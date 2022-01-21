ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

In Their Words: Ogechi Anyatonwu and Kristi Alderson, Twisted Sistuhs

By Adam Sichko
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea to open a wine business started with long conversations...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
ccenterdispatch.com

A Twist on Traditional Burgers

(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Why these 'Twisted Sistuhs' started a wine business

The idea to open a wine business started with long conversations (over drinks, of course) at Kinky Rootz Salon. It was inspired by a tattoo that four women — they called themselves the Twisted Sistuhs — wanted to get. Today, the private-label wine brand of the same name is found in 25 liquor stores and restaurants, as well as the new Tennessee Tribune Store at Nashville International Airport.The business (vintage 2019) is run by two women.
NASHVILLE, TN
Portsmouth Times

Chocolate dessert with a healthy twist

Quite often people hear the word ‘dessert’ and immediately think of a calorie- and fat-laden decadence that may set them back several hours on the treadmill. While it is true that some desserts can pack a heavy punch, others need not make people fear for their waistlines. Desserts...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Kinky Rootz Salon
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Stressful Situation’ Her Cat Loves to Create for Her

Not only is the Pioneer Woman’s property a paradise for her and her family, but it also looks like her animals are enjoying it as well. There’s no denying what Ree Drummond is best known for, and that’s being The Pioneer Woman. She has starred on her very own show on the Food Network for years now. During that time, we have all come to know and love her delicious recipes and we enjoy nothing more than to kick back and watch her cook.
PETS
cbslocal.com

Tunes With A Twist - 1/14

It's Friday, so you know what that means! It's time for Tunes With A Twist and...oh good lord. This is what happens when we let Jordan work from home. Some hair band songs for you today, play along with us!
MUSIC
soundingsonline.com

Vineyard Sound With a Twist

It’s a choppy day in Massachusetts’ Vineyard Sound as two sailors pass the Great Round Shoal lightship, one of the many light vessels that emerged in the 19th century to mark a safe passage through the sound during periods of heavy fog in the spring and summer seasons. Artist William Davis, who enjoys painting historical scenes, says the lightship “was a common sight for many people who sailed that sound. That’s why I thought it would be fun to include it in the painting.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wnctimes.com

Spoonful of Positive! 1960s The Twist!

It's time for a Spoonful of Positive! With all that's been happening, it's hard to just stop and enjoy a little bit of positive. American rock artist Chubby Checker released his catchy pop song The Twist in 1960. Its popularity would inspire a dance craze that swept the Western world in the early 1960’s.
MUSIC
doublemountainchronicle.com

Words of 2022

This week’s essay has been a challenge. I started two different essays, both with two pages of handwritten notes on my yellow pad. I scrapped them both. I just did not like where they were headed. Maybe I will come back to them one day. I guess it depends on whether those topics recapture me and take me to a satisfactory place. Recently, I read an author’s commentary on a particularly good work…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Horizon Theatre Company returns to live performances for 38th season

Horizon Theatre Company will return to live performance and open its 38th season with the critically acclaimed “Every Brilliant Thing,” an interactive show about how a child’s list of all the wonderful things in the world transforms a family’s life as the list grows over decades. Told in collaboration with the audience in an intimate in-the-round […] The post Horizon Theatre Company returns to live performances for 38th season appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy