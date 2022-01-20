Sen. Cruz and Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Stop D.C. Student Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last week introduced a bill to impose terrorism sanctions on the Iran-controlled Houthis, in the aftermath of months of terrorism escalation. On February 5th 2021, the Biden State Dept. announced it would lift terrorism-related sanctions on the Houthis and three of their leaders: Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim. Sen. Cruz’s bill reverses the February decision, re-designating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and the group and their leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The bill is backed by co-sponsors Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).
Comments / 0