One of the great pleasures of participating in the Christmas Bird Count is seeing old friends and making new ones. On New Year’s Day, the day of Santa Barbara Audubon’s 122nd annual count, I had a late lunch with Robb Hamilton, who grew up in Goleta but moved away many years ago. Robb returns to Santa Barbara each year for the count; this year marked his 42nd count in succession — what an achievement! Robb is tasked with covering Hope Ranch, and I asked him if he has seen many changes over the years. His answer was sobering; not only has the total number of birds plummeted, but diversity has followed suit.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO