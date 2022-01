In Oklahoma and across the country, numbers of people who filed claims for unemployment benefits ticked up last week. Economists blamed rising business uncertainties on continuing supply chain issues and skyrocketing cases of COVID-19. They also pointed out, however, that economies in Oklahoma and other states have generally improved dramatically as compared to the darkest days of the pandemic when unemployment in March and April 2020 peaked at 14.7%.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO