Washington, DC

Sen. Cruz and Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Stop D.C. Student Vaccine Mandate

Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 4 days ago

“COVID policies should be based on science and common sense, not the hysterical demands of radical liberal activists and union bosses who have no interest in what’s best for our children.”. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today announced introduction of a joint resolution to stop...

www.cruz.senate.gov

Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Leads Bill to Impose Sanctions on Iranian Backed Houthis, Re-designate them as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last week introduced a bill to impose terrorism sanctions on the Iran-controlled Houthis, in the aftermath of months of terrorism escalation. On February 5th 2021, the Biden State Dept. announced it would lift terrorism-related sanctions on the Houthis and three of their leaders: Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim. Sen. Cruz’s bill reverses the February decision, re-designating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and the group and their leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The bill is backed by co-sponsors Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).
FOREIGN POLICY
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz Joins 19 Republican Co-sponsors to Introduce Bill to Ban Washington D.C. Vaccine Passport Mandate

January 18, 2022 - Washington, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01), along with 19 original Republican co-sponsors, introduced legislation to nullify. the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate in Washington, D.C. This bill serves as a direct response to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s unconstitutional order for businesses and other establishments to enforce proof of vaccination for entry beginning on January 15, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

Businesses and patrons are adjusting to D.C.’s new vaccine mandate

An employee at E Street Cinema in downtown examines a customer’s vaccine card as D.C. vaccine mandate went into effect Saturday. As Sarah Bryant headed into the E street Cinema on Saturday to catch a matinee of “Drive My Car,” theater workers greeted her near the door, asking to see her COVID vaccine card and ID. Once cleared, she and other moviegoers got a neon green wristband as proof they complied.
HEALTH
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
WEAR

Gaetz bill would nullify COVID vaccine passport mandate in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAR) -- Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz proposed legislation Wednesday that nullifies a COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate in Washington, D.C. Congressman Gaetz joined 19 original Republican co-sponsors in introducing a bill to block D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's enforcement of proof of vaccination. Bowser ordered that all D.C. businesses and...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

House Republican Compares D.C. Vaccine Mandate to Holocaust

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took time out of his day Wednesday not only to find a scan of a Nazi administrative form but also to tweet it. Davidson was comparing Washington, D.C.’s new rules on COVID-19 vaccination to German persecution of the Jews. After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that D.C. residents would need to start showing proof of vaccination to gain entry to most indoor venues, Davidson wrote, “This has been done before. #DoNotComply.” He followed up with, “Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them.” The Auschwitz Memorial and the Anti-Defamation League condemned his comments. The Ohio Republican isn’t the first to make the ghoulish comparison. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has likened COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi eugenics. Greene apologized but later made similar remarks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Muriel Bowser
Ted Cruz
SFGate

GOP congressman compares D.C. vaccine mandate to Nazism, drawing condemnation

WASHINGTON - A Republican member of Congress drew swift condemnation Wednesday after comparing D.C.'s upcoming vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany - marking the latest instance in which a GOP lawmaker has chosen to compare measures intended to quell a public health emergency to Nazi practices that culminated in the genocide of millions of Jews.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz: ‘I’m More Committed Than Ever to Fighting for the People of Texas, and Every American Family, for a Better Tomorrow’

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this year led the fight against an administration that created crisis after crisis, including: an inflation crisis, an energy crisis, a border crisis, a supply chain crisis, a crisis in Afghanistan, and a debt ceiling crisis. Reflecting on this past year,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

