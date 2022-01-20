Course selections approach in the near future

Course selection is vital for a student’s success — choosing the right classes can make or break a semester. Every course has to be carefully selected to ensure it is serving some greater purpose in the student’s academic career, whether that be fulfilling a general education requirement, counting towards one’s major or allowing one to experience an alternative field of study that may help them determine their future path. Thus, there is extreme pressure on students toward the end of the semester — not only do they have to complete final projects and exams, but they also have to be forward-thinking enough to be able to plan their course schedule for the semester ahead.

