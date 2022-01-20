ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students volunteer at Feed the Hungry MLK Event

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn King’s holiday, Monday, Jan. 17 is the 13th annual MLK Community Dinner at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. Also on this day audiences can enjoy the documentary “The Last Days of King” by Gilliard. This is a...

NBC Philadelphia

Food Bank Seeking Volunteers for MLK Day and Beyond

Caring for Friends (CFF), an independent food bank and volunteer organization, distributed more than 12 million pounds of food in 2021; an increase of 3000 percent over pre-pandemic levels. With a spike in COVID forcing many people into isolation again, CFF is growing its team to meet the staggering need for food and friendship for the Philadelphia area’s most vulnerable populations – homebound seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, those facing homelessness, and hungry families and individuals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
stmarynow.com

MLK Day events

People came together in Morgan City and Patterson on Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In the top photo, members of the Tri Parish Gospel Ensemble perform at the Siracusaville Recreational Center, where Pastor Jay Grogan, a Patterson native now at Oberlin's First Baptist Church, was the keynote speaker. In the bottom photo, the MLK Choir sings at Patterson's Good Hope Baptist Church at the event staged by the New Age Patterson Civic Organization. Just off the right side of the frame is Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, who sang and presented keys to the city to keynote speakers Kreig Triggs and Holden Murray as well as to Ronnie Mabile of Redeemed Life Fellowship. Mabile and wife Renee are newcomers to the area who have already become active in charitable work.
PATTERSON, LA
WSJM

Berrien County Students, Whitmer Hold Event For MLK Day

Berrien County students talked about the lessons they have learned from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a virtual event on Monday. The presentation organized by Benton Harbor area leaders and Andrews University also featured Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who said everyone needs to work to preserve rights that many fought hard to secure.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
newsantaana.com

Register now for the 2022 OC MLK Day of Service volunteer event

OneOC is still in need of volunteers for the upcoming MLK Day of Service event on January 17th at the OC Food Bank. Click here to sign up for this volunteer opportunity. In a typical year, the food bank distributes more than 23 million pounds of food. In June 2020, we have increased the pounds of food distributed by 59% compared to this time last year. In August 2020 we acknowledged serving 1 million people affected by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and we anticipate the need will continue to grow.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dmagazine.com

Kick Off the Year as a Volunteer, Starting on MLK Day

Next Monday, January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students may be reading “Letter From Birmingham Jail” (1963) or listening to the more widely disseminated “I Have a Dream” speech; both of which are worthy ways of honoring MLK. But if you have the privilege of a day off and you want to spend your time giving back to your community, we have some volunteer ideas for you.
DALLAS, TX
theislandnow.com

Herricks student earns award for volunteering

Searingtown School student Sophia Chen has been awarded the 2021 President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition and appreciation of her commitment to volunteer service. She has completed more than 75 hours by helping kindergarten students with their math and English language arts activities, as well as volunteering at events during summer camp and after school at the Long Island Tutoring Academy School. She is described as a kind, intelligent and loving student. In addition, Sophia and her brother Wilson joined a team of volunteers over winter break to pick up scattered trash around major roads in Herricks.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Evergreen

UREC, MLK Committee offer events for students

As students return to campus for the spring semester, WSU organizations are holding events to welcome students back. Joanne Greene, University Recreation programming director, said the Chinook and Student Recreation Center are holding events for their All-Access Week. The All-Access Week lasts the first two weeks of classes, and Greene...
PULLMAN, WA
KATC News

Volunteer for cleanup and beautification efforts during MLK Weekend of Service Event

LAFAYETTE, LA. – Give back to your community by joining Parish Proud, SLCC, and the Oasis Coterie at the MLK Weekend of Service Event. "I believe that when we all come together and take ownership of the beautification of community we all look good. When communities take ownership of their areas, the impossible becomes possible" says Josh Edmond, Oasis Coterie President.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Albert Lea Tribune

Annual MLK event postponed

The Martin Luther King Peace and Justice Committee announced this week it is postponing the annual MLK celebration and moving it to Feb. 21 because of the omicron surge.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Take action and volunteer this MLK Day

The MLK Day of Service is a defining moment each year where Americans across the country step up to make our communities more equitable and take action to build the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action.
Spinal Column

Building to Feed the Hungry capital campaign nearing their goal

Community Sharing’s capital campaign “Building to Feed the Hungry” is nearing their goal thanks to supporters in the community. Community Sharing, a local non-profit that provides food, financial support and other assistance, has been asking for assistance with opening a new building so they can continue their mission of helping those in need. Community Sharing is a refuge for those facing food insecurities and emergencies. Volunteers help with a variety of needs including making sure children are fed and senior citizens are warm.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
unl.edu

International Student Advisory Board seeking student volunteers

Students can now apply to serve on University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s International Student Advisory Board. The organization is seeking officers and general members. Interested students should be passionate about advocacy for the international student community at Nebraska. Applications are due by noon on Jan. 19. Please find the link...
LINCOLN, NE
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa MLK commemoration event will honor adult and student humanitarians

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 13, 2022) – In 2022, fifty-four years will have passed since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His spirit of hope, peace, and resilience serve as the backdrop to Contra Costa County’s 44th Annual Commemoration of Dr. King’slife and legacy. The Board of Supervisors welcomes the public to watch a virtual community celebration on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11 am. The event’s theme is “One People, One Nation, One Dream.”
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
1053rnb.com

MLK Weekend Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is quickly approaching. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these events. Also, don’t worry about the icy roads, some of these events are virtual so you can still celebrate from the comfort of your home!. Dream Day 2020 Presented by The Dr....
KANNAPOLIS, NC

