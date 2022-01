The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union formally announced on the second day of the State Girls Wrestling Tournament that Girls Wrestling will be the 11th sport sanctioned by the Union. That was big news for the sport and for the girls wrestling in Coralville the past two days. Four area girls advanced through the opening day with two from Carroll and one from East Sac and South Central Calhoun. Evelyn Kramer of South Central Calhoun had advanced into the quarterfinals on Friday. Saturday didn’t go as well. She lost her quarterfinal match by fall, dropping into the consolation brackets. She fell in her next match by major decision 12-4 to finish her day 0-2. Sienna Argarin of Carroll and Elsie Dirkx of Carroll both fell in their only match of the day, losing their consolation matches by fall. Olivia Villegas was the other local wrestler and she finished the day going 1-1. She won her first match of the day on the consolation side, winning it by major decision 14-6. She would lose her next match by fall to end her tournament run. Area girls went 1-5 on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO