GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with 12GB of VRAM

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 11, 2022 – GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, today announced the upgraded versions of GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with 12GB of VRAM. GIGABYTE provides consumers with a variety of series to meet the needs of more customers. The AORUS series is recommended for...

notebookcheck.net

Deal | Fully loaded Dell Inspiron 16 Plus with Core i7-11800H, 3K display, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics on sale for $1460 USD

Dell is currently offering its latest Inspiron 16 Plus laptop for $1460 USD after applying the coupon code '50OFF699' at checkout. The deal is notable because the configuration is a higher-end build with a maxed out processor, graphics card, and the highest available storage and RAM capacities. In other words, buyers would be getting the best that the Inspiron 16 Plus has to offer and not just some baseline SKU.
d1softballnews.com

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB arrives tomorrow January 11th, here’s what to expect

Tomorrow 11th January, at 15:00, NVIDIA should announce – according to the latest rumors – the new one GeForce RTX 3080 12GB. Based on what has been leaked so far, the card it will not have only 2 GB of more memory, reaching 12GB of GDDR6X memory like the RTX 3080 Ti model, but will also have an increased bus and GA102 GPU with more active drives.
Digital Trends

We could see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU as soon as tomorrow

Nvidia was reportedly expected to unveil its GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card at CES 2022, but due to an apparent decision to delay the announcement at the 11th hour, it’s now set to be officially revealed tomorrow instead. According to Wccftech’s sources, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12GB...
Tom's Hardware

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Gets Official: More Cores and Higher TDP

One of the worst-kept secrets in the gaming industry has now been made official. After months of leaks, NVIDIA today officially launched the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, which slots in between the existing RTX 3080 10GB and RTX 3080 Ti and could be in the running for the best graphics cards for gaming. There wasn't any considerable fanfare about the new SKU, as NVIDIA simply updated the main RTX 3080 product page to reflect the changes.
pcinvasion.com

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 12GB card is here with an expensive price tag

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 12GB graphics card is indeed real, and the price is worth a double take. As reported earlier in the week, Nvidia updated its website with the specs of this new card. The updated specs weren’t a massive revelation, but there were a few additions to the card that were good to see. However, what is surprising is the pricing that we’re seeing from certain AIBs and retailers for the RTX 3080 12GB.
pcinvasion.com

RTX 3080 12GB model rumored to be announced this week by Nvidia

CES 2022 is done and over, but Nvidia apparently has more RTX 30 Series graphics cards to announce in addition to the RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050. According to a report from WCCFTech, Nvidia is rumored to announce the RTX 3080 12GB model tomorrow on January 11 at 9 AM ET.
eteknix.com

MSI SuprimX RTX 3080 12GB LHR Graphics Card Review

MSI is one of the biggest names in the PC gaming market, and they have many of the best gaming products on the market today! From award-winning motherboards to extremely fast graphics cards. However, today, it’s all about the latest graphics cards, and it looks like there’s still plenty of life in the Nvidia RTX 3080 chipset yet, as this latest revision aims to push the card to new heights. The changes are not particularly significant though, with a few tweaks to the overall speeds of the card. The main upgrade here is that the card now has a couple of extra gigabytes of VRAM, which should improve high-resolution gaming performance. Of course, there’s also the fact that this chipset has been with us a while now, and as platforms mature, manufacturing improvements in the chipset, cooling design, and driver improvements can have a big impact in taking things to the next level.
Financial World

Santa Clara chipmaker Intel launches graphics card chips to take on Nvidia

Later last week, Intel Corp, the Santa Clara, California-headquartered semiconductor industry giant, had issued a statement saying that the maker of x86 microprocessors, the chips which are being used in most personal computers, had begun to ship new graphics cards in a bid to take on Nvidia, the graphics chip maker that has long been dominating PC Gaming industry, marking off a new effort from Intel Corp in many years.
game-debate.com

RTX 3080 12GB full specs revealed, closer to an RTX 3080 Ti with a smaller price?

During CES 2022, Nvidia unveiled a few new graphics cards at their presentation, mostly notably the RTX 3090 Ti, AKA the ‘BFGPU’, as well as the entry-level RTX 3050. However, the full specs of the RTX 3080 12GB and the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB were not yet revealed, but thankfully Nvidia has now confirmed the former.
Neowin

Nvidia 511.17 WHQL driver adds support for the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU

Nvidia's latest driver release is a bit of an odd one, as it is only available for install, at least officially, on RTX 3080 graphics cards. GeForce Game Ready 511.17 WHQL driver's release matches up with the brand-new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB version Nvidia quietly launched today. Keep in mind owners of the old RTX 3080 10GB version can also jump on this release.
Hot Hardware

An Upgraded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 With These Specs Is Allegedly Coming This Week

Looking back at CES week, a whole bunch of companies came ready with wide-ranging product announcements and concepts, including all the big players—AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA among them. But it also appears as though they all left some products unannounced. Like Intel's Core i5-12490F (probably limited to China) and, if the latest unofficial chatter is to be believed, a beefed up NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.
TechSpot

Nvidia doesn't need us anymore: How is the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB launching to zero reviews

Cutting corners: Get this right, Nvidia is releasing a new graphics card today. Sort of new. Upgraded might be a better term, but there is a new version of the RTX 3080 hitting shelves today. Now, for those who've been trying to purchase an RTX 3080 for the past two years at anything resembling a reasonable price, will probably raise an eyebrow at yet another new product using the same GA102 silicon -- especially a more expensive product -- and while that’s somewhat of an issue, it’s the least of our concerns.
notebookcheck.net

Early NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB benchmarks point to it being a hot and power-hungry card that nearly matches the RTX 3080 Ti in games

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB is here after months of leaks and rumours. Initial benchmarks show that the RTX 3080 12 GB offers better gaming performance than the RTX 3080, almost to the extent that it matches the RTX 3080 Ti. However, the increased performance comes at significant temperature and power costs.
xda-developers

Nvidia’s New GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 12GB VRAM is now official

Just a few days after revealing the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia has now announced a new variant of its RTX 3080 GPU. This is the rumored 12GB variant of the existing GA102-200 based SKU. The new RTX 3080 12GB variant was initially revealed in Nvidia’s latest GeForce graphics drivers and it’s now said to go sale starting today from select OEM partners.
Hot Hardware

ASUS And Gigabyte Seemingly Confirm An Upgraded GeForce RTX 3070 Ti With 16GB

Every passing day seems to bring with it a new graphics card rumor, and given that NVIDIA recently added an upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 with more memory and CUDA cores to the mix, it's worth paying attention to the leaks. And what do those leaks tell us now? That NVIDIA is likely to upgrade its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti as well.
