The PIF Shares Unlocked Today for Lucid Motors

Lucid has overtaken EV pickup truck maker Rivian to become the world's second-most valuable EV manufacturer. Here's what caused the pair's swings in value. Lucid has overtaken Rivian's market capitalization for the first time since the latter company's IPO debut on November 10th, 2021. Originally sold at $78 per share, RIVN reached heights of $172 before a long and sustained slide brought it to the level around $65 where it rests today. Wednesday marked the first time that Lucid's market cap exceeded Rivian's, which it currently does by nearly $5 billion. As of writing Lucid Motors is worth $63.15 billion while Rivian sits at $58.30 B, making them the tenth- and eleventh-most valuable car companies in the world.
Comments / 0