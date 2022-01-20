ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stop judging them

247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article247Sports Editor Bud Elliott explains why...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
247Sports

Dan Quinn news: Would Jerry Jones move on from Mike McCarthy if NFL team offers Cowboys DC its head coach job?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing interest from almost every NFL team with a head coaching vacancy, but people around the league believe that the franchise could make a move and keep him — perhaps as head coach. Adam Schefter joined Postseason NFL Countdown Sunday morning and relayed that NFL sources are waiting to see what happens with the Cowboys if or when Quinn is offered a job, as head coach Mike McCarthy's status remains unconfirmed by owner Jerry Jones.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Bud Elliot#247 Sports#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Star receiver wants to sign with Chiefs this offseason

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.
NFL
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Hit Miami Nightclub & Racked Up $15K Bill After Bucs Loss

Antonio Brown celebrated the demise of Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in style on Sunday -- partying hard at a Miami nightclub just hours after his former team was booted from the playoffs. TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-Bucs wideout watched his old squad lose to the Rams in...
NFL
247Sports

Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott says Josh Allen will have say if new OC is needed; QB advocating for Ken Dorsey

The Buffalo Bills' season is over after an overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, and time will tell if it was the final game for Brian Daboll as the team's offensive coordinator. Daboll has been targeted as an NFL head coaching candidate amid the success he has seen with quarterback Josh Allen taking the snaps, and neither Allen nor Bills head coach Sean McDermott is fleeing the reality that their offensive coordinator could get poached.
NFL
NFL

Official explains unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tom Brady: 'He got in my face ... and used abusive language'

Tom Brady won't be playing in another Super Bowl in February, and the end of his 22nd professional season didn't arrive without frustration. Brady was under duress frequently during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, taking three sacks and ending up on the receiving end of contact on more than a few occasions. One shot to his upper chest area delivered by Von Miller early in the second quarter left Brady with a bloody lip, and a bone to pick with the game's officials.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jerod Mayo Reportedly Heading To Vegas To Interview For Raiders Head Coaching Job

FOXBORO (CBS) — The courtship of Jerod Mayo continues around the NFL. The Patriots defensive coach is now off to Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. The Raiders requested permission to interview Mayo last week, and will get their interview with the New England inside linebackers coach on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Mayo previously interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching position, but was not one of the team’s three finalists for the opening, according to Rapoport on Monday. Mayo, 35, just finished his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, following an eight-year playing career in New England. Mayo was seen as New England’s de facto defensive coordinator by many, though Bill Belichick also made reference to his son, Steve, serving in that role throughout the 2021 season. But Mayo is the one getting some serious head coaching consideration around the league, and he’ll make his pitch to the Raiders this week. It will be interesting if he lands the gig too, as New England will face the Raiders in Vegas during the 2022 season.
NFL
247Sports

The Billy Brigade: A quick look at Napier’s on-field coaching assistants at Florida

The final hires have been made for Billy Napier in terms of his full-time on-field assistant coaches and it appears to be a pretty special group with lots of big time collegiate ties and NFL ties. Napier made sure to make recruiting a priority when he hired his staff, one that has hit the trail hard to finish off the 2022 recruiting class next week. Here’s a quick look at each staffer and what they bring to the table.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
286K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy