The Real Psycho now attempt to chat with another famous fiend who inspired a popular horror movie franchise—Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper—in Scream: The True Story (Jan. 14). Armed with a variety of ghost-detecting gizmos and Kaza’s preternatural abilities, they “speak” with the deceased and cleanse haunted abodes of demonic energy, along the way helping both the living and the dead transcend their lingering trauma. They’re pioneers in the field of supernatural investigation—provided, of course, that one believes the abject hokum they’re hawking.
#Inspiration
Michigan Daily

Do good movie musicals even exist?

Several months ago, my answer seemed to be “no.”. After witnessing the catastrophic failure of “Dear Evan Hansen” — a film which I hated, adapted from a musical I liked (or at least used to like. It’s difficult to listen to Ben Platt since seeing the movie) — I began to wonder whether a musical could go from stage to screen without being ruined in the process. Thinking about others I had seen, I realized with some unease that every one I came up with had disappointed me somehow. “Evita” awkwardly fits songs and story together in a way that detracts from any power the film could have had. “Les Misérables” adds songs not from the original soundtrack. Both “Les Mis” and “The Phantom of the Opera” suffer from suboptimal singing (“Les Mis” being the far worse offender).
NME

‘Licorice Pizza’: 15 movie cameos you had no idea existed

John C Reilly turns up as the ghost of American Civil War general Stonewall Jackson, and Harrison Ford plays a werewolf news anchor (obviously). However, it was Kanye West as Wesley Jackson from the MTV News crew that marked the most surprising cameo in the 2013 Anchorman sequel. Michael Jackson...
thesfnews.com

“Scream” Is Brutal, Bloody Fun

HOLLYWOOD—Look, I have been a fan of the “Scream” franchise since the first flick arrived in 1996 and the buzz about the flick was so strong, you couldn’t help, but say, why haven’t I seen this movie. Fast forward 25 years later, and we have our fifth installment in the franchise amply titled “Scream,” the 2022 version. Is it a remake or reboot? No, it’s a reimagining of the classic, but a sequel at the same time and a bunch of other names that characters in the flick coin the current state of horror as well.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Unikorn’ Took Inspiration From Kids’ Movies of the 1980s

For writing partners Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin, the graphic novel Unikorn was a chance to dive into the kinds of stories they loved as kids. Stories of overcoming loss, discovering secret worlds and growing up. The 200-page graphic novel centers on Mae Everhart, a 12-year-old who inherits a horse with a nub in the center of his forehead, which leads her to believe the horse might be a unicorn with a broken horn. Soon, Mae realizes the horse has been kept hidden away in order to keep him from those who would harm him, and she embarks on a mission...
amazinginteriordesign.com

Outdoor Movie Night Ideas

Are you planning a movie night together with family or friends? If yes, we have got some fun ideas. If you love going for unique decor for parties, then you will for sure like these ideas. You can keep it simple with just a rug and pillows, or go for something fun like a blanket fort.
slrlounge.com

Cake Cutting Photography Tips Ideas and Inspiration

The cake cutting ceremony is one of the key moments in a wedding reception that is not without its challenges. From lighting to positioning, the proper techniques and preparation are critical to delivering consistently incredible images for your clients. In this article, we’re going to provide some cake cutting photography tips to level up your wedding reception photography.
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
Popculture

Oscars 2022 Will Have a Host, and Movie Fans Have Plenty of Ideas

ABC confirmed the 2022 Oscars will have a host, sparking plenty of suggestions among film loves on Twitter. The network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have not named a host, but Glen Weiss was hired to direct again and Will Packer was previously named producer. This will mark the first time the Oscars will have a master of ceremonies since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
Esquire

Guillermo Del Toro on the Five Noir Movies That Inspired ‘Nightmare Alley’

For Guillermo del Toro, the Mexican director behind cult fantasy film Pan's Labyrinth, as well as multi-Oscar winner The Shape of Water, the noir movie is America’s Greek tragedy. No other genre better captures the hubris which precedes a downfall, nor the desperate depths and consuming paranoia that come next.
digg.com

Here's The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic Internet Parody That Inspired The Movie

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Nature Photographers Tell Us About The Moments Leading Up To Their Award-Winning Shots. From a sighting of a rare silverback gorilla thumping its chest to the gruelling task of spotting pygmy seahorses, photographers open up about how they pulled off their prized shots.
Distractify

We Think You Should Say Cyra-Yes to These Cyrano-Inspired Movies!

Believe it or not, Cyrano de Bergerac was a real person whose life was fictionalized in the 1897 play by Edmons Rostand of the same name. It tells the story of a talented, intelligent, witty man who couldn't see all of his inner gifts due to one prominent physical attribute. Cyrano had a rather large nose and it kept him from professing the love he felt for a woman named Roxane.
IndieWire

‘Fresh’ Review: Sebastian Stan Is Captivating as Charismatic Maniac in Sleek and Stylish Horror Debut

About thirty minutes into “Fresh,” a deliciously jangly horror movie, the opening credits roll. Up until then, the movie, which premiered in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival, unfolds like an edgy romantic comedy. In the opening scene, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones, with a bite) shows up for an app date, which turns out to be a dud: A vain cheapskate who’s brusque with the waiter, the guy tells Noa between bites of their meal that her sweater looks shlumpy and a dress would suit her better. Reading the disagreeable signs, Noa bids him a polite goodbye, but not...
IndieWire

Meat Loaf Shadowed David Fincher on ‘Fight Club’ for 10 Months, Helped Edit Movie

The second rule of “Fight Club”? There are never too many cooks in the kitchen, and definitely never enough Meat Loaf. The late “Bat Out of Hell” rocker, who died at age 74 on January 20, reportedly assisted director David Fincher in editing iconic film “Fight Club,” in which Meat Loaf starred as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, first made his acting debut in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and later went on to star in “Wayne’s World,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” “Wishcraft,” and “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin’.” Yet “Fight Club”...
