Physics

The Weak Gravity Conjecture: A Review

By Daniel Harlow, Ben Heidenreich, Matthew Reece, Tom Rudelius
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The Weak Gravity Conjecture holds that in a theory of quantum gravity, any gauge force must mediate interactions stronger than gravity for some particles. This statement has surprisingly deep and extensive connections to many different areas of physics...

Space.com

China builds 'artificial moon' for gravity experiment

Chinese scientists have built an "artificial moon" research facility that will enable them to simulate low-gravity environments using magnetism. The facility, slated for official launch this year, will use powerful magnetic fields inside a 2-foot-diameter (60 centimeters) vacuum chamber to make gravity "disappear." The scientists were inspired by an earlier experiment that used magnets to levitate a frog.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Canonical description of Exotic General Massive Gravity

Exotic General Massive Gravity is the next-to-simplest gravitational theory fulfilling the so-called third-way consistency, the simplest being Minimal Massive Gravity. We investigate the canonical structure of the first-order formulation of Exotic General Massive Gravity. By using the Dirac Hamiltonian formalism, we systematically discover the complete set of physical constraints, including primary, secondary, and tertiary ones, and explicitly compute the Poisson bracket algebra between them. In particular, we demonstrate that the consistency condition for the tertiary constraints provides explicit expressions which can be solved algebraically for the auxiliary fields $f$ and $h$ in terms of the dreibein $e$. In this configuration, to confirm that the theory is ghost-free, the whole set of constraints is classified into first and second-class ones showing the existence of only two physical degrees of freedom corresponding to one massive graviton. Furthermore, we identify the transformation laws for all of the dynamical variables corresponding essentially to gauge symmetries, generated by the first-class constraints. Finally, by taking into account all the second-class constraints, we explicitly compute the Dirac matrix together with the Dirac's brackets.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic properties of Bardeen black holes in dRGT massive gravity

The Bardeen black hole solution is the first spherically symmetric regular black hole based on the Sakharov and Gliner proposal which is a modification of the Schwarzschild black hole. We present the Bardeen black hole solution in the presence of the de Rham, Gabadaadze, and Tolly (dRGT) massive gravity, which is regular everywhere in the presence of a nonlinear source. The obtained solution reduces to the Bardeen black hole in the absence of a massive gravity parameter, and the Schwarzschild black hole when magnetic charge $g = 0$. We investigated the thermodynamic quantities, that is, mass (M), temperature $(T)$, entropy ($S$), and free energy $(F)$, in terms of the horizon radius for both canonical and grand canonical ensembles. We checked the local and global stability of the obtained solution by studying the heat capacity and free energy. The heat capacity changes sign at $r = r_c$. The black hole is thermodynamically stable with a positive heat capacity $C > 0$ (i.e., globally preferred with negative free energy $F < 0$). In addition, we studied the phase structure of the obtained solution in both ensembles.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Non-Local Gravity Cosmology: an Overview

We discuss some main aspects of theories of gravity containing non-local terms in view of cosmological applications. In particular, we consider various extensions of General Relativity based on geometrical invariants as $f(R, \Box^{-1} R)$, $f({\cal G}, \Box^{-1} {\cal G})$ and $f(T, \Box^{-1} T)$ gravity where $R$ is the Ricci curvature scalar, $\cal G$ is the Gauss-Bonnet topological invariant, $T$ the torsion scalar and the operator $\Box^{-1}$ gives rise to non-locality. After selecting their functional form by using Noether Symmetries, we find out exact solutions in a cosmological background. It is possible to reduce the dynamics of selected models and to find analytic solutions for the equations of motion. As a general feature of the approach, it is possible to address the accelerated expansion of the Hubble flow at various epochs, in particular the dark energy issues, by taking into account non-locality corrections to the gravitational Lagrangian. On the other hand, it is possible to search for gravitational non-local effects also at astrophysical scales. In this perspective, we search for symmetries of $f(R, \Box^{-1} R)$ gravity also in a spherically symmetric background and constrain the free parameters, Specifically, by taking into account the S2 star orbiting around the Galactic Centre SgrA$^*$, it is possible to study how non-locality affects stellar orbits around such a massive self-gravitating object.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Role of Extended Gravity Theory in Matter Bounce Dynamics

In this work, we have studied some bouncing cosmologies in the frame work of $f(R,T)$ gravity. The bouncing scenario has been formulated to avoid the big bang singularity. The physical and geometrical parameters are investigated. The effect of the extended gravity theory on the dynamical parameters of the model is investigated. It is found that, the $f(R,T)$ gravity parameter affects the cosmic dynamics substantially. We have also, tested the model through the calculation of the cosmographic coefficients and the $Om(z)$ parameter. A scalar field reconstruction of the bouncing scenario is also carried out. The stability of the model are tested under linear, homogeneous and isotropic perturbations.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Determining the gravity potential with the CVSTT technique using two hydrogen clocks

According to general relativity theory (GRT), by comparing the frequencies between two precise clocks at two different stations, the gravity potential (geopotential) difference between the two stations can be determined due to the gravity frequency shift effect. Here, we provide experimental results of geopotential difference determination based on frequency comparisons between two remote hydrogen atomic clocks, with the help of common-view satellite time transfer (CVSTT) technique. For the first time we apply the ensemble empirical mode decomposition (EEMD) technique to the CVSTT observations for effectively determining the geopotential-related signals. Based on the net frequency shift between the two clocks in two different periods, the geopotential difference between stations of the Beijing 203 Institute Laboratory (BIL) and Luojiashan Time--Frequency Station (LTS) is determined. Comparisons show that the orthometric height (OH) of LTS determined by the clock comparison is deviated from that determined by the Earth gravity model EGM2008 by (38.5$\pm$45.7)~m. The results are consistent with the frequency stabilities of the hydrogen clocks (at the level of $10^{-15}$~day$^{-1}$) used in the experiment. Using more precise atomic or optical clocks, the CVSTT method for geopotential determination could be applied effectively and extensively in geodesy in the future.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Accelerating expansion of the universe in modified symmetric teleparallel gravity

The fundamental nature and origin of dark energy are one of the premier mysteries of theoretical physics. In General Relativity Theory, the cosmological constant $\Lambda$ is the simplest explanation for dark energy. On the other hand, the cosmological constant $\Lambda$ suffers from a delicate issue so-called fine-tuning problem. This motivates one to modify the spacetime geometry of Einstein's GR. The $f(Q)$ gravity is a recently proposed modified theory of gravity in which the non-metricity scalar $Q$ drives the gravitational interaction. In this article, we consider a linear $f(Q)$ model, specifically $f(Q)=\alpha Q + \beta$, where $\alpha$ and $\beta$ are free parameters. Then we estimate the best fit values of model parameters that would be in agreement with the recent observational data sets. We use 57 points of the updated $H(z)$ data sets, 6 points of the BAO data sets, and 1048 points from the Pantheon supernovae samples. We apply the Bayesian analysis and likelihood function along with the Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) method. Further, we analyse the physical behaviour of cosmological parameters such as density, deceleration, and the EoS parameters corresponding to the constraint values of the model parameters. The evolution of deceleration parameter predicts a transition from decelerated to accelerated phases of the universe. Further, the evolution of equation of state parameter depicts quintessence type behaviour of the dark energy fluid part. We found that our $f(Q)$ cosmological model can effectively describe the late time cosmic acceleration without invoking any dark energy component in the matter part.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Causality constraints on corrections to Einstein gravity

We study constraints from causality and unitarity on $2\to2$ graviton scattering in four-dimensional weakly-coupled effective field theories. Together, causality and unitarity imply dispersion relations that connect low-energy observables to high-energy data. Using such dispersion relations, we derive two-sided bounds on gravitational Wilson coefficients in terms of the mass $M$ of new higher-spin states. Our bounds imply that gravitational interactions must shut off uniformly in the limit $G \to 0$, and prove the scaling with $M$ expected from dimensional analysis (up to an infrared logarithm). We speculate that causality, together with the non-observation of gravitationally-coupled higher spin states at colliders, severely restricts modifications to Einstein gravity that could be probed by experiments in the near future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unimodular Gravity Traversable Wormholes

Wormholes are outstanding solutions of Einstein's General Relativity. They were worked out in the late 1980's by Morris and Thorne, who have figured out a recipe that wormholes must obey in order to be traversable, that is, safely crossed by travelers. A remarkable feature is that General Relativity Theory wormholes must be filled by {\it exotic matter}, which Morris and Thorne define as matter satisfying $-p_r>\rho$, in which $p_r$ is the radial pressure and $\rho$ is the energy density of the wormhole. In the present letter, we introduce, for the first time in the literature, traversable wormhole solutions of Einstein's Unimodular Gravity Theory. Unimodular Gravity was proposed by Einstein himself as the theory for which the field equations are the traceless portion of General Relativity field equations. Later, Weinberg has shown that this approach elegantly yields the solution of the infamous cosmological constant problem. The wormhole solutions here presented satisfy the metric conditions of "traversability" and remarkably evade the exotic matter condition, so we can affirm that Unimodular Gravity wormholes can be filled by ordinary matter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A universe field theory for JT gravity

We present a field theory description for the non-perturbative splitting and joining of baby universes in Euclidean Jackiw-Teitelboim (JT) gravity. We show how the gravitational path integral, defined as a sum over topologies, can be reproduced from the perturbative expansion of a Kodaira-Spencer (KS) field theory for the complex structure deformations of the spectral curve. We use that the Schwinger-Dyson equations for the KS theory can be mapped to the topological recursion relations. We refer to this dual description of JT gravity as a `universe field theory'. By introducing non-compact D-branes in the target space geometry, we can probe non-perturbative aspects of JT gravity. The relevant operators are obtained through a modification of the JT path integral with Neumann boundary conditions. The KS/JT identification suggests that the ensemble average for JT gravity can be understood in terms of a more standard open/closed duality in topological string theory.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Study of Goldstone Inflation in the domain of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet gravity

Realizing the inflationary epoch driven by a pseudo-Nambu Goldstone boson (pNGB) could ensure the coveted flatness, and the sub-Planckian scales related to the dynamics of the paradigm. In this work, we have taken the most general form of such a scenario: Goldstone inflation proposed in \cite{croon}, and studied the model in Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet gravity. Natural inflation is a limiting case of this model, is also studied here. The specific form of the EGB coupling gives ample opportunity to study the rich phenomenology associated with inflation as well as the reheating epoch. Predicted values of the inflationary observables, tensor to scalar ratio ($r$), and spectral index ($n_s$) are in good agreement with the recent observations from $Planck'18$ \cite{Planck2018}. Thus, in the framework of EGB one can resurrect the model, which otherwise needs quite a bit of fine tuning or diversion from the canonical domain as studied in \cite{Bhattacharya:2018xlw}, to survive in the standard cold inflationary scenario. Finally, the era of reheating is studied for different choice of model parameters.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Quantum Scale Invariant Gravity with de Donder Gauge

We perform the manifestly covariant quantization of a scale invariant gravity with a scalar field, which is equivalent to the well-known Brans-Dicke gravity via a field redefinition of the scalar field, in the de Donder gauge condition (or harmonic gauge condition) for general coordinate invariance. First, without specifying the expression of a gravitational theory, we write down various equal-time (anti-)commutation relations (ETCRs), in particular, those involving the Nakanishi-Lautrup field, the FP ghost, and the FP antighost only on the basis of the de Donder gauge condition. It is shown that choral symmetry, which is a Poincar${\rm{\acute{e}}}$-like $IOSp(8|8)$ supersymmetry, can be derived from such a general action with the de Donder gauge. Next, taking the scale invariant gravity with a scalar field as a classical theory, we derive the ETCRs for the gravitational sector involving the metric tensor and scalar fields. Moreover, we account for how scale symmetry is spontaneously broken in quantum gravity, thereby showing that the dilaton is a massless Nambu-Goldstone particle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Aspects of three-dimensional higher curvatures gravities

We present new results involving general higher-curvature gravities in three dimensions. The most general Lagrangian can be written as a function of the Ricci scalar $R$, $\mathcal{S}_2\equiv \tilde R_{a}^b \tilde R_b^a$ and $\mathcal{S}_3\equiv \tilde R_a^b \tilde R_b^c \tilde R_c^a$ where $\tilde R_{ab}$ is the traceless part of the Ricci tensor. First, we provide a formula for the exact number of independent order-$n$ densities, $\#(n)$. This satisfies the identity $\#(n-6)=\#(n)-n$. Then, we show that, linearized around a general Einstein solution, a generic order-$n\geq 2$ density can be written as a linear combination of $R^n$, which does not propagate the generic massive graviton, plus a density which does not propagate the generic scalar mode, $R^n-12n(n-1)R^{n-2}\mathcal{S}_2$, plus $\#(n)-2$ densities which contribute trivially to the linearized equations. Next, we obtain an analytic formula for the quasinormal frequencies of the BTZ black hole for a general theory. Then, we provide a recursive formula as well as a general closed expression for order-$n$ densities which non-trivially satisfy an holographic c-theorem, clarify their relation with Born-Infeld gravities and prove that they never propagate the scalar mode. We show that at each order there exist $\#(n-6)$ densities which satisfy the holographic c-theorem trivially and that all of them are proportional to a single sextic density $\Omega_{(6)}\equiv 6 \mathcal{S}_3^2-\mathcal{S}_2^3$. We prove that there are also $\#(n-6)$ order-$n$ Generalized Quasi-topological densities in three dimensions, all of which are "trivial" in the sense of making no contribution to the metric function equation. The set of such densities turns out to coincide exactly with the one of theories trivially satisfying the holographic c-theorem. We comment on the relation of $\Omega_{(6)}$ to the Segre classification of three-dimensional metrics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Geometry II : The Mathematics of Loop Quantum Gravity Three dimensional quantum gravity

Loop quantum gravity is a physical theory which aims at unifying general relativity and quantum mechanics. It takes general relativity very seriously and modifies it via a quantisation. General relativity describes gravity in terms of geometry. Therefore, quantising such theory must be equivalent to quantising geometry and that is what loop quantum gravity does. This sounds like a mathematical task as well. This is why in this paper we will present the mathematics of loop quantum gravity. We will do it from a mathematician point of view. This paper is intended to be an introduction to loop quantum gravity for postgraduate students of physics and mathematics. In this work we will restrict ourselves to the three dimensional case.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lightlike singular hypersurfaces in quadratic gravity

Using the principle of least action, the motion equations for a singular hypersurface of arbitrary type in quadratic gravity are derived. Equations containing the "external pressure" and the "external flow" components of the surface energy-momentum tensor together with the Lichnerowicz conditions serve to find the hypersurface itself, while the remaining ones define arbitrary functions that arise due to the implicit presence of the delta function derivative. It turns out that neither double layers nor thin shells exist for the quadratic Gauss-Bonnet term. It is shown that there is no "external pressure" for null singular hypersurfaces. The Lichnerowicz conditions imply the continuity of the scalar curvature in the case of spherically symmetric null singular hypersurfaces. These hypersurfaces must be thin shells if the Lichnerowicz conditions are necessary. It is shown that for this particular case the Lichnerowicz conditions can be completely removed therefore a spherically symmetric null double layer exists. Spherically symmetric null singular hypersurfaces in conformal gravity are explored as application.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

How to build a pillar: a proof of Thomassen's conjecture

Carsten Thomassen in 1989 conjectured that if a graph has minimum degree more than the number of atoms in the universe ($\delta(G)\ge 10^{10^{10}}$), then it contains a pillar, which is a graph that consists of two vertex-disjoint cycles of the same length, $s$ say, along with $s$ vertex-disjoint paths of the same length which connect matching vertices in order around the cycles. Despite the simplicity of the structure of pillars and various developments of powerful embedding methods for paths and cycles in the past three decades, this innocent looking conjecture has seen no progress to date. In this paper, we give a proof of this conjecture by building a pillar (algorithmically) in sublinear expanders.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Two-particle time-domain interferometry in the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect regime

I. Taktak, M. Kapfer, J. Nath, P. Roulleau, M. Acciai, J. Splettstoesser, I. Farrer, D. A. Ritchie, D. C. Glattli. As with like particles in ordinary vacuum, quasi-particles are elementary excitations of the ground state of condensed matter quantum phases. Demonstrating that they keep quantum coherence while propagating is a fundamental issue and an important challenge for their manipulation for quantum information tasks. This is particularly the case for the quasi-particles called anyons of the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect (FQHE), a quantum phase displayed by two-dimensional electronic conductors in high magnetic fields. These fractionally charged quasi-particles obey anyonic statistics intermediate between fermionic and bosonic. Their quantum coherence has been observed by their transmission through the discrete localized states of electronic Fabry-Pérot interferometers. Surprisingly, no quantum interference of anyons was observed in electronic Mach-Zehnder interferometers for which the quasi-particle transmission occurs via propagating states forming a continuum of states. Here we address this puzzle by demonstrating that FQHE anyons do keep a finite quantum coherence while propagating along extended states by using a different kind of interferometry, namely two-particle time-domain interference using an electronic beam-splitter. By varying the time delay between photo-created electron-hole pairs and measuring cross-correlated noise sensitive to the two-particle Hanbury Brown Twiss (HBT) phase, we observe strong quasi-particle interference. Visibilities as high as 53% and 60% are observed for e/5 and e/3 charged anyons propagating on the FQHE chiral edges modes. Our results give a positive message for the challenge of performing controlled quantum coherent braiding of anyons and call for a better understanding of the absence of interference in Mach-Zehnder interferometers.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observation of Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Topology in Ultracold Atoms

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE), the accumulation of eigen wavefunctions at boundaries of open systems, underlies a variety of exotic properties that defy conventional wisdom. While NHSE and its intriguing impact on band topology and dynamics have been observed in classical or photonic systems, their demonstration in a quantum many-body setting remains elusive. Here we report the experimental realization of a dissipative Aharonov-Bohm chain -- a non-Hermitian topological model with NHSE -- in the momentum space of a two-component Bose-Einstein condensate. We identify unique signatures of NHSE in the condensate dynamics, and perform Bragg spectroscopy to resolve topological edge states against a background of localized bulk states. Our work sets the stage for further investigation on the interplay of many-body statistics and interactions with NHSE, and is a significant step forward in the quantum control and simulation of non-Hermitian physics.
SCIENCE

