GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with 12GB of VRAM

MSI is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming market, and they have many of the best gaming products on the market today! From award-winning motherboards to extremely fast graphics cards. However, today, it’s all about the latest graphics cards, and it looks like there’s still plenty of life in the Nvidia RTX 3080 chipset yet, as this latest revision aims to push the card to new heights. The changes are not particularly significant though, with a few tweaks to the overall speeds of the card. The main upgrade here is that the card now has a couple of extra gigabytes of VRAM, which should improve high-resolution gaming performance. Of course, there’s also the fact that this chipset has been with us a while now, and as platforms mature, manufacturing improvements in the chipset, cooling design, and driver improvements can have a big impact in taking things to the next level.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO