Thursday, news broke that the Houston Texans interviewed Josh McCown, a quarterback who has never coached at the college or NFL level at any point in his career, as a candidate to replace David Culley. While it was the second year in a row that Houston has interviewed McCown, it left a lot of people scratching their head why an NFL team is so dead-set on handing the keys to their franchise over to someone who has no major coaching experience, especially in the wake of firing one of the league’s few black coaches after one season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO