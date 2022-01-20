ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

ZANE, FRANCIS THOMAS

Cape May County Herald
 4 days ago

Francis Thomas Zane, passed away on January 19, 2022. Dad finally got his wish to be upstairs with his wife, our mother, Mae. We are happy they are together again and at peace but the hole in our hearts has grown 2...

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Related
villages-news.com

Thomas Ouellette

Thomas Ouellette, 78, died Dec. 14,2021. A funeral is scheduled for January 21st, 2022 at 8:30 am at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church located at 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159 with a reception to follow and celebrate. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider a...
LADY LAKE, FL
swark.today

Thomas Clendenin

It’s hard to sum up the life of a man like Thomas. His dash was long and as you will soon see… Thomas lived, oh how he lived!. Thomas Stuart Clendenin was born August 26, 1941 in Columbus, Arkansas. He was the only son of George and Mary Emma Stuart Clendenin. He had one precious sister, Ruth Marie, who we are certain greeted him with arms wide open as he reached Heaven. He was a graduate of Saratoga High School and from there he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served with the 97th Strategic Air Command Transportation Squad in Goose Bay Labrador. Thomas wore many hats. He was a loving husband, father, Poppa, friend, mentor, pastor, boss, and so much more!
OBITUARIES
Cape May County Herald

Forgiven Much

I often consider the story in Luke, where Jesus is dining with the Pharisees, the legalists of the day, as a woman is pouring oil on His dusty feet and wiping them with her hair while she weeps. One of the Pharisees knows of her reputation as a great sinner, and he cannot understand why Jesus allows her to touch Him. Jesus explains to the Pharisee that the reason the woman loves Him so much is because she has been forgiven so much. It is a story that resonates within my heart.
RELIGION

