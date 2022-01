A Florida student is campaigning to have the Super Bowl moved to a Saturday so people can stay up late and enjoy the event.Frank Ruggeri, 18, from Palm Bay, is arguing that moving the big football game will also allow fans to recover from the excitement of the event, which is commonly watched by around 100 million viewers each year.So far his campaign titled “Super Bowl 56 to Saturday” has garnered more than 80,000 signatures on Change.org.Mr Ruggeri argues that the NFL could benefit too, as more visitors will be likely to travel for the game. “It will let more...

