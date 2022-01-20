LISTEN: New ‘Out West’ podcast explores the region’s behavioral health care challenges and the strategies western states have deployed to overcome them

Kerna Health Signs Deal with Total Brain; Will Integrate Total Brain Platform into Existing Behavioral Health Technologies. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance monitoring and support platform, today announced that the company has signed a deal with Kerna Health, a leader in digital connected care. As part of the newly minted agreement, Kerna will integrate the Total Brain digital neurotech platform into the company's Behavioral Health Integration support solution. Under the terms of the non-exclusive deal, and as the partnership scales over the upcoming 12-18 months, Total Brain's assessment and self-care tools will become available to all Kerna's managed patients. Further, Kerna's clinical clients will have access to Total Brain's patient management and reporting capabilities.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO