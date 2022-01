LA QUINTA, Calif. – After a few difficult months, everything went right for Will Zalatoris in Friday’s second round of The American Express. Even after losing his footing on the last tee, and fearing that his ball was headed for some bushes, he was able to walk off with one more birdie. It was his seventh in a row to end his round, good for a 61 that was 10 shots better than a frustrating first round at this tournament where low scores are a necessity. The player who turned heads last season by going straight from the Korn Ferry Tour to contending in majors is back in contention after a quiet stretch.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO