ZANE, FRANCIS THOMAS

I often consider the story in Luke, where Jesus is dining with the Pharisees, the legalists of the day, as a woman is pouring oil on His dusty feet and wiping them with her hair while she weeps. One of the Pharisees knows of her reputation as a great sinner, and he cannot understand why Jesus allows her to touch Him. Jesus explains to the Pharisee that the reason the woman loves Him so much is because she has been forgiven so much. It is a story that resonates within my heart.

