Southern Vs. Northern Snow

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain and some sleet and snow expected today. Total sleet and snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations from freezing rain between a light glaze and a tenth. Higher amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch of ice expected in portions of the Mohawk Valley, Taconics, Berkshires, Litchfield Hills and southern Greens. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and all of eastern New York except for the southern Adirondacks. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Untreated ground surfaces will be treacherous due to ice.
DULUTH -- Snow will develop late Monday night over portions of the Northland then become widespread Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday night. Only about an inch of snow is expected in places like Brainerd and Aitkin. About two inches in Grand Rapids. Four to six inches of snow in far northern Minnesota in International Falls and Ely. And Grand Marais could have as much as eight inches of snow.
Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Sullivan WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Sullivan, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult on Monday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa Counties from 1 PM today to 4 AM Wednesday. Snow covered roads and blowing snow will reduce traffic speeds. Snow on Tuesday. Light scattered snow this morning, but something more widespread and heavier will move across northern Michigan this afternoon and evening. Snow totals for today will be less than one inch south of Cadillac, from 1 to 3 inches from Cadillac to the bridge, and 2 to 3 inches in the Upper Peninsula. Wind will increase late this afternoon and gust to 25 mph mainly from the south. Highs will be 15 to 25 degrees in the U.P...and 25 to 35 in the Lower.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend.
On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities.
Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies.
On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds.
The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning.
More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots.
Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert.
The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday. This means there...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures in Minnesota have been below average recently, and odds are favoring a colder and snowier winter given that it’s the second weak La Niña year in a row.
The seasonal temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “equal chances” for above-, near-, and below-normal temperatures through February. But when back-to-back La Niña winters occur, the second winter is more often than not colder and wetter than normal.
There isn’t a strong sign of prolonged deep freeze or an extended warmup. Instead, what is more likely to occur for the rest of winter...
The UK woke to a frosty start to the weekend as temperatures dipped to almost -6C overnight ahead of potential snow in coming weeks.Most places held up just above freezing on Friday night due to cloudy conditions, but temperatures plummeted to an overnight low of -5.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.A cold weather alert has been extended for parts of the east, southeast and southwest until 9am on Wednesday 26 January. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist.But temperatures are expected to turn...
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains.
Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest.
The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon.
For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
