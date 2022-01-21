Wind Advisory Takes Effect at Midnight for Local Inland Valleys, Mountains

Parts of San Diego County will face windy conditions to begin the weekend. Photo credit: @NWSSanDiego, via Twitter

Gusty conditions will start off the weekend in San Diego County, creating a potential for wind damage and roadway hazards, the National Weather Service warned Thursday.

The predicted spell of blustery Santa Ana air currents out of the northeast prompted forecasters to issue a wind advisory for local inland valley and mountain locales, effective midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Affected communities include Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

Over the period, sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are expected, meteorologists said.

The heightened winds will continue but in diminishing fashion Saturday night and into Sunday, they predicted.

The NWS advised those who live, work or travel in the affected areas to secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating large, high-profile vehicles.

– City News Service