ZANE, FRANCIS THOMAS

It’s hard to sum up the life of a man like Thomas. His dash was long and as you will soon see… Thomas lived, oh how he lived!. Thomas Stuart Clendenin was born August 26, 1941 in Columbus, Arkansas. He was the only son of George and Mary Emma Stuart Clendenin. He had one precious sister, Ruth Marie, who we are certain greeted him with arms wide open as he reached Heaven. He was a graduate of Saratoga High School and from there he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served with the 97th Strategic Air Command Transportation Squad in Goose Bay Labrador. Thomas wore many hats. He was a loving husband, father, Poppa, friend, mentor, pastor, boss, and so much more!
