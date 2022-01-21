ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PIF Shares Unlocked Today for Lucid Motors

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid the PIF sell its Lucid Motors (NYCE: LCID) shares today? Will the Saudi Public Investment Fund make the same mistake like they did with $TSLA and sell before the run? Also find out what BlackRock thinks where the next 1,000 unicorns could be. The Saudi Public Investment Fund...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

torquenews.com

NIO could be significantly undervalued and it could be the next household name in the Automotive industry. Find out why I believe Nio will blow past the competition and could be the Next Automotive Giant. Nio is hands down the best player for both Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology in...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Plug Power And ChargePoint Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHPT), are trading higher as the market rebounds while investors continue to weigh concerns over yields, inflation and future Fed tapering as well as economic sentiment going into 2022. The broader market...
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors Is Now Worth More Than Rivian

Lucid has overtaken EV pickup truck maker Rivian to become the world's second-most valuable EV manufacturer. Here's what caused the pair's swings in value. Lucid has overtaken Rivian's market capitalization for the first time since the latter company's IPO debut on November 10th, 2021. Originally sold at $78 per share, RIVN reached heights of $172 before a long and sustained slide brought it to the level around $65 where it rests today. Wednesday marked the first time that Lucid's market cap exceeded Rivian's, which it currently does by nearly $5 billion. As of writing Lucid Motors is worth $63.15 billion while Rivian sits at $58.30 B, making them the tenth- and eleventh-most valuable car companies in the world.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher amid overall market strength and a rebound in growth names. The move is also possibly related to anticipation of the company's fourth quarter earnings report. Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year after market close on Wednesday,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Got a Lift Today

Loosey-goosey Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is wandering higher in Wednesday-morning trading, rising 5.8% through 11:05 a.m. ET. One day after the electric car stock slumped on revelations that it probably isn't going to be hired to build Apple's electric car after all, InsideEVs.com had a bit of good news that took away the sting for Lucid shareholders:
STOCKS
torquenews.com

The Saudi PIF Will Not Sell Its Lucid Shares After Lockup Expires

With Lucid founding shareholders able to sell for the first time since 2021's SPAC merger, investors are worried the Saudi Public Investment Fund will dump a large amount of its position. Here's why that's unlikely to happen. Today, January 19th 2021, marks the end of the lockup period for Lucid's...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Lucid's Sales Model Gives It A Huge Advantage Over Legacy Automakers

The past couple of years have been extremely tough for the auto industry and the skyrocketing prices of new vehicles reflects that. Here's how Lucid's sales model eliminates a major headache for new car buyers, and how the big guys are pushing customers towards a new Lucid Air. It's fair...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors, Jay Leno and the Lucid Air Go for a Ride

Lucid Motors and Jay Leno team on Jay Leno Garage that provides the audience with the 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year LucidAir Dream Edition. Lucid Air had its day in the limelight when legend Jay Leno checked out the Lucid Air Dream Edition. Jay Leno looked very excited and impressed when Lucid Motors Lead Designer Derek Jenkins was going over the Lucid Air specs. This is very exciting for the Lucid team, because they have really worked very hard in order to create such an amazing product. LucidAir has already taken home a couple of awards and is nominated for more, one of which is the 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year.
ENTERTAINMENT
torquenews.com

Getting to Know LucidVerse, Plus What You Need to Know for Lucid Next Week

Getting to know LucidVerse, Plus what do Investors need to know for $LCID next week. $AAPL x $LCID is just speculation, but here are the connections. I am LucidVerse and my main focus in the Electric Vehicle Market as well as Growth Market is Lucid Motors. Lucid has industry leading Battery Technology, unbelievable Electric Vehicles and a Energy Storage System that could change how Electric Vehicle batteries are recycled. I have recently written a very speculative article about Lucid potentially licensing their technology to Apple to help create the Apple car. This article got a ton of attention. Check it out here: Lucid Could Potentially Be Crowned The Maker of The Apple Car.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid: Battery EV Venture Promising, But Still Too Young And New To Risk Buying Shares

Early reviews of Lucid’s first model are impressive, though long-term battery performance and safety remain unproven. The reviews of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Lucid Air battery-powered sedan by several automotive publications have been nothing short of sensational. InsideEVs called the Lucid Air's Dream Edition "one of the most technologically...
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors Will Build A Factory In Saudi Arabia By 2026

Lucid Chairman shares the company's plans for production in the Middle East during mining conference in the Saudi capital. Lucid is in talks with the Saudi government to build and open a factory in the Kingdom as early as 2025. Speaking to Bloomberg Television at a mining conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where Lucid recently opened a pop-up studio, Chairman Andrew Liveris discussed the company's next moves now that production and sales are up and running in the US.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Offer FSD System In Canada In 2 To 4 weeks

The deployment of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" or FSD system continues at a steady pace. It is important to clarify though that it is still a semi-autonomous Level 2 system, very far from fully autonomous capabilities (from A to B without human intervention). To date, Tesla's FSD system is only available in the United States, and for drivers with very high and safe driving scores.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Rivian Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading lower Tuesday morning after the company reported its 2021 vehicle production results. Rivian said it produced a total of 1,015 vehicles in 2021 and delivered 920 of them, according to a filing. Rivian warned that it might not meet its production goals for...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

Palantir has had a rough last six months after a great start as a public company, and in recent weeks has traded in conjunction with tech stocks. The company has an impressive business, but has proved difficult to value because it is a mix of government and commercial revenue. Given...
STOCKS
torquenews.com

How Low Can Tesla Stock Go?

We've seen a dramatic shift in the market over the last month and all indexes and most stocks are headed down in value. Tesla has lost 25% of its value since its all time high and there are those that think it could lose another 25%. Let's see what could happen in the future.
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Tesla Volume Production in Giga-Berlin By Mid-February; Elon Musk Visiting

Volume production at Tesla Giga-Berlin is apparently imminent: Elon Musk is planning a visit in mid-February that would coincide, by all accounts, with the official start of production. After denying that the visit was going to take place this week, Elon Musk has confirmed that he plans to fly to...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Kia EV 6 wins 2022 What Car "Car Of The Year" Award

Score another award for Kia with their all new EV6! UK automobile magazine What Car? has just awarded Kia with their 2022 Car of the Year award and it is fairly easy to see why. According to Yahoo! Finance, the EV6 was also named SUV of the Year by What...
BUYING CARS

