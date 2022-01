January 19, 2022 (Sacramento -- The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year. Announced on Tuesday, some 6,500 students will be able to join the new Californians for All College Corps and will be required to put in 450 service hours, working on issues such as COVID-19 recovery, climate change and education.

