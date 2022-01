American hip hop group The Fugees have canceled their anticipated reunion tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement shared to their Instagram, the group — which consists of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel and Lauryn Hill — announced that despite anticipated disappointment, “our anniversary tour will not be able to happen.” “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the statement reads. “If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon.” View this post...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO