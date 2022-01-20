No. 9 USC Men's Tennis Opens Dual-Match Play At Marks Stadium

LOS ANGELES — The USC women's basketball team was hampered by UCLA's hot shooting out of the gates in the Trojans' second straight clash with their rival, falling 68-58 tonight at Galen Center. USC goes to 9-7 overall and to 2-4 in Pac-12 play with the loss, while UCLA improves to 9-4, 4-1. UCLA's scoring output outpaced the Trojans in the first half to account for the Bruins' 38-29 halftime advantage. UCLA shot 58.3 percent in those first 20 minutes, with five 3-pointers nailed, while USC was at 46.2 percent with a trio of treys. UCLA also benefited from a bevy of trips to the free-throw line, going 13-of-15 from the stripe to USC's 4-of-7 effort. USC fought back to tie it up twice in the third, but lost ground later and was unable to carve closer. USC finished the game shooting 40.8 percent while UCLA dropped to finish at 39.6 percent. The Bruins wrapped up with six 3-pointers made to five from the Trojans, and UCLA led on the boards 36-28. The free-throw edge also went to the Bruins, who shot 20-of-23 from the stripe to USC's 13-of-19.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO