Looking Toward Next Week

By Chris Bailey
kyweathercenter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening, folks. We continue to see a few rounds of light snow and flurries coming from the Great Lakes. This is putting down some light accumulations that can cover roads once again. This will be followed by frigid temps...

Watching Later This Week

Good afternoon, folks. A weak system is bringing some light snow and light rain to the region later through early Tuesday. This is the first of two systems I’m tracking this week with a bigger system lurking for the end of the week. The first one is bringing a...
Another Weak System Arrives Tonight

Good Monday, everyone. A weak system grazed the state with some light snow over the weekend and we have another one dropping into the area tonight and early Tuesday. This brings a touch of light rain and light snow with it, and it brings another blast of arctic air for the remainder of the week.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well. With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Altantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend. Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD

