ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A Marine-Turned-Journalist Returns To Afghanistan

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Gibbons-Neff served two tours in Afghanistan in the Marines, and...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East.President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general, according to multiple U.S. officials. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, and does not detail which job he would get if confirmed. But his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job...
MILITARY
KTLA

Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into U.S.

Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision. The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health […]
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

After Afghanistan, US military presence abroad faces domestic and foreign opposition in 2022

In August 2021, the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan after fighting a war there for nearly 20 years. In addition to Afghanistan, the U.S. has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It has lowered troop levels in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 today. While these reductions may seem like a U.S. military withdrawal from the world stage, its presence overseas remains vast. As political scientists, we examine the costs, benefits and perceptions of U.S. military deployments abroad. Our research shows...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Tucker
Person
Neil Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Gibbons#Marines#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy