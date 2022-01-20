Valentines laser workshop

Foot massages are often seen as a luxury rather than a necessity. But there’s way more to the practice than sheer relaxation and pampering. Foot massages have a host of benefits to your overall health, making them less of a splurge-worthy extra and more of an overlooked healthy habit. Needless to say, they shouldn’t just be reserved for vacation massage tables and pedicure add-ons. The general practice of massage is proven to ease pain and soothe tension within the body, no matter if the focus is on your back, neck, feet, or elsewhere. But some studies have found that the benefits...

