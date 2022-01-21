The PIF Shares Unlocked Today for Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors and Jay Leno team on Jay Leno Garage that provides the audience with the 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year LucidAir Dream Edition. Lucid Air had its day in the limelight when legend Jay Leno checked out the Lucid Air Dream Edition. Jay Leno looked very excited and impressed when Lucid Motors Lead Designer Derek Jenkins was going over the Lucid Air specs. This is very exciting for the Lucid team, because they have really worked very hard in order to create such an amazing product. LucidAir has already taken home a couple of awards and is nominated for more, one of which is the 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year.

