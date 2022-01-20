Students volunteer at Feed the Hungry MLK Event

People came together in Morgan City and Patterson on Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In the top photo, members of the Tri Parish Gospel Ensemble perform at the Siracusaville Recreational Center, where Pastor Jay Grogan, a Patterson native now at Oberlin's First Baptist Church, was the keynote speaker. In the bottom photo, the MLK Choir sings at Patterson's Good Hope Baptist Church at the event staged by the New Age Patterson Civic Organization. Just off the right side of the frame is Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, who sang and presented keys to the city to keynote speakers Kreig Triggs and Holden Murray as well as to Ronnie Mabile of Redeemed Life Fellowship. Mabile and wife Renee are newcomers to the area who have already become active in charitable work.

