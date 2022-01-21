ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory Takes Effect at Midnight for Local Inland Valleys, Mountains

By Editor
 2 days ago
Parts of San Diego County will face windy conditions to begin the weekend. Photo credit: @NWSSanDiego, via Twitter

Gusty conditions will start off the weekend in San Diego County, creating a potential for wind damage and roadway hazards, the National Weather Service warned Thursday.

The predicted spell of blustery Santa Ana air currents out of the northeast prompted forecasters to issue a wind advisory for local inland valley and mountain locales, effective midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Affected communities include Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

Over the period, sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are expected, meteorologists said.

The heightened winds will continue but in diminishing fashion Saturday night and into Sunday, they predicted.

The NWS advised those who live, work or travel in the affected areas to secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating large, high-profile vehicles.

– City News Service

Related
Strong Winds Expected to Continue Saturday With Mountain Snow Possible Saturday Evening

Strong Santa Ana winds were expected to continue Saturday across the mountains, coastal foothills and the valleys, with isolated showers and high-elevation snow showers possible into early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. An intense upper-level low was progressing southward into northwestern Mexico, forecasters said. This low was expected...
SANTA ANA, CA
SD County Issues Beach Water Advisory Following Overnight Rain

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory Tuesday to avoid water contact at all coastal beaches and bays due to last night’s rainfall. The DEHQ reminded swimmers, surfers and other water users that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria...
#Mountains#Valleys#San Diego#Extreme Weather#Nws#City News Service
