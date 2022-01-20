ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

LISTEN: New ‘Out West’ podcast explores the region’s behavioral health care challenges and the strategies western states have deployed to overcome them

 4 days ago

The new episode of WGA’s ‘Out West’ podcast, On the Mind: Youth Behavioral Health Care Access, delves into the region’s behavioral health care challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19...

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health

Dr. Beth Murphy addresses preventative strategies for mental health that may impact both recruit firefighters and veterans considering retirement. The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.
Kerna Health, a leader in digital connected care, will integrate the Total Brain digital neurotech platform into the company’s Behavioral Health Integration support solution.

Kerna Health Signs Deal with Total Brain; Will Integrate Total Brain Platform into Existing Behavioral Health Technologies. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance monitoring and support platform, today announced that the company has signed a deal with Kerna Health, a leader in digital connected care. As part of the newly minted agreement, Kerna will integrate the Total Brain digital neurotech platform into the company's Behavioral Health Integration support solution. Under the terms of the non-exclusive deal, and as the partnership scales over the upcoming 12-18 months, Total Brain's assessment and self-care tools will become available to all Kerna's managed patients. Further, Kerna's clinical clients will have access to Total Brain's patient management and reporting capabilities.
Loma Linda University Health’s integrative cancer, behavioral, mental health services enable whole-person care

Cancer entails more than a physical disease since the diagnosis can significantly impact patients’ and their loved ones’ entire way of life, including financial, relational, personal, and other changes. To help patients mitigate these challenges, Loma Linda University Cancer Center works with the Behavioral Medicine Center (BMC) MEND...
Health care workers speak out against new state COVID guidelines

LOS ANGELES — Keeping her patients safe and healthy is a priority for Dr. Ileana Meza, a nurse practitioner who’s been working at LAC-USC Medical Center since 1995. But Meza is struggling to make sense of new temporary COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines for health care workers. Meza...
Human Services Center Critical to Behavioral Health Care Statewide

The South Dakota Department of Social Services is making plans to limit patient capacity at the Human Services Center in Yankton at two hundred and open regional behavioral health treatment centers around the state. Governor Kristi Noem says they are working with a model center in Rapid City….. Noem...
Catalyst Solutions and InfoMC Form New Partnership to Deliver a Comprehensive Physical and Behavioral Health Care Management Solution

Catalyst Solutions and InfoMC, Inc. announced they have formed a new partnership enabling the delivery of a complete physical and behavioral health care management solution for health plans. This joint offering includes InfoMC’s population health SaaS platform combined with Catalyst Solution’s outsourcing and consulting services. Scott Martin, President...
Discovery Behavioral Health Marks 2021 as Banner Year for Growth with Expansion of 10 Treatment Centers in 7 States and New Acquisitions in Houston and Kansas City

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., a privately-held expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, reported organizational growth in 2021, fueled by the demand during the pandemic for residential treatment and outpatient services. Plans for continued expansion throughout 2022 include integrated mental health programs combining face-to-face therapeutic services with telehealth.
Newsom’s budget prioritizes CalAIM and behavioral health, organizations have mixed responses

On Jan. 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023, proposing a total of $217.5 billion for all health and human services programs. This includes $93.5 billion in general funds, 52.4% of which is allocated to the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to support numerous DHCS initiatives and services related to behavioral health, CalAIM programs, health equity, and COVID-19 response.
Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
